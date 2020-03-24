Over the past week, schools have shut down, events have been cancelled, borders have closed, restaurants and gyms have shut their doors and thousands of workers have been laid off.
We have all felt the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Because of this, if we work collectively to slow the spread of the virus, we all stand to gain.
As of today, there are over 834 COVID-19 cases in Canada and 12 related deaths. This is a marked increase from just a few days ago. While this rise may be due to the increasing number of tests, it is not a comforting statistic.
If the virus continues to spread at this rate, hospitals will become even more crowded, ventilators will become in short supply and those severely affected won’t receive proper treatment. While most cases will continue to present milder symptoms, the rate of severe cases will continue to rise along with the number of deaths.
This will result in more panic, more fear and stricter measures implemented over a longer period of time.
Nobody wants that.
That’s why we all need to do our part to help “flatten the curve.”
The Public Health Agency of Canada has recommended a three-phase approach for limiting the spread of the virus: self-monitoring, self-isolation and isolation.
Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus in the last 14 days is encouraged to “self-monitor.” This means avoiding crowded places, increasing personal space from others and monitoring for any symptoms. The most common symptoms are fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.
Those who have been outside Canada or who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19, are encouraged to “self-isolate.” This involves monitoring for symptoms for 14 days, staying at home and avoiding all contact with others.
For those that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are waiting for test results, “isolation” is strongly encouraged. “Isolation” requires that the individual stay at home until a Public Health Authority advises otherwise and avoid all contact with other people, especially those who are medically vulnerable.
In addition, the federal government is encouraging all citizens, regardless of whether they are at-risk to practice social distancing, proper handwashing and to avoid all nonessential gatherings.
Similar guidelines have been issued by the American government.
While these measures may seem drastic, data from the World Health Organization suggest that the incubation period for the virus can last anywhere from one to 14 days, with five days being the median.
This is why social distancing, self-isolation and other recommended measures are so important, even if for those who are low-risk and seemingly healthy.
Moreover, data from South Korea and China suggests that such measures, while extreme, do in fact work. China has reported only 39 new cases compared to Canada’s 146.
It’s also important to remember that these measures are temporary. The American government’s COVID-19 guidelines are set to last a period of 15 days.
If we each take these precautions over the next few weeks, we should be able to slow the spread of the virus to a rate that hospitals can manage.
Once this is achieved, panic will subside, restrictions will be loosened and we can begin the process of returning to our ordinary daily lives.
Children can return to school, restaurants can reopen, borders can be relaxed, the economy can recover, and many of us who have been trapped at home can return to work.
This will be good for everyone.
While government spokespeople and media commentators have called on the “better angels of our nature,” citing civil responsibility, altruism and our obligation to protect the elderly, sometimes it’s worth considering how heeding the call of duty in times of crisis may also be in our own best interest.