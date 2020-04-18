An astute reader called this week with some tips on how to survive this pandemic.
First, he suggested, give everyone some fresh garlic to chew on during their outings. There’s no way, he suggested, that people would get within 10 feet of each other, let alone the six urged by health officials.
Plus, he said, we’d all feel better for it. Garlic has shown to help with heart health by reducing cholesterol and lowering blood pressure in moderate amounts, according to a Consumer Reports article.
In that article, Dr. Matthew Budoff of the L.A. Biomedical Research Institute said the effects are small, but notable. He also cautioned, however, too much garlic pills may interfere with heart medication, so always consult your doctor (more on that below).
Now, as for my caller, he didn’t go as far as promising garlic would ward off the coronavirus, although we know for sure it would keep you safe from vampires.
His second tip really hit home.
He said — and I’m sorry I didn’t get his name — while growing up behind the Iron Curtain in Eastern Europe as a boy, his mother would slice the newspaper into strips and nail them to the wall of the bathroom.
That way, they never had a toilet paper shortage. Brilliant, I say.
We’d kill two birds with one stone: we give Kelowna residents another reason to subscribe to our newspaper and solve the TP shortages that seem to be plaguing our big-box stores.
The really intriguing thing he mentioned was that nobody trusted the newspaper in Communist bloc countries even if they were telling the truth, so you might as well wipe your ass with it — literally.
Honestly, given how this pandemic is wiping the floor with local media in Canada, I wouldn’t mind a bit if you decided our newspaper was worth pulling double duty as two-ply.
—————
Speaking of coronavirus “cures,” I have an apology to offer our readers.
A couple of weeks back, we published a opinion piece by a man named Dr. Ken Walker, AKA Dr. Gifford-Jones. In it, he said swallowing extreme doses of Vitamin C would help promote overall good health and, therefore, help you stave off COVID-19.
A quick Google search of such theories finds that piece of medical advice hopeful at best, dangerous at worst.
I hope you don’t take any medical advice you read in any newspaper as the gospel. If you have questions, go see your family doctor or call the B.C. nurses line at 8-1-1. They’re far more qualified to help with your personal situation.
—————
Now, onto happier announcements regarding this newspaper. Your new puzzles start Tuesday.
You may remember we were told the Sticklers puzzle was being discontinued, and we’d have to replace it. Our choice were puzzles called CalcuDoku (Sudoku with math problems), Hashi (Sudoku with “bridges”) and that classic — the one that makes me think 1970s — the Super Quiz. We put it to a vote, and overwhelmingly you decided you wanted CalcuDoku AND the Super Quiz.
Seriously, the voting was something like 49-49-2 (Hashi was not a popular choice).
Thanks to everyone who voted. We’re trying to squeeze them both onto our puzzles page because...well, we like you and we hope to keep you around for another 115 years.
Yes, the Kelowna Courier — in all its versions — started in 1905. That means we’ve survived the First and Second World Wars, the Great Depression and the Great Recession, the Spanish, bird and swine flu, radio news, television news and now we’re staring down that beast with no heart: the internet with a healthy dose of COVID-19.
We’ve licked ’em all before, and I’m certain we’re going to come out of this one. If you’d like to help us in that battle, please call our circulation department and ask for home delivery: 250-763-4000.
Yes, it’s a hard battle, let me tell you. But isn’t local, trusted news even more important now than ever before?
Well, no. It’s always been important.
We’re just glad more people are noticing these days.
David Trifunov is managing editor of The Daily Courier, which is affiliated with The Penticton Herald.