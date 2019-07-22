More to Canada than just oil
Dear editor:
Elvena Slump's recent letter (Herald, July 17) about “our oil” left me wondering what she might write about racism, reconciliation with First Nations, climate change, etc.
My impression is that she has a severe case of “entitlement” and cares more about oil than clean water, her benefits more than helping the poor, oil companies more than clean air.
Am I wrong?
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
City vs. Braun now running joke
Dear editor:
Re: “City sought panhandler’s arrest,” Herald, A3, July 18
If only we, as taxpaying citizens of Penticton, could be at ease in having a daily laugh at the expense of Penticton council members and their truancy staff members as Paul Braun.
Tom Crawford
Penticton
Who benefitted in panhandling case?
Dear editor:
The more one thinks about the $26,000 the City of Penticton paid to defend its actions against panhandler Paul Braun, the more people should ask why those that benefit don’t pay?
For example, wasn’t it the lawyer
defending Braun that actually incurred those costs against the citizens of the city? What was the benefit? Was it really a humanitarian gesture?
Why would any lawyer put the citizens of this or any other community in a position where we are stuck with a bill like that? Wouldn’t it be worth finding out if it was their fault that we had to spend so much money?
Isn’t it true that lawyers simply go for the deepest pockets hoping for a windfall? Didn’t it happen when Trudeau paid Omar Khadr $10.5 million? But the more important point is who benefits? One needs to start asking if and why it’s happening here.
And, what are some of the solutions? Isn’t it fair that those that benefit pay? If an “ambulance chaser” gets it wrong, shouldn’t they pay?
One of the current mantras is to think globally and act locally.
Perhaps the same questions should be put to those lawyers defending rapists, terrorists, burglars and thieves, etc.
Maybe it might be worth the City of Penticton finding out the answers too. A $26,000 lawsuit might save us and other taxpayers millions.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
B.C. shouldn’t need foreign help
Dear editor:
It’s sure nice to know there is so much work that we need to import 3,750 foreign seasonal workers in B.C. (Okanagan Weekend, A1, July 20).
B.C. should be embarrassed by this arrangement that depends on seasonal foreign worker’s to toil in the fields and orchards to ensure the bellies of the local lazy get their fill.
A simple solution may come if elected MLAs spent more time together in one room and agreed to govern together for the people who elected them, instead of delivering a separate load of BS.
Personally, I am tired of all freeloaders that milk the system out of the hard-earned dimes many of us have worked a lifetime for.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Oil opponents have seized power
Dear editor:
Vivian Krause, former environmentalist and independent researcher, spent almost 10 years investigating how a group of radical American anti-fossil-fuel activists created a strategy to land lock the Canadian oil sands by delaying or blocking the expansion or development of key pipelines.
This disruptive intrusion into Canadian affairs took years and huge amounts of funds. The Rockefeller Foundation, the Hewlett Foundation, and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and environmentalist charities poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the U.S.-based Tides Foundation that works as a legal laundering service funnelling donations into various activist groups anonymously.
Krause has corroborated every detail by using American and Canadian tax records, and documents and statements from the perpetrators themselves.
Foreign-backed anti-oil activists have infiltrated Canada’s government at the top levels.According to an article in the Financial Post, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Gerald Butts a dedicated eco-warrior, as his principal secretary.
“Prior to ascending to the most powerful post in the Prime Minister’s Office, from 2008 to 2012, Gerald Butts was president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada, an important Tides campaign partner.
Butts would use his new powerful position to bring other former campaigners with him: Marlo Raynolds?, chief of staff to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, is past executive director of the Tides-backed Pembina Institute. Zoë Caron, chief of staff to Natural Resource Minister Amarjeet Sohi, is also a former WWF Canada official. Sarah Goodman, on the prime minister’s staff, is a former vice-president of Tides Canada.
“Butts has returned to help the Liberals win the next election. Butts resigned amid a scandal alleging inappropriate favours for SNC-Lavalin. Trudeau is more closely associated with Butts than he is with any other single adviser. Butts is more useful to the anti-oilsands activists at WWF Canada and other hard-core environmental groups inside the government. He has never stopped fighting Alberta’s oil patch.
“With these anti-oil activists at the epi-centre of federal power, it’s not surprising the environmental agenda is creating havoc and the oil industry, and hundreds of thousands of workers, have plummeted into political and policy purgatory.”
When Kinder Morgan asked to meet with the Trudeau government, they were often passed off to Zoë Caron and Sarah Goodman.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Time is right to find new partners
Dear editor:
There’s a big foofaraw about Canada signing the CETA trade agreement with the EU. That’s the one where negotiations with those stubborn Walloons reduced Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland to tears.
Canada’s 15 top export trade partners include seven EU nations, but only 6.5 % of our exports go to them. The numbers will shrink when the Brits pull out of the EU with their 2.8%.
The Liberals seem delighted with the CETA agreement because they could fold in their social and climate stuff. They couldn’t do that with the U.S. and China, who respectively account for 75% and 4.7% of our exports. The big players want to talk money, not feelings.
