Painting all police with the same brush
Dear Editor:
Re: “Artists defend anti-police slogan in mural,” (Herald, Aug. 28).
As a retired police officer and one whose brother currently serves his community with great care and genuine, unbiased empathy as an officer with the Saanich Police Department, I have a simple response to those who would support the broad-brush, hurtful and completely inflammatory accusation, “ACAB,” in the so-called name of “art.”
NACAB: For those who are too busy spewing hatred and fuelling anarchy, and are unable to figure this out on their own, “Not All Cops Are Bastards.”
Kelly Dukeshire
Retired Saanich police officer
Canada’s economy relies on immigration
Dear Editor:
Wayne Llewellyn, in his recent letter to the editor, is against refugee immigration to Canada. He says that if the “other countries had taken care of their own,” we wouldn’t have this problem.
Many of those other countries don’t want to take care of their own; they’d rather kill them or at least happily let them become collateral damage in their various battles, which is, of course, why those people leave.
If most countries in the past had taken care of their own, Canada would still belong to the First Peoples, as we would have had very few newcomers (think of the Irish Potato Famine, for example).
Obviously, we need more immigrants, or we would not be having to leave perfectly good produce unharvested, in both Eastern and Western Canada for want of foreign temps.
As to the NDP and the Liberals being too co-operative, it seems Wayne is still mad that the Conservatives did not win here or in Ottawa.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Treat OD crisis with same care as virus
Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my compliments to the B.C. government and workers in the way they have been dealing with the pandemic crisis. They have been an example for other jurisdictions as to how to approach a difficult issue with a multi-pronged strategy that includes prevention, early intervention, treatment and follow-up support.
This is why the lack of a similar strategy in the overdose crisis, which has caused more deaths, is surprising. As the former minister responsible for mental health and addictions, I was able to implement such a strategy in Manitoba. One important component was prevention.
Manitoba searched the world for best practices, and chose to use the services of the Paxis Institute. Teachers used techniques in the classrooms to teach self-control vs. external control, delay of gratification and the ability to make good decisions. This then led to huge decreases in addiction, better mental-health outcomes, fewer early teen pregnancy and better school completion.
We cannot treat ourselves out of the overdose crises. We need to focus on the big picture, just as this government has on the pandemic crisis.
The government has shown it knows how to deal with a complex crisis in a strategic way. It now has to look at our overdose crisis: This would be true leadership. I am available to discuss my learnings and share best practices from other jurisdictions
Jim Rondeau
Retired Manitoba minister responsible for mental health and addictions
Saanichton
An ode to the U.S. as we once knew it
Dear Editor:
Goodbye, USA
It's been fun
But now you are
Too evil for for me.
We once were side by side
And helped each other out.
Now we're a security risk
And don't even want to visit you any more.
So many in your country
Now want to expunge my minority
And we will not let you do that
Nor praise the false gods you follow.
The claim used to be
That you were exceptional to grow the good
But now we see how that claim
Only tried excused wars without end.
To win the west you killed those there
Ages and ages before
Then left your shores to kill even more
Cheering all the while.
The flag, the flag, those stars and stripes
Stood for something good but no more.
Demands, do things my way. Give me what I want.
(Gotta barrel or two of oil?).
Liberty's torch has gone out
Other torches light your streets.
Police kill Blacks without cause
Militias and police make common cause.
You elected a madman
And enough still support him
To cause you former allies
To question you ability - and morality.
You lockup kids, and Blacks and Browns
Then let Boogaloos roam free
And let all have guns, guns, and more
You why wonder why danger surrounds you.
So you buy more guns.
False news, fake news, insults, and more
Fill your radios and TVs.
Urging the favoured to kill those not
And think the US is the Land of the Free.
Hatred has become your most common trait.
Presidents break your laws to no account.
You once were envied
But now you are pitied.
A favoured few have all the gold,
The rest must do without.
COVID kills without ceasing
And pseudo cures proclaimed.
QAnon decrees the system bad
To urge a worse one in its place.
Ministers, preachers, and prophets
Seek money more than salvation.
I used to love you, USA.
I thought you mostly good and fine.
Now I see the rot that spreads
Sweet land of liberty.
I fear what you have become
and what you may be too soon.
The Cold War won, you lost the peace
Not from outside but within.
Willow C. Arune
Prince George
No sympathy for litterbugs or drug addicts
Dear Editor:
Human life has been a growing disaster from the beginning of time,
I believe asking people all over the world to change their lifestyle while trying to deliver a knock-out punch to an unknown invader — with an unknown vaccine — is a pipe dream.
Would somebody please report how the 1918 pandemic met its end.
Of course, all humans exempt from these fantasy rules could be unknown carriers.
