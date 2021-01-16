Osoyoos celebrates its 75th anniversary
Dear Editor:
Osoyoos was incorporated on Jan. 14, 1946. The Board of Trade (later called the Chamber of Commerce) was the governing body of the small village until then.
After knocking on doors and inviting the citizens to attend an information meeting, the Municipality of the Village of Osoyoos held its first official meeting at the CPR Station on Jan. 31, 1946. William Andrews was elected chairman of the board, Gordon Kelly and Joseph Armstrong were elected as village commissioners.
The clerk and treasurer appointed was H.H. Hesketh, who was also the postmaster. In 1968, the terms mayor and aldermen were adopted and in 1993, it was changed to mayor and councillors.
The recorded population in 1951 was 899. With the increase in residents, on June 30, 1983, the Village of Osoyoos became the Town of Osoyoos. Our last census in 2016 shows a population of 5,065.
While the Okanagan Valley area has been the home to First Nations people for 10,000 to 15,000 years, the Osoyoos area was a natural stop on the fur trading route by explorers and fur-traders working for the Pacific Fur Company and the Hudson’s Bay Company.
The discovery of gold at Rock Creek brought an influx of gold seekers. Ranching and the planting of 30 acres of soft fruit and apples in 1906 made it necessary to consider irrigation in the valley, which led to the “ditch” and the South Okanagan Lands Project in 1927.
There are many books and articles written about the history of Osoyoos. Some of them are “The Story of Osoyoos- September 1811 to December 1952,” written by George J. Fraser.
His daughter-in-law, Dorothy Fraser, wrote “A Short History and Description of Osoyoos”, published by the Osoyoos Museum Society in 1967.
Jean Webber wrote “A Rich and Fruitful Land, The History of the Valleys of the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap” in 1999. Many of the names mentioned in these books are easily recognized, as their descendants still live in Osoyoos.
The Town of Osoyoos, continues to offer its residents a place to shop, work, raise a family, enjoy the earliest fruit in Canada, easily use the parks and trails, and enjoy the warmest lake in Canada.
And we will continue to offer “Canada’s Warmest Welcome” to all.
Happy 75th birthday Osoyoos!
Sue McKortoff
Mayor of Osoyoos
Affordable housing and the opioid crisis
Dear Editor:
It is beneficial to the whole community to have affordable housing for young people and families on low income.
I personally support government and community efforts in that regard. However, there are two different issues here.
We also have an opioid crisis. Many Penticton residents would like to see a different approach applied in circumstances of mental health and addiction.
Sherry Ure from Pathways Addictions Resource Centre wrote a short letter before Christmas stressing that there is a strong need for detox and treatment. Though safe injection sites provide harm reduction and supportive housing may help, these are short-term solutions. It is vitally important that all levels of government address the need for residential detox and treatment.
Local dealers who enable this crisis should be arrested, jailed, and held accountable for the destruction they cause.
Drug addiction and mental health challenges are both illnesses. People affected should have access to treatment and community support in their recovery.
I agree that for supportive housing, a pause is needed.
Connie Redknap
Penticton
Staff’s job is analysis, not promotion
Dear Editor:
Recent comments by Penticton’s director of development services, Blake Laven, regarding the proposed Spiller Road subdivision development are concerning.
Laven states there’s “misinformation” currently circulating. The remedy for that is simple: have the developer, along with the City, provide citizens the necessary information on the development proposal.
Since city staff are reviewing the application and determining how to proceed, addressing that information gap should be easy.
Curiously, the developer hasn’t posted their recent application as they did with their original concept.
The initial proposal’s mysterious (and non-functional) road/utility endings at the property’s north end now seem explained by real estate listings for adjacent properties, citing subdivision potential. Let’s call this the “potato chip factor,” because allowing one often leads to others.
Apparently, the site is “one of the few pieces left where hillside development would be allowed to satisfy our housing needs.”
However, Penticton’s OCP indicates that the Upper Wiltse area alone would provide for an estimated 800 new residential lots. Ultimately, the City must also rely on intensifying Penticton’s urban footprint through densification and possibly more commuting from satellite locales.
Laven claims their financial analysis shows “hefty returns” to the City. Are these gross or net returns? Are capital costs of extending water supply (including “fire flows”), as well as installing sanitary and storm sewers all factored in?
Are costs of all required road upgrades and access improvements considered? Rigor and transparency are required, as this is not a simple extension of the city.
This subdivision is neither a simple or logical extension of existing development. What are projected servicing and maintenance costs? What percentage of those will be borne by Penticton taxpayers? What will it cost the City to service lots in this development, relative to sites with simpler road and utility extensions?
Infrastructure development and maintenance costs on Naramata Bench must be higher than conventional developments due to distance, access, rough terrain and other constraints.
Laven’s assumption that the proposed subdivision will be a “huge attraction” for upper-income professionals isn’t assured. Buyers have alternatives, and often select communities before identifying their specific, preferred sites. Interface fire risks, First Nations opposition, environmental and access issues, an adjacent regional garbage dump, and geotechnical suitability must all be considered and addressed.