The Tusk-Trudeau mutual tongue bathing at the CETA signing ceremony was more about virtue signalling and celebrating statism than trade. We shouldn’t count on any big trade breakthroughs with the EU. They’ve got things sewn up tight with bureaucratic regulation and subsidies which favor themselves. Those prosperous looking small farms in Europe are only viable because of government regulations and subsidies.
The height of the manure pile was once the measure of wealth for a European farmer. Nowadays the gauge is the level of agricultural subsidies and price controls. We sell canola to the Euros, but they also grow it, and they even export cereal grains.
If the EU nations ever decide to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas we could supply them. But that would depend on Quebec giving us permission to build pipelines.
U.S. trade remains elemental for our prosperity and we need to protect and enhance it with smart and pragmatic policies instead of trying to push non-trade issues into the mix. Just shut up and let business get done, please.
We should back away from the Communist Chinese. Their 4.7% share of our exports doesn’t seem worth it.We need a rejuvenated trade relationship with the UK. They’ll still trade with EU countries after Brexit, but they want reliable and less intrusive trading partners. We run a negative trade balance with the EU, but not with the UK.
We might also enhance our trade with Taiwan. They’re comparatively progressive with a market of 28 million people. They’re not set on global economic domination either. As a bonus, an enhanced trade relationship with Taiwan would displease the Chinese despots who aim to bring Taiwan and us to heel.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Trump rant shows gender eqaulity?
Dear editor:
Words and time may vary but the degree of embedded hate in mob power and its consequences remains.
“Send her back! Send her back!” America, world powerhouse.
“Crucify him! Crucify him!” Rome, world powerhouse.
Women are finally achieving equal status with men.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
B.C. entering the post-forestry age
Dear editor:
The 2019 multiple sawmill closures in B.C.’s Interior did not come out of the blue. Similar sawmill closures previously occurred on the Coast, where 70% of what existed in 1987 is now gone.
Many in B.C.'s resource sector, like myself, saw this coming for decades. Early symptoms were negative cumulative effects of large-scale clearcut logging on
non-timber resource values.
To respond, the province has three forest policy options:
1. Status quo, with diminishing returns, hoping short-term outside market forces for commodity forest products will improve.
2. Economic diversification out of forestry. Former B.C. logging and mill towns on Vancouver Island are already doing this (old growth is an asset).
3. Adaptation and diversification within forestry, first by managing for an ecologically sustainable forest that is complex,
resilient and self-renewing. This forest has the diversity, productivity, quality and value, within limits, to sustain us economically, socially, and culturally.
A just transition for those negatively impacted by these adverse events will be part of every option.
The best decision makers have foresight, and move towards quality and value in everything that is done.
A restorative economy will include First Nations reconciliation; application of new knowledge and skills; improved forest stewardship, planning and governance; economic restructuring and adaptation to climate change.
Ray Travers
Victoria
Still waiting for dawn of new era
Dear editor:
Saturday, July 20, marked 50 years since the first man walked on the Moon; I can vividly remember listening to the event on a crackling transistor radio on the bridge of a bulk-carrier, keeping watch as a young chief cate sailing along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.
Just the day before while steaming past Martha’s Vineyard, the same little radio had relayed the minute-by-minute drama surrounding Sen. Ted Kennedy driving his Oldsmobile off Chappaquiddick Bridge, with all the gory details of American politics laid bare.
The clarion call on July 20, 1969, was that it was the dawn of a new era and there certainly have been countless technological advances in just about every aspect of our lives since the Moon landing. Yet there was turmoil back then with bad news coming from Vietnam every day, and the world in the grip of the Cold War.
Scanning last Saturday’s headlines exactly a half-century later makes one wonder just how much humanity has learned and changed in the intervening years.
The lead story on the international news channels was about a British tanker seized by Iranian authorities while traversing the Strait of Hormuz. Video clips show Revolutionary Guards rappelling down ropes from a helicopter onto the vessel’s deck, in the exact fashion that their British Commando counterparts seized an Iranian tanker as it traversed the Strait of Gibraltar two weeks before.
Tit-for-tat down to the last detail, and sphincter muscles of the unfortunate tanker crew-members must have been working overtime in both straits.
The next news item showed many thousands of British protesters filling the streets of London, demanding that they remain in the European Union. Immediately afterwards reports showed maybe 100,000 in Hong Kong protesting that China honour all the democratic terms agreed upon when the territory ceased to be a British colony 20 years ago.
More huge protests followed in a news report from Puerto Rico, with many thousands of citizens demanding their governor and other elected officials resign after exchanging disparaging remarks about women and members of the LGBTQ community.
The Persian Gulf is a powder keg ready to explode, adding to wars already raging in Yemen, Syria and other countries in the volatile region. There’s political unrest on several continents, and all the gory details of American politics are laid bare, once again.
So much for the dawn of a new era, eh?
Bernie Smith
Parksville
