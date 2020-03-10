By now it is no secret that after a 41-year career as a pastor I have announced a slight adjustment to my life course. I have resigned my role as a local parish pastor and will be leveraging the next era of my life as chaplain to the RCMP.
One correlating change impacts my involvement authoring this column. After 15 years writing in this space I have just two more columns to submit. That reality causes someone like me to seriously question what ought to occupy these final spaces.
Rather than venture into previously unexplored territory with my final words, I have chosen instead to reinforce what perhaps have been two of the most consistent themes to occupy this space year after year: “Rights versus Responsibility;” and “Gratitude versus Entitlement.”
I’ll save gratitude for my final week.
With no room in my mind for debate or question, one of the most valued privileges of life in Canada is the freedom we enjoy, enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Thousands gave their lives in wars, in political battles and in the trenches of education to protect and propagate this freedom. It is not an overstatement to declare that our rights and freedoms are a privilege people the world over admire and envy. Many from every corner of the globe have risked their livelihood and even their lives in an attempt to get to this country and to be able to experience the privilege we often take for granted.
As flawed as some aspects of life in Canada may be, there is no place on earth I’d rather be. Our freedom is sacred and merits our best efforts to defend it.
Possessing a deeply entrenched Charter of Rights and Freedoms, however, is only half the equation. The other half has not faired nearly so well. Freedom without responsibility sets the stage for anarchy. Personal rights without respect for communal rights sets the stage for abuse. Individual rights and freedoms must always be balanced by the rights, needs and freedoms of the whole community. For example, a mature Charter of Rights and Freedoms requires that the rights of individuals charged and convicted of crimes must be offset by the rights of their victims on the other side of the scale. Freedom of individuals to engage in all kinds of high-risk behaviour must be balanced by the cost to society in caring for them. This balancing act requires wisdom and maturity not always displayed, but which merits our most vigorous pursuit. Rights, freedoms and privileges cannot be a one-sided monster and navigating the balance is one of the most arduous tasks facing our nation’s leaders.
Throughout the Holy Scriptures a consistent theme emerges that leaders of nations should demonstrate the humility to seek a wisdom far beyond themselves and that responsible citizens in those nations should support, encourage and pray for those leaders. Clearly the underlying premise of those themes is that the challenge of living well in community is a massive task requiring the best of everyone.
Life in Canada is great, but it is not simple. There are many competing agendas. My prayer for keeping Canada “strong and free,” is that there will be a significant movement to focus on and embrace not only our rights and freedoms but also our responsibilities.