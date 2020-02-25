For a writer, it’s almost freeing to know that almost anything I say about the Wet’suwet’en affair will be denounced as wrong, misguided, misleading, and/or prejudiced.
After all, this single issue combines aboriginal rights, colonial injustice, social stereotyping, racial discrimination, capitalism, fossil fuels, the law, the economy, global warming, global trade, and the rights of nature. How could it help being divisive?
And yet at the heart of it stand just nine men -- the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en people in northern B.C.
The Wet’suwet’en homeland includes most of the Bulkley River watershed -- roughly 22,000 square km from Fraser Lake to Hazelton -- and parts of the Skeena River’s headwaters.
A natural gas pipeline running from Dawson Creek to Kitimat on the B.C. coast would have to pass through Wet’suwet’en territory.
I have an emotional stake in that territory. I worked up there for four years. The best summer of my life, I covered some 55 miles of the Kitimat River valley on foot, camping and backpacking.
Like the Wet’suwet’en chiefs, I would love to see it remain pristine wilderness.
But I also know it can’t, and won’t, stay as I once knew it.
The Wet’suwet’en have five clans, divided into 13 houses. Each house has, or could have, its own hereditary chief. But four of those chieftainships remain currently unfilled.
“Hereditary” does not mean that the title is automatically passed to an eldest child, like the British monarchy. The title is bequeathed to a chosen person, more like the picking of a new Dalai Lama.
Hereditary chiefs are the “keepers of the vision” -- my phrase, not theirs -- for the land and the people. They maintain what’s important.
On the other hand, the elected chiefs (and councils) make rules and enter into legal agreements. In this case, 20 elected Band councils signed agreements with Coastal Gaslink.
But elected chiefs and councils are a product of the Indian Act of 1876, a European style of governance imposed on an aboriginal culture. They are therefore as foreign as floral wallpaper pasted onto log walls.
Legally, elected chiefs and councils have jurisdiction only over the reserves assigned to them by the colonial government; hereditary chiefs see their role covering the whole territory once occupied by their nation.
But B.C never had any treaties creating reserves (with a few recent exceptions). So for what territory do elected chiefs and councils sign contracts?
As a corporation, Coastal GasLink is also a product of western legal systems. Naturally, it deals with other legal entities, the elected Band councils.
However, in the Delgamuukw decision of 1997, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that indigenous common law and ancestral customs, transmitted orally, were never extinguished, and remain as valid as the written traditions of European immigrants.
At the root of the current contretemps, then, seems to be the hereditary chiefs’ conviction that any pipeline should have been negotiated with them, not with elected councils.
And they’re opposed to it. Although they do not, apparently, oppose the highways, rail lines, and towns which have already altered their territory above ground.
But then the other factions have seized upon the pipeline dispute to advance their own agendas. Protests have shut down Canada’s rail system. Blocked ports. Closed highways. Thrown thousands out of work. Even barricaded the B.C. Legislature.
Their motives vary.
Some scorn the whole capitalist system.
Some believe that indigenous peoples have been badly treated by “white” governments, and want to redress the balance.
Some oppose all fossil fuels, and fracking in particular.
Some see the RCMP as a pawn of people in power.
And some may even be protesters who join anything that pokes the establishment in the eye.
All of which effectively holds to ransom millions of people who had no personal stake in the Wet’suwet’en dispute itself.
What started as a local confrontation between Wet’suwet’en chiefs and the RCMP, enforcing an injunction obtained by Coastal GasLink over work camps built in preparation for the pipeline, has proved more contagious than the corona-virus.
As a direct result, I sense a growing impatience with Wet’suwet’en demands. Even hostility. And frustration with apparently ineffective governments.
I worry that as the ripples of inconvenience spread, the Wet’suwet’en impasse may backfire.
As Ken Coates, a senior fellow with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and the author of #IdleNoMore and The Remaking of Canada, commented, “What a bitter and destructive irony if the willingness of the environmental movement to engage in the politics of Indigenous rights ends up weakening the people they claim to be supporting.”