The basic concept of political equality is one vote for each citizen of voting age or older, regardless of wealth, gender, location or situation.
In addition, it means:
• Individual contributions to political parties
• Government support of political party expenses
• Balanced politically party participation of members that form the government
• Balanced and open access to political parties
I will present my opinions on each item separately.
Political parties campaign for contributions and public contributions are controlled through annual tax credits. Again, the desired approach, while allowing contributions, is to make the contributions as accessible as practical for all citizens, to ensure the rich cannot buy political influence.
I believe that Bernie Sanders in his campaign to become the Democratic presidential candidate had the right idea. His basic target was to raise his campaign funds with $1,000, or smaller contributions. I believe one or more Canadian political parties should try this approach.
On the annual personal Income Tax and Benefit Return, the percentage on Line 2 of Column 1 for “Federal political contribution tax credit” should be modified to 95%. This would allow a contribution of $400 for $20 after processing. I believe this would significantly increase contributions from poor and middle classes. The maximum contribution per individual, couple, or common law couple for one year should be $5,000. This maximum should be monitored and controlled.
In 2004 Jean Chretien introduced the Per Vote Subsidy allocated to Canadian political parties according to votes of Canadians, to reduce the reliance of political parties and candidates on corporate, union and wealthy donors.
Stephen Harper, when the Conservatives were in power, progressively reduced this support until it was completely removed in 2015. In 1974, the Election Expense Act introduced partial reimbursement of public party expenses. This means the more a party spent the more the reimbursement. This increases the influence of the rich. For a balanced approach, the reimbursement of expenses should be replaced by reinstating the Per Vote Subsidy at an appropriate higher level.
This is essentially a debate between first-past-the-post elected representation and proportional representation. The basic instinct is that proportional representation would be the most balanced. Concerns arise if the minority parties hold the major party to ransom against the wishes of the majority of the electorate to prevent a loss of confidence vote.
I prefer, the first-past-the-post and, if appropriate, coalition government. If there is strong support for the minority party position, they will increase their support in the next election.
Under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, the government indicated that public reporting will be complemented by ongoing public outreach. No specific public outreach has been initiated. I also frequently hear political parties say they need our support to confirm our desired political direction. This support is frequently via letters to your MP or MLA.
When I ask those who sent letters if they received a response with comments, they seldom give a positive reply. No wonder there is a lack of positive interest in politics. The solution is balanced and open access to political parties. I would suggest a party email address, with appropriate controls to ensure balanced access and specific commitment to provide a response within a reasonable time frame. This would ensure some response from political parties.
There may already be appropriate social media links and, if not, these links should also be established on the same basis. If one political party establishes this access, they would have a significant political advantage over those that do not.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager living in Penticton and an aspiring author “How WE Can Save the World.”