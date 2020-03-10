Paisley, Porter put on a great show
Dear editor:
I attended the Brad Paisley concert on Friday night; it was my first time seeing him in concert, and was definitely not disappointed.
Opening act Mackenzie Porter was awesome; she has an amazing voice. I just wish she could have performed a little longer.
Brad came on at 8:30 p.m. and rocked the house until 10. He played some of his classics as well as his newer stuff. The music was not so loud that it was distorted, and man, can that guy ever play a guitar.
My only complaint might be that he melded from one song right into another, not pausing very often to enjoy a little applause or work the crowd. I like it when an entertainer interacts with the audience, but that's just me.
All in all, a great concert, and I wouldn't hesitate to see him again.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Penticton now the example to follow?
Dear editor:
Do we live in a democracy? Yes, we do but only if we take care to preserve it; fight for and ensure our rights are protected (Okanagan Saturday, Letters, March 7).
West Kelowna council has an arrogance problem: Once elected they think they can do whatever they wish for the next four years. If they can, you are to blame. It is up to the citizens of West Kelowna to send them a message loud and clear.
A few years ago we had the same problem in Penticton; council did what they wanted regardless of strong protests involving hundreds of people.
A recall petition of local government councils was started and eventually presented to the provincial legislature. Subsequently a presentation was made to Penticton council that backed up a former resolution.
In 2015, UBCM forwarded B93 Recall of Local Government Elected Officials to the province.
There had been several recall motions in previous years but never followed up on once rejected by the province.
Penticton council prepared another recall resolution and it was presented to UBCM at the 2017 convention.
A UBCM official tells me if a resolution is repeated once rejected by the province, the province generally acts on the resolution as the UBCM members’ wish. (This is all the mayors and councillors in the province.)
Subsequently, I personally spoke to Liberal Andrew Wilkinson on this matter. He understood that four year terms required the power of recall and said he would bring in recall legislation.
I also contacted the NDP and was passed off to Selina Robinson, then shadow cabinet minister of municipal affairs and housing, now currently cabinet minister of that post. She made it plain that the NDP was adamantly opposed to recall legislation.
A provincial election was held and as you know the NDP was elected.
In my opinion the NDP considers city councils to be a training ground for their future politicians and don’t want them turfed out by angry citizens.
At least today in Penticton all major decisions affecting the city go through a process where an attempt is made to get the general majority opinion on an issue before council takes the steps to enact legislation or spend vast sums of money.
For now Penticton council has learned that co-operation and education of the public is better than confrontation and unrest.
West Kelowna council needs a tune-up.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Walks for dogs’ pleasure, not ours
Dear editor:
Re: “Some dogs don’t want to be social,” Herald, Opinion, March 5.
When I read Cheri Kolstad’s column, I thought, well, here’s someone who doesn’t seem to like dogs nor dog people very much.
Reading further, I noted that she’s a certified dog behaviourist and dog groomer, and I’m thinking maybe she's in the wrong business.
I love to walk my dog. I’ve been walking her for 15 years and before that time, I walked dogs at the SPCA.
The people I meet are friendly and the dogs are well-behaved.
You need to remember that we walk our dogs for their pleasure, as well as for our pleasure.
We’re not in training for dog obedience trials for dog shows.
The dog owners that I meet usually say hello or good morning and carry on, but sometimes they might stop to chat.
When they do, the dogs usually sniff out each other or totally ignore each other.
I’ve gleaned a lot of helpful information from these little visits.
I’ve obedience-trained my dog, so she’s very well-behaved, but when we go for a walk, it’s for fun and exercise.
On another note, I’m wondering if anyone on council plays pickleball?
Jerri Hayes
Penticton
Rescued sledders grateful for help
Dear editor:
There are angels among us but we never know when they will appear to help us.
We'd like to thank 911, the RCMP, Penticton Search and Rescue and the Penticton Snowmobile Club for all their help last week after we got stuck while snowmobiling.
It was an exhausting ordeal, especially upsetting as we were in an area with almost no cell service. We decided to abandon our snowmobiles to try to walk out of the bush. By the grace of God and luck we had a moment and were able to connect with 911.
There were many people involved in our rescue. I did not get everyone's name, but these are the few we did and I'd like to acknowledge them. We were never so happy and grateful to see Ian King from search and rescue. After over four hours of digging and then walking, to see him drive up was like a miracle.
Two other SAR volunteers arrived, whose names we didn't get, but please know we appreciate your time and selflessness. They stayed with us until three more volunteers arrived.
The three new people generously stayed a couple more hours to ride into the bush, they retrieved our machines and loaded them on our trailer as we were too exhausted ourselves.
From the Penticton Snowmobile Club and also volunteers for SAR, we'd especially like to thank Darin and Charlotte Venne and David Simenoff. They gave of their time, provided food and drinks, and did all the hard work retrieving our machines and gear.
To everyone involved, we thank you so very much.
Steve and Kathy Clement
Penticton
Parks group should have gotten table
Dear editor:
The City of Penticton this past weekend had an area at the Penticton Home and Reno Show to display and promote ideas for business development and commercializing of our public parks, beginning with Skaha Park.
The city and the members of the Protect Penticton Parks Society have opposing goals.
The city wants to use parks for entertaining private and corporate business developers, whereas the PPPS wants to preserve and protect parks for the public's ownership and enjoyment.
The crucial question for the public to determine is whether to approve of long-term leasing of our public parks. Leasing means the leaser (private or corporate business) gains ownership and control of that public park land, and the public is losing by giving up ownership and control of that park. Therefore, the public who want to protect and preserve parks, would have to register their "no” to leasing.
And, wouldn't it only be fair game if the Protect Penticton Parks Society would be at all such public events, to have an area to display and speak to its purpose and goals?
Hannah Hyland
Penticton
New billboards as bad as Kelowna
Dear editor:
Isn’t it wonderful to see the eight new billboards at the dangerous Hwy 3A junction?
How did these distracting ugly things ever get approved in that location? Has Penticton gone into competition with Kelowna for the ugliest entrance to a city? Their billboard situation is totally ridiculous and Penticton seems to be looking to make the city just as ugly.
Not welcome to our town, enjoy your stay, or welcome to our beaches, just spend your money with eight, giant in your face adverts to read while you are waiting to turn into oncoming traffic and trucks slowing down for the weigh scales.
Gail Dunn
Okanagan Falls