A human-created bug — namely the Litter Bug — has been around forever with no vaccine in sight to cure the scattered brains of those who dump their garbage, free dirty needles and other trash.
Want to help heal the world, then lets get rid of those people who do it harm by helping them on their way to OD and Loo–Loo Land,
Instead of trying to bring users back to do it all over again, help them on their way as the words “no no” has obviously never entered their mind.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Jesus comfortable as a ‘pariah’
Dear Editor:
Re: “Disagreeable folks clearly are leftists” by Zoltan Lawrence (Herald letters, July 25).
Rather than delving into the whole political mess we are in these days, referred to in a July 25 letter to the editor, I wish to expand only upon the last statement made about Jesus Christ: “It’s obvious Jesus Christ himself would be a pariah in some circles today, just as he was 2,000 years ago.”
Jesus was definitely an outsider, a pariah, an outcast, unwanted by the very people he was sent to save. That was true some 2,000 years ago and perhaps even more so today.
In Isaiah 53:3-12, Isaiah predicted this would happen 700 years before Jesus was even born.
3: He was despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief; and we hid our faces from him…
4: Surely he has borne our grief and carried our sorrows yet we saw him as wounded, smote by God and afflicted.
Jesus, back in his time, was particularly unpopular amongst the Scribes and Pharisees, who were religious leaders, many of whom had a legal background.
These envious men eventually trumped up false charges on which to have Jesus condemned to death via crucifixion by the Romans. His horrific death was also prophesied in Psalm 22 by David, some 1,000 years before it happened. But that was not the end of Jesus, as he was not killed but rather laid down his life for those of us who’d accept his sacrifice. Imagine that, giving up his life in a most torturous way to save his enemies.
I look forward to his soon return when he will govern this world. There will be no more violence, sin or global calamities. The earth will be a place without suffering, disease, death, or pain. He will wipe every tear from our eyes; however, we must choose Jesus in order to be saved, as those who are not for him are considered against him, there is no fence sitting.
In today’s political and economic mayhem worldwide brought about by COVID-19, I am glad to have hope for a better future, and am safe in his hands knowing that this is not my home, a better world awaits for those who love and trust in Him.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel
Kelowna
Knock before you enter a washroom, even if you have the key
Dear Editor:
My first wife has been especially nice of late, so I took her out for a slap-up breakfast at a fast food restaurant. After we had eaten she said, "I will have to go to the washroom.”
The regular washrooms are closed due to COVID 19 and the only washroom is the one where you have to get a key from the counter to use it. As she was passing this washroom, a staff member came out with the cleaning equipment and said to my wife, “You can go in if you want dear, I am finished in there.”
So in my wife went, she locked the door and dropped her drawers' and sat on the throne. Not 20 seconds later, the lock on the door turned and a chap of around 30-years old walked in with the key from the counter in his hand. He took a quick look at what was in plain view and abruptly turned around and marched back out gently closing the door,
My wife finished up and washed her hands and made her way out of the washroom. The nice chap with the key was staring at the ceiling as my wife made her way past him. It turns out the staff member had used her key to open the door and didn't tell the counter staff that she had allowed a nice elderly lady in without the key. My wife said to have your drawers around your ankles doesn't make for a hasty retreat.
We had a good laugh and I promised not to tell anyone.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Millennials don’t fear debt like Boomers
Dear Editor:
The forthcoming Throne Speech and mini-budget puts Conservatives on the spot.
Either they support the government’s plan or vote no-confidence. Without the Bloc and NDP, the Conservatives don’t have enough votes; also, it isn’t wise for Erin O’Toole to get ahead of himself—he still needs to unite his party and heal divisions left from a mean spirited leadership race.
O’Toole said right off that he is pro-choice and supports gay marriage. This is good to hear, but it’s not what social conservatives want to hear. For them, O’Toole was their second, even third, choice and if he leaves them feeling ignored, how long before their frustration grows to seek its own reward. O’Toole needs the social conservatives just as much during an election.
The Conservatives consider fiscal restraint as part of their brand, but this creates problems. O’Toole has promised “a path back to a balanced budget and a pay-as-you-go approach,” but this would require significant cuts to social and environmental programs.
But covid-19 is still with us, now is not the time to call for fiscal restraint, nor is it the time to blame Canadians because they need financial aid. People just can’t just pull up their socks and get on with it.
Older politicians tend to have a blind spot when it comes to Canada’s new millennial constituency they hope to attract. The consensus on balanced budgets and lower debt that existed 20 years ago is not there. Baby boomers lived through high interest rates and personal debt.
But today, millennials have lived their entire adult lives disenfranchised by under-employment, huge student debt and expensive accommodations and housing priced out of reach—they don’t have the same learned fears. Millennials differ radically with boomers about debt and any new policy needs to reflect this.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna