It’s bleak. With people being laid off everywhere, along with hospitality, salons and dental offices closing until further notice, it’s challenging for us to paint a happy picture.
If there’s solace anywhere, it’s that the mandated self-isolation won’t last forever. We only wish we knew how long it will last and that it’s soon over.
I’m not an economist — merely an optimist — but it makes sense that tough economic times will be followed by a huge influx in consumer spending.
How so?
Those fortunate enough to have access to disposable income haven’t been spending. Coffee shops, bars and restaurants have shut down or reduced their service to take-out only.
If self-isolation is lifted after two weeks, foodies will want to eat out, drinkers will want their regular bar stool back, travellers will go on trips and gamblers will hit the casino. For those of us who love music, we will want to go to concerts. If you delayed buying a new car, you will have the confidence to do so.
The consumer will come out the winner.
I was working in Ontario at the time of SARS and believe me, it wasn’t pretty. School trips were cancelled, people avoided Canada’s largest city and everyone was frightened to travel within 50 kilometres of the city limits. A generation of eighth graders didn’t have a chance to ride the elevator at the CN Tower or sit in the nosebleed section of Rogers Centre.
To get tourists back, there were outrageously good deals. A $99 package (based on double-occupancy) got you a nice hotel room, plus your choice of a Blue Jays game (in lower-deck seats) or matinee performance of an A-list musical. For an additional $15, you could get a dinner voucher to a nice restaurant.
The Blue Jays offered a $2 night where all unsold seats to a weeknight game went for a twonie. It was their first complete sell-out since Joe Carter hit his walk-off homer in the 1993 World Series. (And those who had already paid full price for a ticket didn’t complain. They knew Toronto needed this.)
In the meantime, we can all do our part to help our favourite businesses survive.
Treat your co-workers to a round of coffee and treats from a place that offers take-out service only ... and make sure you tip the server. For entertainment events, consider donating the price of your ticket to the artist, who isn’t making an income.
It won’t last forever, let’s stay positive. And don’t forget to wash your hands.
- - -
As a follow-up to Wednesday’s editorial, “Shame on hoarders,” several supermarkets have now introduced item limits on products that are in high demand.
Furthermore, hoarding is also damaging the economy. Some suppliers, such as toilet paper, already believe they will have to lay off staff once the hoarders have too much and the resale market is flooded.
- - -
For many seniors who are following the suggestion of self-isolation, a daily newspaper is their lifeline to the outside world. They are looking forward to it in the morning more than ever.
To our newspaper carriers and drivers who delivered this newspaper to you this morning, as well as our team in the printing press and back shop: Thank you.
—Valley editor James Miller