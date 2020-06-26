Please define “affordable”
Dear Editor:
The developer that built the Sendero Canyon development wants to build 320 housing units within 300 metres of the Campbell Mountain landfill.
I quote: “The idea is that it is an affordable neighbourhood. It’s not going to be high-end elite. “The concept lends itself to that — it’s smaller lots clustered on the hillside,” said Hildebrand, who wouldn’t define affordable.
This seems to be becoming a constant refrain with developers claiming to be building affordable housing. What is affordable housing and to whom is the market targeted?
The so-called affordable housing I have seen built over the last few years might be affordable for senior management; newcomers and recently retired seniors with healthy pocketbooks, but I haven’t seen much that fits into the affordable concept for the average Pentictonite pocketbook.
People want to live in Penticton but buying a house means moving to Gallagher Lake, Kaleden and Keremeos, etc.
The developer is planning on building a wide assortment of different types of housing. Surely a percentage of this development could actually be truly affordable for Penticton residents.
If I was on city council, I would be asking the developer to back up his statement on affordable housing. I would want some guarantees about what the end price is going to be before I would agree to any rezoning waivers. Council could give the developer a $50,000 window on meeting the targeted price.This should allow for any unexpected costs.
Whether this development gets built or not, council should seriously require a portion of affordable housing commitment from developers in the future.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Minister Dix has never treated a patient
Dear Editor:
Re: “Province pledges to root out racism,” (Okanagan Saturday, A1, June 20).
While I no longer work in the Emergency Department, I have 30 years of ED experience in over 20 hospitals in B.C. and a similar number in other parts of Canada, many in remote communities with high or predominant First Nation populations.
Across all of these communities, it was essential practice for health providers to estimate alcohol of intoxicated patients while awaiting lab confirmation when available.
Estimating level of intoxication determines which patients need special care such as continuous observation, protecting the airway, hospital admission or ICU care.
ED staff also estimate bilirubin in jaundiced patients, sugar level in diabetic ketoacidosis, salt levels in sodium/potassium disorders, and just about any lab abnormality that affects patients’ well-being.
Intoxicated patients often present after trauma (car accidents, fights or falls) and it is difficult to tell whether slurred speech and confusion is simple intoxication or a soon-fatal brain bleed.
I will never forget a nurse in Tuktoyaktuk who correctly guessed a BAC of “zero” on an intoxicated patient because she recognized the characteristic odour of methanol on the breath (slightly sweeter than regular alcohol).
A drunk patient is one of the most frightening and challenging problems in the ED. Collective impressions (a.k.a. “wisdom of the crowd”) helps manage patients safely while awaiting lab results or when none are available (many rural EDs cannot measure blood alcohol outside of lab hours).
At no time have I seen this practice applied by race or negatively affect the care a patient is provided.
I know front-line health care providers were saddened to see our health minister jump to judgment of the very people he’s been applauding during this pandemic.
Had he waited for results of his own investigation or asked the opinion of others with more experience before drawing conclusions, he would not have damaged the reputation of B.C.’s nurses and doctors.
Dramatic and public accusations of racism may suit the political climate, but professional reputations are at stake. Adrian Dix is an experienced politician, but has never treated a patient, as far as I know. Perhaps if he had, he would know enough to consult colleagues before anchoring to biased conclusions. He has now made it difficult for his government or the people they commission to reach any other.
Mike Figurski
Whitefoot Medical Clinic
Big White
Bloc doesn’t speak for all Canadians
Dear Editor:
Is the Bloc Quebecois a racist party?
It certainly isn’t a party to represent all Canadians or even all Quebec residents.
It begs the question, “If treason were a crime, is this party guilty of treason against Canada and Canadians?”
It’s my belief that the Parti Quebecois was guilty of treason with their bids for separation and the referendums.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Billion-dollar view gone too soon?
Dear Editor:
Re: Fresh concerns over development (Penticton Herald, June 19, page A1).
It’s no wonder that The Bank of Canada selected the image below for the $100 bill, of which 17 million notes were in circulation from 1954 until 1974 (for a total value of $1.7 billion).
The view is from Campbell Mountain looking onto the Naramata Bench lands, spanning from the village, all the way across to Summerland. The green orchard-filled benches, stepping gracefully down to the deep blue lake, is truly a unique and beautiful scene and instantly recognizable if you have ever been here.
The proposed development by Canadian Horizons, some 300 cookie-cutter houses in suburban cul-de-sacs crammed into the hillside, would turn this iconic natural masterpiece, millions of years in the making, into nothing more than another soulless testament to greed and the new religion of “growth.”
It’s time we took responsibility — to make sure that our children, grandchildren, and everyone who visits the area, can continue to experience this billion-dollar view in person, not just on an old banknote in the historical archives.
