Still in her 30s, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden is considered to be the best political leader in the world.
In 2019, only days after a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch that claimed 51 lives, the brand of rifle used in the attack was banned.
Now, as the world faces a global pandemic, she and her Parliament have voluntarily taken a 20% rollback in wages. It was supported by the Leader of the Opposition.
It won’t save the economy of New Zealand, in fact, it won’t even make a dent. But it’s the perception. With so many Kiwis losing their jobs and many civil bureaucrats facing temporary layoffs, it’s a sign of solidarity.
New Zealand and Canada are really not that different.
Canadians face the same issues as New Zealanders.
So wouldn’t it be wonderful if the feds, all provinces and territories and civic governments accepted a 20% rollback in wages until the economy is up and running again.
It begins at the top — the prime minister, cabinet and all MPs. Many are not travelling and they are not spending weekends attending events in the community because there are none.
In the case of MPs, their huge perk isn’t the salary but the pension, which, unless you’re the CEO of a major corporation, the rest of us can only dream of that kind of retirement security.
Conservative MPs are donating their automatic 2% pay raise, which is a nice gesture, but it can go further.
Ditto for our MLAs. While locally, in the Okanagan, they are doing a superb job of hosting town halls, keeping the public informed and responding to the concerns of constituents, a 20% cut would be the decent thing to do.
Finally, all locals might want to consider the rollback.
With municipalities here in B.C., most have cut between 20 and 50% of their staff, at least for the time being. When we finally come out of COVID-19, there is going to be a cash shortage (no casino revenue, facilities not generating revenue, a sharp decline in business licenses and building permits.) A 20% savings, again wouldn’t solve the problem, but it would help.
This should also apply to all school board trustees in the province.
Our suggestion is in no way a criticism of the work done by the PM, cabinet, MPs, MLAs or municipal politicians. They are indeed busy during the pandemic, but in different ways than usual.
But, with so many Canadians hurting right now, it would be a symbolic gesture.
Jacinda Arden understands this. Hopefully, Canadian politicians will as well.
—James Miller is Managing Editor of The Penticton Herald.