The kindness of strangers
Dear Editor:
On the afternoon of Wednesday April 29, I was attempting to go for groceries at Save-On in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. Since my last visit, weeks before, a new speed bump had been installed just before the pedestrian crossing. I wasn’t aware of this new bump and lost my footing and flew flat-out, crashing into the pavement. That speed bump really stopped me.
I then experienced some wonderful Good Samaritans. Several women stopped immediately to help — one was a paramedic who made sure I didn’t attempt to stand until she ascertained nothing was broken. I was bleeding profusely. These ladies called an ambulance and remained with me, bringing a chair, a box of Kleenex, disinfectant wipes, etc., to help staunch the blood. They not only remained with me until the ambulance arrived some 20 minutes later, giving me solace, one also drove my vehicle to the hospital (a challenge as it is a new full-electric car) so that I would be able to return home with my car.
I wasn’t able to get anyone’s name but, I want to express my gratitude to these self-less women who ignored all social-distancing in my time of need. They are true followers of the golden rule.
My heartfelt thanks.
Dianne Fasshauer
Penticton
Thugs obtain their guns illegally
Dear Editor:
Why are the Liberals gaslighting Canadians with their gun control moves?
Their gun control announcements were rife with errors and false narratives. Gun control is an emotional issue and optics are important, especially in vote-rich urban centers where criminals and gangs stubbornly refuse to participate in gun control schemes. They obtain their guns by illegal means through the same conduits that move illegal drugs.
The ban on so-called “assault weapons” and the crackdown on handguns is a hollow political gesture which won`t eliminate the illegal use of guns. Safety Minister Bill Blair couldn’t control illegal guns while Toronto Police Chief, and will be no more successful in legislating goodness from Ottawa.
Existing gun laws are quite effective in keeping legal guns away from criminals like the Nova Scotia shooter. He was prevented from legally obtaining guns by reason of not having a firearms license, yet was still able to procure them illegally, including from the officer he murdered.
There’s a lot of confusion about assault weapons. Gun control advocates define them as military look-alike semi-automatics with features like large capacity magazines, pistol grips, bayonet lugs and highly lethal ammunition. The military calls them service rifles. Police call them patrol carbines.
Magazine capacity has been limited to five shots by Canadian law for 20 years, making them no more menacing than a hunting rifle. Pistol grips never killed anyone. Cartridges used in these firearms are also widely used in ordinary hunting and target rifles.
Justin Trudeau’s utterance that “you don’t need an AR15 to take down a deer” was gratuitous theatrics. AR15s are restricted firearms which can only be used by licensed owners at an approved range under the authority of an Authorization to Transport issued by a Provincial Firearms Officer.
The Liberals are allowing legal firearms owners two years to become compliant with their new regulation, which indicates no compelling urgency.
Violence originates in the mind, not with the instrument. If we want to do something meaningful we ought to ban violent video games and movies which normalize violent behaviour in society.
We should demand more effective enforcement of existing gun laws instead of creating more. We should also support the current mandatory safety training and licensing for legal gun owners. A valid Firearms Possession and Acquisition License is a de facto certificate of sanity and crime free behaviour. More citizens and politicians should be encouraged to qualify for one.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Irving deal is good for all of Canada
Dear Editor:
According to CBC News, the east coast Irving Oil refinery has announced it will seek OKs to ship western Canadian oil by tanker through the Panama Canal and by U.S. pipelines.
Over the coming years, this will amount to billions of dollars flowing to the west. The west will then be able to buy Ontario and Quebec manufactures which in turn will work to re-establish previous central Canadian economic activities and re-establish Irving Oil sales volumes in central Canada.
The concept of Irving Oil purchasing western oil will help to reinvigorate and sustain the whole Canadian economy for decades. It will go a long way in relieving Canadian inter-provincial disharmony.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Firefighters earn double paramedics
Dear Editor:
Is it just me or are there other municipal taxpayers out there who are beginning to question the pay-scale, duties and staffing of firefighters in our towns and cities these days?
Is the lack of scrutiny because the fire department has always been such a feel-good institution that no one, particularly a city councillor, would ever dare to question any of the above when asked?
There was a time when you saw a firetruck racing to an alarm that one got a warm and fuzzy feeling inside knowing that lives were undoubtedly in peril and help was on the way. Well, no more. Things are vastly different today.
It is a fact that at a minimum, 95% of the time you see a fire truck in full alert on the road it is not going to a fire. And of the times, it very often false alarms. Check it out, the stats are hard to find, but they are there. You see most municipalities in B.C. have very stringent fire codes in place; both during building construction and after. So hardly any more fires; what to do? The answer is to respond to any 911 call made. This is why they are now called “first responders.” It's a race by two labour unions to get there first and show their worth and protect their jobs.
Your newspaper states a firefighter’s average salary is $110,000 annually. Do city taxpayers realize this is double that of a paramedic; the one’s doing most of the critical work at the scene?
When they arrive, firemen can only provide minimal boy scout first aid and cannot transport anybody to emergency.This is the job of paramedics and ambulance drivers. The the firefighter, usually observed sweeping up glass or standing around talking in full gear, can basically do nothing.
What about the jaws of life you ask, to extricate people from vehicles? Check out the stats; hardly ever used. If needed, the paramedics could just call for them.
