Keep hunting for treasure until the ratings decline
EDITOR’S NOTE: This column originally ran in The Okanagan Weekend on Dec. 29, 2018.
I don’t know if you’re aware of the History Channel documentary entitled “The Curse of Oak Island.” If you are, you’ll already know some of what I will write here. If not, you might find the story interesting.
Locals have searched for buried treasure on Oak Island for 223 years, since a member of the crew of the notorious pirate Captain Kidd allegedly told a local settler, in 1795, that they had just buried a fortune in gold on the island, one of hundreds of small, densely-wooded islands in Mahone Bay, Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia.
When I was a boy, we used to picnic on the island. My brothers and sisters and I enjoyed playing in the area of the Money Pit, until two American brothers, Marty and Rick Legina bought the island and barred the causeway in 1965.
There are almost as many theories of what (if anything) is buried on Oak Island as there are trees and beach rocks. Some say it’s the long-lost original manuscripts of the works of William Shakespeare, based on hidden codes deciphered as early as 1347.
Many still think it’s the Captain Kidd treasure. But the modern-day theory is that the Knights Templar buried religious artifacts including the Holy Grail and the Ark of the Covenant.
The Legina brothers and their partners have spent multi-millions of dollars in the Money Pit, Smith’s Cove, Nolan’s Cross and the Swamp.
They have made some very interesting finds, but not the imagined riches.
This season, the show is concentrating on the Swamp. The series is interesting, though I find a couple of parts of it annoying.
The show Curse of Oak Island is poorly written and voiced by the worst narrator I have run across in my lifetime as a broadcaster.
I only mention this for those of you who watch the show because I know you must feel the same way.
Will the mystery of Oak Island be solved in 2019?
Many millions of dollars and the deaths of six treasure hunters have yet to yield anything substantial. It’s intriguing though and has been on the air for six years. All past episodes are online if you want to binge it.
Happy New Year and all the best in 2019, treasure notwithstanding.