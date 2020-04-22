EDITOR’S NOTE: We have invited members of Penticton city council, as well as select members of the school board, to submit a guest column, on any topic. We encouraged writers to pen something personal and upbeat that’s not necessarily related to COVID-19 or city council.
---
I am one of three school board trustees for SD67 with a child in the school system. My son is in Grade 7 at KVR Middle School.
I have always had such an admiration and respect for educators. But our own personal family experience with educators amid COVID-19 has taken that level of admiration and respect to a whole new level.
Just to make things a little trickier, my son is in French immersion. My French is rusty and very limited. This means I can not fully support him with his French homework unless I use an online translation system which I deem similar to cheating. Ha!
I am relying heavily on his homeroom teacher who has come through with flying colors to all 25 kids in her classroom.
Most kids thrive off routine and structure and my son is no exception. His weekday routine is 9 a.m. until noon for in-home learning. That may include online meetings with teachers or fellow students, homework, practicing an instrument, reading (in both French and English) plus trying to squeeze in some electives like phys-ed, tech-ed and music.
My son was very disappointed when he learned he wouldn’t be able to start tech-ed in Term 3 after spring break. He reached out to his teacher who sent him his tech-ed YouTube channel. On this channel, he had posted video challenges. As per the instructions, my son has been following the series of steps in the challenge every day for a week. He has a couple more days to go and his challenge will be complete.
This is just one creative way that a teacher is staying connected to students. It’s been a great project to keep his brain sharp. After this challenge is done, we are going to look at the music challenges set out by his band teacher and work our way through more hands-on challenges.
Now, imagine for a minute being an educator. You are still providing feedback on homework for 25-plus students (in middle and high school this is sometimes five classes or more of 25 or more students), putting together their instruction for the week, doing wellness checks on them and families, providing extra support for students with special needs, addressing food insecurities at home, attending online meetings individually with students and as a class plus with administrators and most importantly, learning how to do all of this during unprecedented times when no one on the planet has done this before!
Now, add to all of that, this educator might have children at home that they also need to support in their in-home learning. Maybe there are two or three or more children — all with their own home learning plan. Maybe the educator is a single parent doing all of it him/herself. Or maybe they have children under five needing all of their attention during the day.
My point is, we don’t know what is happening in each person’s home. This includes parents. We are all just trying to get through each day working through the challenges and celebrating the wins.
I appreciate the efforts that our educators have put in. We are very lucky in School District 67 and as a parent, I am so grateful for these creative learning opportunities. I am in absolute awe at the organizational skills, work/home balance and dedication that has been put into supporting students’ in-home learning.
I am sure that students are equally thankful to have some level of routine as we all adjust to the new “normal.”
So thank you, from a parent first and a proud trustee, second.
Tracy Van Raes is a trustee with Okanagan Skaha School District 67, representing Penticton.