Available information is inadequate. City staff must share their conclusions with taxpayers rather than simply claiming “hefty” benefits.
Their job is analysis, not promotion.
Denis O’Gorman
Penticton
Kaleden association hiding behind anonymity
Dear Editor:
The Sickle Point mailout from the anonymous “Kaleden Taxpayers Association” contains some serious inaccuracies and unfounded insinuations.
Here are a few remarks on the most egregious ones using the Save Sickle Point Committee’s current mailout — whose members’ names are public — and my knowledge of the matter.
The RDOS’s Alternate Approval Process is not secretive or outside normal practice. They are doing the same for the Naramata beachfront purchase, and the notices for both were in numerous outlets. In both cases, only the immediate service area is part of the AAP. Area A for the beach, and Area I for Sickle Point. The RDOS also held a public video conference Jan. 13 on the Point purchase
The tax increase chart in the KTA mailout is inaccurate. The price accepted for the Sickle Point property is $2.5 million, not the $3.5 the KTA cites, and fundraising will add to the amount pledged already from individuals.
Also, taxing would start in 2022, not 2021.
I assume that the environmental levy the KTA mentions is the South Okanagan Conservation Fund. The Sickle Point committee applied for and may receive some funding; however, the Fund attracts numerous applicants for the quite limited funds available each year.
Genuine conservation, and at the Point, restoration, of wetlands and wildlife habitat do not co-exist well with constant human presence (a house), and the Provincial Riparian Regulations would protect only a narrow strip of land on the Point, severely limiting wildlife usefulness. Few controls exist over private land use. For a small, highly sensitive property these are quite inadequate for genuine protection; eg. private owners could have dogs and cats which could devastate wildlife on the property.
The KTA laments that no people are to be allowed into this park. Later, they lament the dogs, vagrants, and parties that will wreak havoc. Contradiction aside, neither is true; limited human use would be on trails, and as in other nature parks, no camping or parties. Given the proximity to Kaleden and the long community interest in the Point, much informal monitoring is likely.
The RDOS and residents concerned for the valley’s other species have a unique chance to do the right thing: protect and restore Sickle Point for future generations of all species.
I heartily commend the people in Kaleden and area for their initiative — and stamina.
Eva Durance
Kaleden
Conservatives need sensitivity training
Dear Editor:
Independent Senator Mary Jane McCallum of Manitoba, who attended residential school since the age of five, brought forward a motion to expel Ontario Conservative Senator Lynn Beyak, who in October 2017 refused to remove derogatory letters posted on her website about residential school and how residential schools did a lot of good for Indigenous children.
When in fact, Indigenous children suffered physical and sexual abuse and thousands died of disease and malnutrition at the schools.
Throughout the controversy, Beyak presented herself as a champion of free speech and a victim of political correctness. She was suspended without pay May 2019, but her suspension ended when Parliament dissolved for the fall federal election.
However, in February 2020 the ethics committee voted again to suspend Beyak without pay, calling her apology “perfunctory” and “her sensitivity training a fiasco.”
She eventually did offer a second apology, though it was not perceived genuine by the grand chiefs, but she did complete her four-day virtual education program of sensitivity training.
So by June 2020, the ethics committee recommended rescinding February’s suspension and the Senate broke for summer recess without further discussion.
The suspension prematurely ended in August 2020, when Liberals prorogued Parliament. Beyak was quietly reinstated as a senator without her peers ever deciding that should happen.
McCallum said: “The way the senate has dealt with Beyak is an example of institutional racism.”
When a life-appointed Conservative senator is suspended because she refuses to adequately atone for insensitive public comments, when the party leader is publicly shamed and forced to admit his racism in hope of recapturing lost political capital and when other prominent conservatives like Conrad Black, in a recent op-ed in the national media, deny “institutional racism exists in Canada,” it would appear some sensitivity training would help many Conservatives.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Finding a dog to adopt is challenging
Dear Editor:
Several months ago I lost my rescued dog to cancer.
She had a good, long life and, unfortunately, it was her time to go. Knowing that never makes it any easier. People who have lost their pets will understand what I mean.
After a while, I tried to adopt another dog without any success. The local shelter had 60 applications for the one dog they were trying to re-hone. I have reached out to many other shelters and organizations, again without any luck.
I have also put a classified ad in two local newspapers. While a few people have called, I do not want to adopt a puppy, at my age a senior or adult dog would be best, that I will expect to out live him or her.
It is very ironic that in many countries around the world, they are overrun with homeless animals. That they cannot find homes for, it is really sad. While I have reached out to some of these groups they are really slow to reply. As well, there are a lot of problems with transportation. So I will continue to hope that I can find a dog somewhere in Canada.
If you can, I encourage people to donate to shelters outside of Canada, that struggle to care for the many homeless ones. There are lots of contacts on the internet.
Sharon Lockwood
Vernon