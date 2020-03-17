Band, lay of the wah-wah pedal
EDITOR’S NOTE: This undated letter was sent to the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 sometime in February.
Dear Editor:
Re: School District 67 Budget.
The budgetary situation facing School District 67 is regrettable, possibly avoidable. However, it is time for the band of criticism to lay off the wah wah pedal. Too much amplification.
Every year schools are staffed and resourced based on a per pupil funding formula set by Victoria. Schools are staffed and resourced based on the anticipated number of students which will be in each grade in each school on Sept. 30—bottoms actually in seats close to six months after projections are made.
The dollars the school district actually receives change with every student who moves in or out of district, or does not show up for Sept. 30. Individual school allocations change for both those moves and in district transfers.
Our local school board does not control family moves, does not control the financing formula, and must meet contractual obligations to teachers and support staff. Pessimistic planning unduly restricts school organizations which can then be expanded in September/October, but not without a ton of disruption.
Overly optimistic planning encourages school organization that can then not be maintained in September/October. Again, major student and staff disruption. The sweet balance, in my time, seemed to be tempered pessimism, with optimistic options. Not easily achieved in a free society.
It is timely to remember the amalgamation of the Summerland and Penticton School District. Yes, we hollowed when there were losses of resources as a result. Particularly losses in the smaller Summerland.
But those losses — efficiencies, to the provincial government — were government’s intended results.
In my time, I always whined at the “pessimistic resourcing” given to plan school organizations. As a principal and as an Assistant Superintendent. And I always celebrated whatever “belt loosening” we could herald in October. Wiser minds kept that balance.
The situation facing SD 67 this year is the opposite. And I suspect that the situation has more to do with the unanticipated and cockeyed optimism than malice. Thank you Murphy and his laws.
The current public thrashing of the board and staff is, however, too much wah wah. The band of critics should not want to discourage prudent future planning.
The worst, but safest, future path to avoid short falls is to be overly pessimistic in planning—-a path more politically safe but much more disruptive for students, staff and parent. Bad outcome.
Let’s face, regret, and learn from this fiscal experience. But enough wah wah amplification, already.
Dave Stigant
Assistant Superintendent (retired)
Okanagan Skaha School District
Astonished by minister’s figures
Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my astonishment with our federal minister of health’s assertion that between 30% and 70% of Canadians could be infected by COVID-19.
On the surface, this statement appears a gross exaggeration. It needs factual or statistical support to be credible. Otherwise, it’s irresponsible and surely to incite more fear.
I trust Canadians will act in their own best interest and take steps to reduce their chances of contacting the virus. This doesn’t include the stockpiling of toilet which makes as much sense as our minister of health does.
Being a politician must be a tough job these days because of the political bias of broadcast media and the negativity expressed in social media.
Let us hope, as the treat of COVID-19 passes, that some leadership and intelligence will emerge from our elected representatives in Ottawa.
Ron Ramsay
Penticton
Headline, article unduly alarmist
Dear Editor:
I find the headline and tone of your lead article in Friday’s newspaper extremely misleading and unduly alarmist.
To suggest that, e.g., there “could be” between 796 and 1697 deaths in the 60-plus age group in Kelowna alone may be true, but this requires that at least 30% of the city’s population contract the corona virus COVID-19.
Given the full-court press by our governments to prevent this and given the likely success of these efforts, then to put forward an eyeball grabbing bold headline that “Hundreds could die” is yellow journalism at its worst.
A lead article that features the dedicated efforts by our health care community to prevent any such mass deaths is a much more appropriate way to draw your readers into this unusual situation.
Jan Conradi
Kelowna
Prevention, diet are the solution
Dear Editor:
The coronavirus has now become an epidemic. The puzzling part of it is why does it affect only certain people and not others and why do the symptoms vary so greatly?
Some people like Wim Hof, the Iceman, never get sick even when injected with poisonous bacteria. How does a person’s lifestyle affect their immunity? Does building up the red blood cell level in our blood ward off this virus as it is the defense mechanism for the body?
Prevention should be the key idea. A diet, including lots of fresh fruit and vegetables, with exercise and fresh air could be a good idea for most people. We need to keep the local farmers markets open to the public, especially now.
Getting stressed and worried about getting the virus is probably the worst thing we can do.
The focus should be on health as well as the appreciation of all the good things we have in our lives.
Farlie Paynter
Westbank
Disagrees with writer’s conclusion
Dear Editor:
Re: “Hundreds in valley could die,” (Courier/Herald, March 14).
I think this article might be mixing up some stats to come to an erroneous conclusion.
