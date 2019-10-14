Here we are, nine days away from a federal election. And so far, about the only thing any of the parties and candidates have been able to agree about is that the other side has more flaws than they do.
The campaign, such as it is, has been less about policies than about digging up dirt on their opponents.
I suspect that if our ballots had a “None of the above” box, we’d elect non-government with a huge majority of members who didn’t get elected.
In today’s elections, traditional labels don’t work. In the leaders’ debates this week, the Greens came across as more conservative than the Conservatives — at least the Greens are trying to conserve something.
The Conservatives are less interested in conserving anything than in not doing whatever the Liberals have promised to do Maxime Bernier accused Conservative leader Andrew Scheer of being a closet Liberal. The supposedly socialist NDP isn’t threatening to nationalize anything. Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, has already nationalized a pipeline.
Today, it would seem, a conservative is not necessarily a Conservative, let alone a Progressive Conservative. And a Liberal is not necessarily liberal, especially in B.C.
During this past week, fellow columnist David Bond offered his own definitions of liberal and conservative.
Today, I offer mine.
Please don’t quote dictionary definitions at me. As Humpty-Dumpty declared, in Lewis Carroll’s brilliant “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” a word “means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”
So here’s my definition -- the difference between liberals and conservatives is revealed by what they’re against.
Small-C conservatives see big government as the enemy. Government interferes with their inalienable right to do whatever they want with their property — which includes their land, their wives, their children, their money. They don’t like being told what they can do, or can’t do, by bureaucrats living on the taxpayer trough.
The ideal society, they believe, would be free of government intervention. People would be responsible for their own actions.
In theory, that is. In practice, when conservatives govern, they don’t reduce government. At least, not much. They simply divert resources to different areas of taxpayer funding. To more rigorous law enforcement, for example. To bailing out banks, or carmakers, considered too big to fail. And to the military. Currently, I read, the U.S. government puts 20% of its total income into paying for its war toys and personnel.
Small-L liberals, on the other hand, focus on big corporations as the enemy. With good reason.
Big Tobacco ignored health warnings about cigarettes. Big Oil gagged its own scientists’ research about greenhouse gases. Big Pharma marketed addictive drugs. Big Chemical promoted fertilizers that deplete soil, and herbicides now proven to be carcinogens. Big Steel continued to do business with Hitler’s Germany even after the Second World War started.
Most recently, corporations such as Juul encouraged smokers to switch to vaping, ostensibly as a means of breaking the tobacco habit. And then deliberately developed fancy fruit flavours to lure susceptible youth into sucking toxic chemicals into their lungs.
Size is not the only factor affecting corporate culpability. I argue that the divide is not between big and small, but between individual and group ownership. The corporation was invented as a means for individual owners to evade individual responsibility.
If you own a business, and it fails, you’re liable for any debts. If you own a small business, the community you live and work in will hold personally accountable for your business’s behaviour.
But if a corporation crashes, individual owners — called shareholders — can hide behind limited liability. A few senior executives may be punished. Shareholders may lose their investment. But the corporation itself — although legally considered a “person” — can’t be jailed for its crime. No corporate “person” has ever drunk a glass of wine, danced the Macarena, or kissed a lover. Because it’s a fiction, an imaginary entity.
But then, so is government.
Conservatives may be opposed to government, in principle. But if elected, they have never declined to become a government themselves.
Just as liberals may treat corporations as a force that must be controlled and regulated. But when push comes to shove, they protect corporations — SNC-Lavalin, for example.
So I argue that the labels don’t mean anything anymore. Ignore them. Make up your own labels. Use any words you want.
Figure out what your candidates and parties really stand for, or against. Then vote accordingly.
