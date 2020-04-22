Lots of people are complaining about working from home, but you’ll find none of that here.
On the contrary, I just made a work-related phone call while moving my family’s laundry over from the washer to the dryer – and I didn’t even have to leave my desk! Talk about productivity.
Here in my new basement office, the furnace is just two feet from my left ear, so I can always tell when my wife has it turned on too high, and the cat’s litter box is within spitting distance, so that saves me the odd trip upstairs.
Even better, I can hear every single move my wife and two boys, 4 and 2, make above me: every shriek, every cry, every body slam, every battle over a toy, every sprint from one end of the house to the other. It’s like I’m right there with them as I’m trying to do my work.
Working from home has also made it easy to decide what to wear to work: whichever one of my three pairs of jogging pants is clean. This is easier to manage now that I have laundry machines in my office. As for personal grooming, I’ve quit shaving my head and face because why not?
But it certainly took some getting used to, particularly switching from what is a very social job to one that is now quite solitary. The cool part about being a reporter is getting to go places and see things and talk to people.
While it feels like an eternity, it was only a month ago that I was still at my desk at The Herald. No, the office hasn’t exactly been a beehive of activity in recent years, but at least there were people coming and going. The phones were constantly ringing. I would be making my usual rounds between the three antiquated computers required to do one simple task.
It was mayhem – but I loved it.
Now that mayhem has been replaced by a different kind of chaos that exists in a small home with two little boys in it.
But it has its perks.
I like the way my kids’ eyes light up when I sneak up on them when I go upstairs to freshen my coffee. I like having a bit more flexibility in my schedule. I like being able to swoop in to save the day when I hear my wife struggling with the kids. I like my older son coming down to sit with me when he needs a break from his little brother. I like my bosses being somewhere else.
My work-life balance is non-existent – but I love it.
- Joe Fries is a reporter at the Penticton Herald