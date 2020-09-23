Stamp Club yard sale gets visit from a bear
Dear Editor:
Recently, the Penticton & District Stamp Club held their second Members-Only-Yard Sale of donated stamp material, which raised more than $800 for charities we support.
Having April and May meetings cancelled and no indoor meeting location, a club member made his premises available for yard sales. This past fiscal year’s activities of the club have managed to raise more than $3,500 for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. Thank you to our many donors of stamp material, who with our members’ donations and purchases, made for a very successful year.
While the yard sale occurred, a Canada Post teddy bear appeared, thanks to Judy Otway. (See below.) It was a memorial tribute to her late husband Bob, who was Penticton’s Postmaster for many years. Bob assisted the club with displays of Post Office memorabilia as well as signing celebration covers.
The teddy bear (a.k.a. Smokey) was given away as a door prize. It was won by Stu Harper, who announced Smokey would have a new home soon, travelling to Victoria to escape the smokey conditions of the valley. Smokey will be lovingly cared for there by two retired post office personnel.
If you or someone you know has stamp material that is surplus, please consider donating it to the Penticton & District Stamp Club to raise funds for charity. For more information, please call me, Harv Baessler at 250-492-4301.
My wife will miss Smokey, who sat in a chair opposite her in our living room. I am sure the new home will be as loving as the last!
Harv Baessler for
Penticton & District Stamp Club
Canada doesn’t need Speech from Throne
Dear Editor:
Could someone please enlighten me on the point of the Speech from the Throne.
I thought we had done away with the monarchy. We have a Governor General, who according to all that I have read, heard and seen, is an entitled snob with no connection to hard-working serfs and peons and wants nothing to do with the common folk. She’s taking to the stage to tell us ... what?
Give me a break. This connection to long-outdated aristocracy is a total waste of resources and time. Let’s get real.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Highest Scouting honour possible
Dear Editor:
Re: Queen Scouts (Herald, Sept. 23).
As a former Scout, I was thrilled to learn Mayor John Vassilaki was a Queen Scout, the highest Scouting honour possible.
As I recall, Naramata’s Danny Donohoe was the last Queen Scout awarded in the British Empire. Failed Scout though I might be, my scout leader, Mr. Jack Sworder, a Second World War navigator, was always the bar to which I aspired.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Lake-to-lake cycling, a huge thumb’s up!
Dear Editor:
I am thrilled to see the City of Penticton do something to improve the quality of life in Penticton for residents and visitors alike.
I live on South Main where the traffic and noise pollution levels have increased dramatically. They will soon get even worse with 180 apartments pending near Skaha Lake.
The bicycle lane will help, at least in a small way to encourage and enable people to safely use bicycles to run errands, get some exercise, and enjoy the community from end to end. It will be another reason for the many people who enjoy cycling to visit our city.
It will also help reduce carbon emissions which we clearly need to address much more seriously than we have done. The fires, smoke and unhealthy air quality are only going to get worse. This, at least, is a small step in the right direction that will benefit all of us.
I look forward to parking my car and feeling it is safe to ride my bicycle for daily transport.
Nancy Baron
Penticton
Premier exploiting COVID situation
Dear Editor:
In announcing his snap election, Premier John Horgan said it had nothing to do with politics, while implying that continuity of government was required to deal with COVID. Who does he think he’s fooling?
Make no mistake; this has everything to do with politics and crass political opportunism to exploit the COVID situation. Continuity of our COVID response will be provided by our Provincial Public Health Officer and our medical personnel, who have done a sterling job. The only credit that Horgan should take in this is from supporting our health officials in doing their jobs.
Public Health staffs will do what’s required no matter who is running the
government, unless politicians are stupid enough to get in their way. In her capacity as Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Bonnie Henry wears no political colours and has no political allegiances.
The election issues have yet to be defined. COVID shouldn’t be a big one, unless we choose to delve into why our testing capacity is so poor.
I seldom leap to the defence of the NDP, but it’s stunning that Horgan has decided to bypass the normal democratic process by parachuting a couple of his preferred candidates into both the Penticton and Fraser-Nicola ridings. That’s a real slap in the face, and an expression of no confidence in the local NDP riding associations. The Fraser-Nicola riding association executive has resigned in protest.
Ours should do the same.
This alone, should turn people off of the NDP. There may have been more able and suitable candidates available, but we’ll never know.