They use the suspected infection rate of 30-70%, but many of those infected may have no symptoms at all and not know they are infected and therefore not be tested.
They have then applied a 2% fatality rate, but this is the fatality rate of those that have had a confirmed diagnosis not the fatality rate of those that are infected.
So for example:
China confirmed cases: 80,000
China deaths: 3,000
3.75% fatality rate of confirmed cases.
China’s population is 1.4billion, so a 30% infection rate would mean that about 420-million people in China have been infected, but only about 80,000 have a confirmed diagnosis.
If you applied the stats in this article to China it means 8.4million in China would die; 360000 in Italy.
Michael Nelson
Winnipeg
Servers shouldn’t refill coffee cups
Dear Editor:
A thought to consider when you refill your paper coffee cup.
Should coffee shop employees refuse to refill paper coffee cups? The rims on coffee cups are covered in saliva. How can cross contamination from one customer’s coffee cup to another customers coffee cup be avoided? Employees in coffee shops cannot possibly wash their hands after filling each coffee cup refill.
For the time being, no paper coffee cups should be refilled until the coronavirus pandemic is conquered.
Coffee shops should charge customers for the cost of the refill paper coffee cup for all future coffee cup refills. Customers should be responsible to toss the first paper cup into the garbage can, coffee shop employees should never come into contact with the saliva of customers
A 10-15% payment for the refill coffee cup could save your life. Is your life worth 15 cents? The decision is yours.
Avoid cross contamination of refill coffee cups at any costs, keep your lungs healthy and breathing.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Some good things have happened
Dear Editor:
There is a big plus to this new flu bug.
After the terrorist attacks on 9/11, universities across America had been measuring sunlight that hit their grounds all day long.
Because planes were grounded for three days, that number jumped about 26% more sunlight was getting through the pollution that planes cause.
Think of it. Now we have planes, trains and boats not running. People are not traveling in cars as much. This may last for weeks or months.
So how much more sunlight will reach earth? That is what creates life on this
planet.
Don Agnew
Penticton
Modern Ireland and St. Patrick
Dear Editor:
Recently, during a general election, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar insisted that Ireland was now a more compassionate, more-inclusive place and more in tune with the rest of the world.
All this despite more murders, more violence, more drug use, more suicides, more fear in the countryside, more divorce and now government funding for abortions.
Amazingly, there is still a small remnant of St. Patrick’s flock existing in Irish society. They are constantly under attack from the secular-atheists who tell them that they want to be done with all this Catholic-bothering so as to live in “truthfulness,” unsupported by “superstition.”
Yet, when people say around funerals that they envy people of simple faith, implying that they themselves have become too clever for such thinking. One wonders if they are certain they have considered all the evidence. Is it possible that the skeptics, agnostics and pessimists, have missed something — maybe even close to everything — about human life; especially our origin and destiny?
Births, marriages and deaths: there are no secular rituals which can invest such moments with the same perspective as the church does.
Secular funerals are random affairs and secular weddings ring hollow, lacking mystery which the Irish love. Baptism for many is a day out and a welcome party for the newborn. It is not because God is absent — that cannot be helped — but because a fake effort is made to keep up the trappings of religiosity where the promises of faith do not apply.
The church somehow remains strong in the soul of the poor, salt of the earth Irish. Deep down, people intuit that without these Catholic understandings, and the customs and ceremonies that go with them, they would be lost in confronting the implications of birth, marriage and death.
How else might they face the future afterwards?
Can Ireland regain again her sense of humour and escape the over seriousness and confusion of the modern world?
Applied, even at the most simple level of understanding, to our human life, the proposal of St. Patrick has lent faith, hope and love of God to the Irish soul and a hundred other qualities that can scarcely be imagined otherwise.
In his memoirs, entitled “Confessions,” St. Patrick wrote to the Irish, “When you consider my work in Ireland and you have taken note of its development, let your conclusion be that it was truly a work of God.”
For this reason alone, it can happen again in a world now so fragile that it is brought to its knees by the power of a virus.
St. Patrick left the Irish with a special conviction, very relevant for today — nothing can destroy friendship built with God.
Father Harry Clarke
Kelowna
Overkill coverage of COVID-19
Dear Editor:
Cool your jets, Penticton Herald. Two COVID-19-related stories on the front page of the March 13 paper seriously over reach and are fear mongering.
The headline of the article “Travel outside province not recommended” implies that B.C. Centre for Disease Control has raised the travel advisory to warn against out of province travel.
In fact, their website recommends only “against all non-essential travel outside of Canada, including to the United States.”