When calling 911 you are asked; “police, fire, or ambulance?” If you say ambulance the fire department is still automatically dispatched. The result of all this is an overlap and duplication of emergency services, needless waste of taxpayer dollars, and increased noise and traffic congestion hazards. Wake up taxpayers.
Mark Roberts
Penticton
RDOS does an injustice to citizens
Dear Editor:
Re: “Sunny skies do not mean travel south: RDOS” (Okanagan Weekend, May 2).
From the best of intentions, an injustice was done to B.C. residents and to RDOS’s electorate and responsible business operators, who tirelessly work to serve the public good first.
I formally request prompt Regional District Okanagan Similkameen re-consideration of the premature announcement which was widely distributed last week.
Pragmatic people are disappointed the RDOS has repeated the mistake, now regularly in evidence, in which lower-echelon authorities are making premature prognostications, which undermine or claim potential wisdom over the definitive guidance of higher, more-trusted and accountable authorities.
Specifically, the guidance of Dr. Bonnie Henry. Accordingly, I am writing to bring to the RDOS’s attention to news coverage and a video posted May 1, in which chairperson Karla Kozakevich tells the world to stay away. What to do? The May long weekend is in two weeks.
Premier John Horgan announced last week that new guidance on public safety would be provided late last week. That impending announcement is carefully timed to be fully one week before prudent people (and businesses) need to make their choices as to how, if and when to spend their time.
Once again, from the best of intention the RDOS’s announcement is premature and has already caused confusion in both their electorate (businesses included) and for B.C. residents province-wide alike.
I would like to formally ask for re-consideration, the result of which should be:
1. Quickly remove the YouTube video pending the announcement, late next week, from the B.C. government on adjustments, if any, to current guidelines.
2. Quickly release a clarification to the media to this effect: “Pending guidance which will come from Dr. Bonnie Henry late next week, we will rescind the suggestion we previously released.”
Time is of the essence.
Paul Bouchard
Local campground proprietor
Penticton
Not about safety, it’s about politics
Dear Editor:
The Liberals’ announcement Friday banning “assault-style rifles” has nothing to do with public safety and everything to do with staying in power.
The Liberals are intentionally misleading the Canadian public. They use the term “assault-style rifle,” but what does does that mean? It is clear that they have banned rifles that look like assault rifles but wait, assault rifles have been banned in Canada since the 1970s.
That’s correct, the Liberals know that the Canadian public isn’t aware, through no fault of their own, of complex firearms law and history.
When Justin Trudeau, Bill Blair and others talked about “getting rid of guns that are designed to kill the most people in the shortest amount of time,” or in other words, high-capacity, high-rate of fire weapons, they were lying to you because these assault rifles have been banned for decades.
What Trudeau and company were really talking about is banning low-capacity, low- rate-of-fire rifles that were not designed to kill as many people in the shortest time. The ban targets rifles that were designed for civilian use, hunting and target shooting that met the technical legal requirements of either a non-restricted or restricted rifle. These rifles are being banned only because they look like assault rifles. It is a clever piece of drama by a drama teacher designed to fool Canadians into believing that the Liberals have made Canada safer. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The Liberals are getting rid of assault rifles! You would vote for that right? But, as I pointed out, that’s a big Liberal lie designed to get Canadians to vote Liberal. Please don’t be fooled.
Moreover, banning these rifles will do nothing to prevent horrific events like the Nova Scotia tragedy and thankfully, the very few mass shootings we have had in Canada.
The very fact that Canadians hold approximately 12.7 million firearms in Canada (according to the U.N.) and there are approximately 100 homicides by firearms annually (nearly all gang-related) clearly shows that Canada’s existing firearms law works well to protect its citizens.
What the real issue that needs to be addressed is preventing lunatics and criminals from getting their hands on illegal guns.
So, what have the Liberals done to address this issue?
Besides reducing penalties for gun trafficking/smuggling in Bill C-75, the Liberals sadly, have done very little.
Clearly if anything should be banned, it should be Liberal incompetence in Ottawa.
Doug Tarbet
Penticton
Ruby Madeline, what are the odds?
Dear Editor:
What are the odds?
Ruby Madeline Cumberland is featured on your front page of May 5, preparing to celebrate her 109th birthday.
Nine years ago to celebrate Ruby’s 100th birthday, our neighbours across the street brought their days-old baby girl, who they had just named Ruby Madeline. This was not in honour of Ruby Madeline Cumberland, whose first names the parents did not know, but in honour of two of the baby’s grandmothers: one Ruby, the other Madeline. What are the odds?
William Bradley Houston
Penticton
Numbers need to be relevant
Dear Editor:
The Ministry, along with those of the other provinces, are very good at putting forth the numbers of new infections of the coronavirus almost daily. The problem which I am finding is in the lack of relevant information as to what these numbers mean in the larger scale.
If B.C. reports a number of, say 25 new cases, and Quebec reports 900 new cases in a day, what percentage of those tested are found to be infected ? Could it be that B.C. is only testing 30 persons and Quebec is testing 10,000 persons.
If the B.C. Ministry of Health would report not only the numbers of newly- infected persons, but the numbers of persons tested to arrive at these newly-infected numbers, I suggest it would provide the general public a much-better overall picture of where we all are with this virus.
Tom Crawford
Penticton