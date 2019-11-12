Each year I write two columns about books I have read. I am doing this in mid-November at the request of several of my readers so that they can order the books in time for Christmas giving. They are in no particular order or ranking; they are just books I liked.
Michael Lewis, “The Fifth Order”
This is a favourite author of a number of well-researched books. Here he is cataloging some of the disasters occurring in the U.S. public service since Donald Trump assumed the presidency. Of the Trump appointees that appeared in the various departments and agencies, most were shockingly uninformed about the functions of their new assignments. There are some really dangerous fools in this book but there are also, thankfully, heroes — mostly unsung. These are the lynchpins of the public service; their knowledge, dedication and professionalism keep the machinery o government running
Andrew G. McCabe, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump”
In a demonstration of his vindictive wrath at those who do not agree with him, Trump fired Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI 26 hours before he was due to retire, thereby denying him a pension. McCabe had served with distinction for more than two decades of his career and gives an impassioned defence of the FBI’s agents and the institution’s integrity and independence in protecting America and upholding the U.S. Constitution. McCabe also shows that terrorism is nowhere near as great a threat to the U.S. as a president who ignores the law, degrades human rights, and undermines the Constitution.
William Rosen, “The Most Powerful Idea in the world; a Story of Steam, Industry and Invention”
This dense book begins in about 3000BC and ends with the creation of the first railroad engine, The Rocket, built by Robert Stephenson in 1829 in the United Kingdom. Getting to that watershed event required the development of steam engines and a complex set of discoveries from steel capable of operating at high temperatures and the development of fuel to make the steel to inventions generating the materials that a railroad would carry from place of manufacture to final markets. Steam was the foundation of the industrial revolution of the 19th century and Rosen tells the tail in brilliant fashion. He also describes the development of the system of patents and the role it played in advancing invention. As a former head of the Canadian Patent Office, I enjoyed every page and you will find it a page-turner once you get into it. If you are interested in history, particularly the history of science, this should be right up your alley.
Jorn Leonhard, “Pandora’s Box: A History of the First World War”
I consider this to be one of the 10 best books I have ever read. Leonhard lays out the origins, course and consequences, including the senseless slaughter of hundreds of thousands, the race to develop ever more effective killing technology and the frightening conditions faced by frontline troops. He also carefully explains the impact and actions on the home front through the experiences of leaders, intellectuals, artists, merchants, and farmers. Richard Evans, a truly great historian, said, “A major contribution… the best large-scale synthesis in any language of what we currently know and understand about this multidimensional cataclysmic conflict.” After reading this volume I had a much better understanding of just how enormous was the impact of the Great War, politically, socially and economically
Martha Grimes, “The Knowledge: A Richard Jury Mystery”
For a little light reading, Grimes is one of my favourite crime writers. Richard Jury, her dedicated detective, encounters and is aided by a host of colourful characters. This time the plot involves a gang of children and takes place both in the UK and Nairobi. From gem mines in Tanzania to a closed casino in Reno to a London pub that only black cab drivers know how to find, this is truly a delightful tale, meeting Grimes’ usual high standard. Great for a snowy winter weekend read.
