Summerland is not dog friendly
Dear Editor:
When other local communities have provided off-leash dog parks for more than a decade, Summerland Mayor Toni Boot and council still have not.
Mayor and council promotes Summerland as an “inclusive” community, but when they exclude so many of its residents from their preferred method of recreation, that really is not true and the inaction of council discriminates against the needs of dog-owning residents.
Dog owners who are not just families and single working people, but also include seniors, those with mobility challenges, residents from all backgrounds and all income levels. Where is their community space to exercise, train, and socialize their furry family members?
Summerland provides a large abundance of facilities for many different user groups; some of which consist of only a few dozen members. Yet when Summerland has between 2,000 and 4,000 dogs, (dog owners comprising an estimated 41% of residents) council is unwilling to provide a single, safe, accessible location that is big enough to properly exercise dogs of many sizes and needs.
After nine years of consultation, open houses, meetings and surveys it was a devastating blow to dog owners when on Dec. 14 when Summerland’s mayor and council rejected the most suitable location proposed to date (out of three finalists they themselves had chosen.) This dog park issue has gone through a longer period of discussion and far more public scrutiny than more controversial topics have received.
Yet still we have no dog park!
Now council has chosen to consider two last-minute locations that are clearly flawed with one site being extremely dangerous right beside Highway 97. More than 500 residents signed a petition and submitted letters over the years asking for a suitable safe park. After an estimated $200,000 spent over nine years in wasted staff time and endless consultations, it would appear council feels it knows better than everyone else.
Dog owners in Summerland feel let down yet again by a mayor and council that does not care about the well-being or safety of their residents, their families, or their dogs (whom for many is their only family). It appears that this c council is doing all it can to justify to themselves that a tiny, unsafe dog park (or even no park) is all dog owners deserve.
Jennifer Stark on behalf of Summerland Dog Owners Association
Remembering the time of mail, twice a day
Dear Editor:
I sympathize with the writers who expressed frustration of Canada Post when a card from Edmonton takes a month to get to Vancouver Island (Herald, Jan. 7).
My daughter also lives in Edmonton and is great about sending out Christmas cards. She sent them all out the first week of December. I just got mine, almost a month later, well after her best friend — who lives in Australia.
Hard to believe in my lifetime there was twice-a-day delivery, twice a day pickup (once on Saturdays) and letters guaranteed to arrive the next day.
Boy does that age me!
Betty Wurtz
Shawnigan Lake
It’s an emergency, no time for politics
Dear Editor:
The most important thing provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and her team can do now is saving lives, rolling up their sleeves and speeding up the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Every hour, every day counts, it’s an emergency, no time for politics. Act now, act fast.
David Westler
Oak Bay
Don’t commercialize Skaha Lake Park
Dear Editor:
Right now, mayor and council are holding surveys on Zoom to get people’s opinions on long-term leasing.
Should people approve, the door will be again wide open for commercial interests in our parks.
I cannot believe that city hall wants to dig up this subject again. After our previous mayor signed Skaha Lake Park over to a commercial venture, both residents and non-residents protested and opposed that move.
It took a lot of legal wrangling and a lot of tax dollars to get out of that contract. Former mayors and councils used tax dollars to buy up adjoining properties to make Skaha Lake Park the jewel that it is today.
Why does the park have to “earn its keep?” It is a beautiful, natural setting for relaxing and walking and for families to enjoy a day at the beach. We are blessed to have a lake at each end of our city.
Leave Skaha Lake Park the way it is. We don’t want or need commercialism in it.
Joan Eschbach
Penticton
What’s so bad about saying, "Merry Christmas?"
Dear Editor:
I am very disappointed and disheartened about the growing number of organizations and businesses in town who are hesitant to express the words “Merry Christmas.”
As an example, the free newspaper which is published on Wednesday the caption merely read: HAPPY HOLIDAYS. So, too, our local Penticton bus lines, their marquee with the same words. Is this a miscue or is there a fear of offending?
Of course, to the local businesses in town who say “Merry Christmas,” well, they have my support and patronage. And respect.
I even read a few years ago whereby at a major retail store the staff voted whether or not to say “Merry Christmas” to their customers.
And worse, even the Ontario Legislature the members used to recite the Lord’s Prayer out loud at the start of each session. Now, they only say it in silence as not to offend our non-Christian population.
Very politely so, but earnestly so, this is not an offense. It is in fact a blessing to say “Merry Christmas” to anyone and everyone.
It is disappointing in our excessive political correctness that we have become afraid to give a blessing to one and all from the greatest man who ever lived.
As a church in the 1200 block of Main Street, they have lettering on the front wall of the building. It reads in capital letters: “KEEP CHRIST IN CHRISTMAS.”
Robert Collen
Penticton
Immediately remove Trump of all duties
Dear Editor:
It was pure luck that no army of backpack suicide bombers activated in U.S. capitol insurrection, last Wednesday.
Media headlines around the world should read: “U.S.Congress unanimously and immediately removed Traitor Trump from office.”
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
FSAs are useful, but only when done right
Dear Editor:
Re: “FSAs should not be used to rank schools,” by Kevin Epp (Herald, Jan. 8).