Hans Karow
Penticton
Booze on the beach taking step backward
Dear Editor:
I was born in Penticton. My grandfather owned a tent and trailer park on Power Street in the early 1950s. Every year, there was an increase in the number of tourist families that came to enjoy our town. Penticton was “blossoming” with new
motels, restaurants, a new arena and, of course, the World Champion Penticton Vees in 1955.
Many tourists moved to Penticton after experiencing the wonderful attractions here.
Then, in the early 1990s, something happened. It started with an advertisement in a major Vancouver newspaper. It read: “It’s party time in Penticton on the long weekend.” That’s all it said. On the holiday weekend, hundreds of partiers showed up. They were unruly and rude. I often wondered who put the ad in the paper.
By the second summer, the long weekends became worse. As the long weekends came along, more and more partiers arrived and left the city dirty and messy. The more weekends these partiers came, there were more families that stayed away. It didn’t take long and the tourists who came were almost all party people. The families were almost all gone. Penticton had become a party city.
Near the end of the second summer, our party guests paraded down Main Street in the early hours of a Sunday morning after the bars had closed. They smashed windows and destroyed city property. They even damaged our beloved Peach.
City council and the citizens finally said “that’s enough.” From that weekend on, and at great expense to the city and taxpayers, extra police were brought in from throughout the Okanagan to maintain law and order. It took about a year for the police to get their message across to the party tourists. Finally, the partiers could see that Penticton was no fun anymore. Good work, police and council.
With some time and good attractions, like the antique car show, Elvis festival, a rejuvenated Peach Festival and triathlon, the family tourists came back again.
Now someone comes up with the bright idea to allow booze on the beach and in the parks. History has a way of repeating itself.
What happens when Little Johnny cuts his feet on broken glass or a tin can that’s under the sand? What happens when an inebriated person drowns? Lawsuits.
Who’s going to police the drinking? Who will watch people who drink on the beach and then get into their vehicles to drive home? The police are stretched thin and to their limits already.
We can promote Penticton as a safe, respectable community or we can promote “booze on the beach.” We can’t promote both. They don’t mix.
Al Formo
Penticton
Female Mountie now one of the boys
Dear Editor:
The Kelowna female RCMP officer who dragged the UBC-O student, Mona Wang, face down, through her apartment building (handcuffed and in her bra!) certainly proved herself “one of the boys.”
By the way, wouldn’t a cop body camera (especially in this case) save a lot of, “She said, she said”?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Electoral College needs be eliminated
Dear Editor:
A few of my friends have commented that they do not understand how Americans, once so respected by the world, could possibly support and vote for Donald Trump.
The problem is that the Republic of the United States of America is not a “pure” democracy. In the history of the United States, five candidates have won the popular vote, but have not been elected president. The most recent presidential candidate to fall into this category was Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016. Why?
Because the Founding Fathers did not trust the citizens to make the correct decisions and thus created the Electoral College.They believed that the ultimate choice for president should be left to “enlightened statesmen”.
When an American votes, he/she thus votes for a member of the Electoral College, who then casts the votes for the president. When a member of the Electoral College (538) casts a vote, all other votes are cancelled. Therefore, 270 Electoral College votes are required to win the presidency, but those remaining votes individually could far outnumber the votes held by the Electoral College.
It must be remembered that the common man cannot be trusted to make the correct decision. Only the “enlightened statesmen” can do that. In other words, the privileged and elite in-crowd.
The problem is that if the majority of citizens did not vote for Trump in the last election, and the Electoral College was aware of his many obvious failings/faults. But, where were their “enlightened statesmen?” Could they have deferred to the popular vote? Probably not.
Could they have changed the outcome of that election? I don’t know, but that would have caused great unrest, given the rabid support of his followers — and they are “followers.”
If the United States. is to become a “true” democracy, it is time for the toothless Electoral College to be a thing of the past and let the people alone truly decide their future.
Patrick MacDonald
West Kelowna
Winnipeg Street not right for bike lanes
Dear Editor:
When we first heard about the bicycle lanes for Penticton, we thought surely not on Winnipeg Street. It is much too narrow of road to accommodate them.
To our dismay, we received a letter yesterday informing us that not only was Winnipeg Street being considered, but it was one of two chosen viable options.
This means 210 parking spaces will be lost and right-hand turns eliminated at major intersections. Has City Hall given any consideration to the many residents who are elderly and use a cane or walker?
Many depend on pick-up and drop-off at their front door. Being able to unload groceries at the front door makes shopping a lot more manageable.
No right-hand turns will force motorists to make more dangerous left-hand turns which statistically cause more accidents and are unsafe.
We are not opposed to bicycle lanes, but it is our opinion that Winnipeg Street is not a suitable choice.
We believe our opinion is the same as many other local residents who we trust will come out to the city council meetings and let their concerns be known.
Hank & Joan Eschbach
Penticton