But it’s the “Hundreds could die” story that is really the killer, pun intended. As much I appreciate well-intentioned Herald reporters poring over data to provide us with their pandemic “analysis,” I think I’ll stick to the experts at www.bccdc.ca and the World Health Organization for my guidance.
Lisa Martin
Penticton
Headline belongs in The Enquirer
Dear Editor:
“Between 300 and 700 could die from the Coronavirus in Penticton,” (Herald/ Courier, March 13).
Globally, the death toll stands at approximately 5,000 according to the World Health Organization.
Your headline regarding pandemic statistics is the worst case of irresponsible journalism I have seen since I was last in the checkout lane at the super market. “The National Enquirer” could not have said it better.
Create fear in the minds and hearts of your readers, you have done just that.
When do you think we will hear the cries of “Bring out your dead”?
I am certain that I will not be the only commenting about the Herald’s data analysis. I was not aware that the paper had a statistical analyst on staff.
Chris MacKay
Penticton
Trudeau’s chance at redemption
Dear Editor:
The coronavirus pandemic crisis has given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a chance for a do-over.
During his self-imposed quarantine, which has been triggered by his wife’s unfortunate COVID-19 illness, Trudeau should have amble time for some sober, solitary self-examination. He may even look in a mirror and confess to his reflection that he seems to have blown his chance of ever becoming a better politician than his father.
He might even admit his personal yearning for attention resulted in an addiction for the adulation of sycophantic crowds.
Perhaps he will also concede he has been obsessed with making grandiose promises rather than concentrating on the mundane work of responsible governing.
Maybe he will even acknowledge his judgment has been impaired by his personal neediness which has manifested itself in attention-seeking face-painting, dress-up foolishness, fiscally irresponsible budgeting, international jet-setting, unethical behaviour and mismanaged blockade debacles, to mention a few.
Hopefully the prime minister will set aside his self-indulgent theatrical desire to play the role of a storybook superhero and instead rise to the real-world challenge of becoming the competent leader Canada desperately needs right now.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Fear-mongering by Daily Courier
Dear Editor:
Re: Article on front page “Hundreds could die,” (Courier, Herald, March 13).
How disappointed I was to see such an article printed in our local paper — talk about fear mongering and unjustified hype.
Seniors in our city need not worry even more at this stage of their lives by reading headlines such as these!
Shame on the Daily Courier.
Donna Numminen
Kelowna
The lousy legacy of Stephen Harper
Dear Editor:
Re: “Save during the good years” by A. Nichols (Courier, letters, March 11).
Dear, dear, name calling so lowers the tone of this page, and to be clear, the travel referred to was within Canada — Ontario specifically. Still in Canada , I think.
“Blinkered” seems to apply but that term would only be intelligible to unlettered farm folk like myself.
“Beloved leader” usually refers to dictators and again, the Conservative obsession with “controlling the message” comes to mind.
Had the Conservatives (2006-2015) not appropriated funds from the Employment Insurance program, cut funding to 66 federal social programs (including veterans), even decimated the library and archives in Ottawa, for a paltry $1.7 million, sold off everything but the gold in grandmother’s teeth, and muzzled every department to prevent the facts from being known, there would not have been a surplus of $1.9 billion , even in 2015.
“When I’m done with Canada you won’t recognize it.”
What a threat. What a legacy.
The Phoenix pay system fiasco, instituted to save $70 million, has cost billion and no price can be put on the anguish it has caused.
They left an empty coffer and untold harm, requiring remedy, which the present government has dealt with in spite of the ghastly “financial mess left behind” by the previous administration.
Deficit? Do you really want to go there? Under the Stephen Harper Conservatives, the federal debt was increased by over $150 billion, wiping out the reduction achieved under Jean Chretien and Paul Martin.
In 1998, the deficit left by Brian Mulroney had been eliminated and the federal Liberal government ran surpluses for the next nine years.
In 2006, the Conservatives inherited a surplus of $13.8 billion which they turned into a deficit of $5.8 billion before the recession of 2008 was even on the horizon. That’s how they prepared for “hard times.”
To call them “profligate children” would be charitable.
Doubling contribution levels for Tax Free Savings Accounts , boutique tax credits for families, raising the Old Age Security age eligibility — who did that assist?
Overwhelmingly, high0income Canadians, and when queried Joe Oliver said, in Parliament, “Our grandchildren can pay for it.” Check your Hansard.
Now, are you sure you don’t think the prime minister is also responsible for the coronavirus?
By all means, check with the Fraser Institute.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna