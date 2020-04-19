Thank You, Captain Tom
There are moments when a story captures the heart of the world.
Captain Tom Moore’s story has deeply touched so many souls, including my own.
Headlines show Captain Tom standing in his dark blue blazer and gray pressed trousers, a maroon tie and three medals shining brightly in the spring sunlight in his Bedfordshire garden — a determined look in his eyes.
Captain Tom is 99 years old, a Second World War veteran, who sought to raise money for hospitals.
Captain Tom’s goal was 1,000 pounds, C$1600. His goal? A hundred laps around his yard before his 100th birthday. This was a mountain of a task for Captain Tom at his age, an Everest.
With determination and courage, he gripped his walker and began his quest, step by step, day by day. Quickly he reached his goal of a thousand pounds, and as the days have passed, Captain Tom has raised a staggering 12 million pounds, and this figure is still increasing.
Captain Tom has been called rightly such a hero, praised for his determination and his achievement, applauded by aging pop stars, government ministers, Formula 1 drivers, classical musicians and given a military salute as he finished his quest.
The story reminds me of the Bible character called Caleb, who, we are told was one of the spies sent by Moses to the promised land. There was was significant opposition to Moses and great fear. Caleb silenced the people before Moses and said,”We should go up and take possession of the land, for we can certainly do it.” (Numbers 13:30).
He was a man of courage. However, it would be another 40 years before they would enter the land.
What you may not know is that Caleb, in his old age, entered the land with Joshua, and we find him declaring these words. “Here I am this day, 85 years old. As yet I am as strong this day as on the day that Moses sent me; just as my strength was then… Now, therefore, give me this mountain…” (Joshua 14:9-11).
Caleb was physically strong, robust in his old age, and ingenious in dealing with trouble.
Most importantly, he followed God with his whole heart. Belief and determination make all the difference.
I’ve thought a lot about Captain Tom; he must have one day decided to do something to make a difference.
A kind and generous act, to play his part, never realizing that this small step would make such a massive impact.
He, like Caleb, climbed and conquered a mountain believing that he could still make a difference. We can all make a difference in this pandemic. Small acts can have massive impacts.
What did Jesus say?
“For if you had faith even as small as a tiny mustard seed, you could say to this mountain, ‘Move!’ and it would go far away. Nothing would be impossible (Matthew 17:20).”
With courage and faith, we can make a difference. Take your first step.