Maybe the term “Democratic” doesn’t fit the party’s name anymore.
Timing means a lot in politics, and Horgan may have gotten it wrong. With COVID still afoot among us and health officials still urging us to minimize contacts, it seems reckless to put things into flux with an election that isn’t necessary at this time. I’d rather take my chances on getting COVID in a bar than in a polling booth.
Elections BC has a mail-in ballot option, and that seems like a safe and smart way to go. So what if mail in ballot processing adds a bit more constipation to a government that already suffers from intellectual constipation.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Horgan is probably as good as you get
Dear Editor:
Hard to believe that some people think Premier John Horgan decided all by himself to call this election.
Maybe the party faithful smoked a little weed and jointly made the decision before things went to pot and things got too hot!
It would not surprise me if Adrian Dix and Carole James — both rejects who couldn’t cut the mustard as party leader — were involved in this process.
Both were relieved from the helm, likely supported a premier with personality, which both severely lacked in my opinion.
Does Adrian Dix have the credentials to be health minister ? Does Carole James have credentials to be finance minister ? Does either have any idea how to defeat the unknown virus any more than a preschooler or you or I?
Horgan is the elected NDP voice that certainly isn’t perfect, but what politician can you name, past or present, that even comes close? Premier Horgan has a genuine smile that won’t crack his face and likely is as good a leader as it gets.
B.C., no make that Canada, doesn’t need to know people who have enough diplomas to wallpaper a coliseum. Canadians need to elect people who have the knowledge or trade to turn the wheels of government, instead of pretend-political mouthpieces who couldn’t hang their own wallpaper.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Hey Wilkinson, how about a smile
Dear Editor:
To Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Liberal leader: What an impressive background of education and political experience, smothered in valued credentials!
And unfortunately until you present it with a smile and happy face, it will be lost on the people you hope will elect you and your party in this election.
Today, it’s all about the presentation and how you appear in front of the millions of camera’s out there will determine your future.
Your resume is golden, match it up with a friendly appearance and you might have a chance, most people are not happy about this NDP power grab. Turn that frown upside down, get out there and bump elbows, no one knows who you are sir!
Jim Laing
Victoria
Puzzled by public’s support of president
Dear Editor:
It is astonishing how many of the populace are smitten by White House patient, No-Trust Trump’s pursed oratory, considering it’s a stark similarity to that emanating from a jackass who was born with its voice box at the wrong end.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Is our government listening?
Dear Editor:
Another B.C. family pours out a heartfelt story concerning their drug-addicted loved one and still, our government does not listen.
They hear these tragic stories, but are they truly listening? Over time we have learned the sad lesson that city parks with tents, safe injection sites and a safe drug supply are only band-aid solutions to B.C.’s addiction and mental health issues.
These measures enable and prolong this pervasive problem which has health, social and economic consequences for entire communities.
It is self-evident that the vast majority of people living on the streets and in tents suffer from addiction and mental health issues, but the government’s attempts to treat them have been for the most part, unsuccessful.
We need to see facilities like Riverview and Tranquille in a new light. They need to be restructured with professional medical and psychological support in a format consistent with today’s standards and ethics.
Experts in the field will agree that these facilities are essential to the successful treatment of those with drug, alcohol and mental health concerns.
It is true, there is a cost to reopening these facilities, but what is the cost if we do not?
Just ask yourself, how have things played out so far?
David Mansell
Courtenay
Osoyoos should better recognize OIB
Dear Editor:
I urge Osoyoos Council and Mayor Sue McKortoff to show more respect for Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie and for his team of band councillors and the many Indigenous and non-First Nation people who admire and support the work that he has done over the past 35 years.
The best example is the contributions by the band to the economic and touristic of the entire Osoyoos region and for hiring many Indigenous people as well as non-First Nation people for their enterprise.
As a positive initial step in the process of establishing reconciliation in the Osoyoos region, I request and suggest that Osoyoos Council adopt the policy of beginning each council meeting with the recognition that this is being done of traditional lands of the Sylix peoples.
This is required for all events sponsored by the school board.
I would also suggest that the Town of Osoyoos grant Chief Louie freedom of the municipality of Osoyoos.
I note that the Town of Oliver made a trailblazing example of this kind of recognition when it granted Chief Louie the freedom of their municipality.
Sy Murseli
Osoyoos