Ranking schools and teachers based on Foundation Skills Assessment tests would be fair and useful if it was done correctly. Instead of doing one test, we should be doing two tests. One at the start of the year and one at the end of the year. That’s because the most important metric is how much the students have improved. This would largely remove the economic, and other factors that teachers blame for poor results, that are beyond their control.
The main goal of schools and teaching should be to improve their students’ abilities and skills.
As for claiming these tests are a waste of time, I’m sure over the course of a school year there is lots of wasted time that could be put to this meaningful testing. Having before-and-after testing would clearly demonstrate which schools and teachers are making the biggest difference and ratings based on these tests would be fair and useful.
After all, whether someone scores high or low on a single test isn’t what’s important. Only how much a student has improved is important.
Steen Petersen
Nanaimo
Someone will ignore pandemic rules
Dear Editor:
Outbursts of COVID-19 continue, probably largely due to rule breakers, especially the private-party goers.
This seems to be a thoughtless, ongoing, selfish human trait. Being in my 90s, I can remember a heartbreaking example during the last polio epidemic 66 years ago. I was then a “country doc” in Saskatchewan.
In our area, there were many deaths due to polio-caused respiratory system paralysis. Many others were left crippled by “infantile paralysis” as it was called then.
Despite this horror going on, one mother didn’t want to cancel her little daughter’s birthday party because the “little dear” would be so disappointed.
Even when her daughter developed a “little flu,” Mommy still invited a dozen children. Every one, except her daughter, ended up with permanent paralysis of at least one limb. One of them, who I still keep in touch with, hobbles around with crutches and both limbs in braces.
Now, the similarly self-centred, using every excuse imaginable, flout the medically-researched and carefully worked-out rules drawn up to achieve control of the Covid Pandemic.
No self control. No COVID control.
William Bradley Houston
Penticton
Biden just too old to be U.S. president
Dear Editor:
What will the world do for news once Donald Trump becomes ex-president of the United States and perhaps placed in isolation wearing an iron mask for life?
America’s television giant CNN, anchored by Wolf Blitzer and supported by his many know-it-alls along with Canadian Trump haters, will have to find another horse to flog.
However I don’t believe the above will have to wait too long, as aging Joe Biden will have four years to whine and complain to whomever wants to listen about the messy road Trump left behind that won’t be re-paved during old Joe’s lifetime.
Fortunately, there’s Canadian television news, but God help us all. Trump’s absence may cause Dr. Bonnie Henry to fill in the empty airtime space with more of the samo samo COVID-19 nightmare.
Perhaps it’s time for some Canadians to concentrate on ridding our homeland of our very-own political problems which there are many.
However the Penticton Herald is still here where writers can fill the empty spaces vacated by the Trump haters.
A chant coming soon:
Good old Joe, has lost the glow,
Joe has taken a mighty blow.
Joe now thinks of the Alamo,
Where is Trump, Joe may I ask?
I’ll set him free and kick his ass.
If your presidency fails dear old Joe,
Come to Canada, where the north wind blows.
A rest home awaits for tired old Joe,
Where he can knit or learn to sew.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Wonderful people at Penticton’s hospital
Dear Editor:
I had the misfortune to fall on the ice in my driveway on Dec. 30, necessitating a trip in an ambulance to the emergency ward at Penticton Regional Hospital.
Released later that day, I then had a seizure on Jan. 1, brought on by the severe bang on my head when I fell, requiring a second ambulance trip.
Tired though as our hospital staff might be due to COVID-19, I thank all of them for the wonderful and compassionate treatment I was given by everyone.
The ambulance attendants, nurses, doctors, ward aides and staff, all bent over backwards to ensure I was kept safe and comfortable.
I was not particularly lucid so I don’t know the names of most of those who helped me. So let me say thank you from the bottom of my heart.
And I cannot forget my neighbours who witnessed my fall and kept me warm until the ambulance attendants arrived.
I love you all!
Phil Cove
Penticton
Shop around when servicing your vehicle
Dear Editor:
I recently had my spark plugs replaced in my 2016 pickup truck at a local dealership. The spark plugs were expensive iridium plugs, worth $31 apiece. My vehicle had 96,000 km on it at the time.
The dealership neglected to inform me that the manufacturer says the plugs don’t need changing until 250,000 km. It is on their books that the job takes 2.4 hours to do. I also had an oil change and the regular servicing done at the same time.
The final bill was $750 and change, about $498 going to the spark plug change.
Here is the problem. I thought I was being overcharged, so I called the dealership in Kelowna to ask how much to change my spark plugs, labour only.
According to their books, it takes their techs an extra 90 minutes to do the exact same job. They quoted me that their book states the same job takes 3.5 hours.
In my opinion, dealerships are overpriced when it comes to servicing. Once your warranty runs out, the last place you should take your vehicle is to a dealer.
Find a private shop that only charges labour when they actually work on your vehicle. You will save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
I told the folks at the Penticton dealership to take a good look at my face and remember it well because they would never see it again.
I’m sure they were heartbroken.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton