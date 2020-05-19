Heartless jerk shows cruelty
Dear Editor:
I would like to share a disturbing scene I came across on Wednesday afternoon.
I live near Riverside Park and love taking photos of birds. I noticed a blackbird flying in and out of a hole in a tree a few days before. The bird was feeding her young as I can hear them chirping every time she went in.
So, I would always stop and watch them when walking by. I love the sound of baby birds (who doesn’t). While walking by the tree yesterday, I noticed the hole in the tree looked strange. I went closer and someone blocked the nest hole with a rock. It was wedged in pretty good.
My heart sank as I pulled the rock out. No movement or chirping of baby birds. Whoever put that rock there meant to kill the babies. I am so upset that we have people who don’t have remorse or feelings for living things.
How can someone do this? It hurts my heart!
Brenda Campbell
Penticton
Challenges of reopening mall
Dear Editor:
It takes courage in opening Cherry Lane Shopping Centre under difficult and very different circumstances.
I am curious as to why the social distancing floor markers coming from the west parking lot are counter to the automatic in- and-out doors. In following these markers, I have to cross over when entering, therefore crossing the path of anyone exiting. And likewise when leaving, I come directly in front of the In door.
I expect, as we drive on the right side, that's why the markers were placed as they are. But you'll see that it defeats the efforts of social distancing and BC Health recommendations.
While I'm not suggesting that the shopping centre switch the doors to match their social distancing floor markers, possibly we can find a way to walk safely and practice social distancing at the same time.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
Misses sitting in a bar, wondering
Dear Editor:
Re: Social distancing.
How I miss being seated at a bar with my Navage nasal irrigation system, wondering when the U.S. military will change the name of West Point to West New York and asking why “wing night” never caught on in Wuhan.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Compost facility worth considering
Dear Editor:
In 2017, Summerland rejected a proposal related to establishing an RDOS compost facility, and since then, numerous letters have cited Summerland’s decision as one reason why the same facility should not be built in their locale.
Before jumping to such conclusions, it is important to reflect on what actually happened in Summerland.
Summerland did not reject the compost facility per se: what it rejected was a proposal to study the potential costs and benefits of building one. In other words, council (minus then mayor, Peter Waterman) voted against the project before the RDOS had even had the chance to study it.
What happened is that a small but vocal group of Summerland residents, mostly living near the road leading to the proposed site, became worried about the potential for increased traffic near their residences, as well about the potential for smell and effects on water. While these are all valid concerns, they should not have derailed a feasibility study for a project with valley-wide benefits. Council, for its part, should have made it clear that residents’ concerns would be taken seriously if the project were to go forward.
The concerns of a relatively small group of residents were then amplified by a petition which included the signatures of just less than 5% of Summerlanders, while the rest of us stood silently by.
In the end, the proposed compost facility was rejected before it was even studied. It was a debacle for which all Summerlanders, myself and the silent majority included, bear some responsibility.
Canada is set to phase out single-use plastics by 2021, and one of the main alternatives likely to be phased in is “compostable” bioplastics. Unfortunately, bioplastics are only compostable using industrial processes which require specific facilities.
There are 2,400 landfills across Canada but only 350 compost facilities, and the South Okanagan needs one.
To get one built, municipal governments and the RDOS need to provide meaningful consultation with residents, and residents living near the proposed facility need to be open to compromise.
Katie Sardinha
Summerland
Conservatives are no longer a credible Opposition party
Dear Editor:
Thank you, Donald Schmidt, for the well-phrased letter (Okanagan Weekend, May 16) highlighting "political stupidity."
The Conservatives have not produced a credible Official Opposition. They are a bunch of rock chuckers headed for the ash-heap of history, or so one hopes!
In crisis, push or pull or get out of the way.
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
Stop kicking Alberta when they’re down
Dear Editor:
I am from Alberta. It is my opinion that having made that declaration deems me a less than desirable human being.
I will say this: Thanks to all of you who are kicking us while we are down. It’s not so great knowing that our neighbours to the west keep up the rhetoric about how evil Albertans are.
Oh, and you can rest assured that your wildest dreams will come true with the current decimation of the oil and gas sector.
Cory Ezekiel
Fort McMurray
Markets can be moved, done safely
Dear Editor:
Recently, several of my friends and I have been bemoaning the lack of Farmer’s Market in Penticton.
Kelowna has managed to organize a market, why not here?
There was talk of having one at the community centre , but that seems to have come to naught. Surely someone on the organizing committee can come up with some viable system.
Alternately, have we not had enough time and practice with social distancing to be able to organize ourselves to shop, maintain a distance, wear a mask and be safe?
I have not been impressed with the on-line market so far.
How do others in our community feel about this?
Jan Higgins
Penticton