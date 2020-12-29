Don’t ever say you’re too old
Dear Editor:
Set your New Years’ goals. Realistic goals can become real life achievements when allied with common sense and personal and professional integrity.
Goal oriented children succeed in life: Parents that help their children to set and achieve realistic goals in life build strong resourceful children able to withstand the rigours of adulthood.
"Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time."
—Thomas A. Edison
Described as America’s greatest inventor, Edison’s inventions including the phonograph, motion picture camera, and early versions of the electric light bulb have had widespread impact on the modern industrialized world.
“Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
– Winston Churchill.
Churchill is best remembered for successfully leading Britain through the Second World War. He was famous for his inspiring speeches, and for his refusal to give in, even when things were going badly.
“If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said, ‘a faster horse’.”
–Henry Ford
By creating the first automobile that middle-class Americans could afford, Ford converted the automobile from an expensive curiosity into an accessible conveyance that profoundly impacted daily lives in the 20th century.
Resilient people are not paralyzed by obstacles life throws their way.
They look at setbacks and failures as learning opportunities. They focus their energy on situations that are within their control. They are committed to their goals and the pursuit of their dreams.
Ludwig van Beethoven was ugly, clumsy, awkward and the son of a drunkard. At the age of 26 he began to lose his hearing. By 1820, when he was almost totally deaf, Beethoven composed his greatest works.
These include the last five piano sonatas, the Missa solemnis, the Ninth Symphony, with its ‘Ode to Joy’ and the last five string quartets. He died in 1827 at the age of 56.
"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."
–C.S. Lewis
There is no such thing as being too old to change your life and set new goals and dreams for yourself.
Nelson Mandela was 75 years old when he was the oldest elected president of South Africa.
Dimitrion Yordandis was 98 years old when he finished a 26 mile marathon on October 10th, 1976.
Don't ever say you are too old.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Shocking stories of ponies for Christmas
Dear Editor:
The Christmas season is here and children were busy sending lists off to the North Pole and waiting to Zoom with Santa to tell him what their heart’s desire was.
At the top of the list for many will be a pony and some of the lucky ones will actually receive one. These youngsters and their parents will spend the next years taking riding lessons, travelling to events, and collecting ribbons to decorate bedroom walls.
However once off to college, the horse that meant so much that special Christmas morning will become part of their past with no place in their future, put away with all of the other symbols of their youth.
The parents make the decision to sell the horse and if the horse is lucky, it will be successful finding someone to love and take care of him, if unsuccessful the horse will be sent to auction.
What most people do not know is that 85%- plus of all horses that go through auction are purchased by kill buyers, people who buy horses at low prices and ship them to slaughter for profit. According to Agriculture Canada, more than 18,000 horses were slaughtered for export of their carcasses with over 6,000 shipped alive to Japan for slaughter there in 2019 for a total of 24,581 averaging 98.5 horses killed each workday. (Agricultural Canada no longer provides actual numbers of horses slaughtered in Canada because the two slaughterhouses are owned by a single entity Bouvry and is considered a family business, so they only report the metric tonnage of meat exorte which does not account for the horsemeat sold within Canada, so we are left to estimate, and we do not have any information of horses consumed in Canada, but we do know that 19,322 horses arrived in Canada from the U.S. in 2019.)
Horse meat is mainly exported to Japan, France and Belgium but is also consumed within Canada for human consumption — not dog food.
Horses come to the slaughterhouse from various sources— ex-racehorses, event horses, and the unwanted Christmas ponies. Horses are given many drugs during their lives, many are banned from entering the human food chain even if given even only once in its lifetime, yet the government allows slaughter and consumption of horses based on an Equine Information Document or EID.
The language is loose and set up in favour of the seller, using wording such as “to your knowledge/during the time you owned the animal”, yet the Canadian government turns a blind eye on a document which states “to my knowledge” selling meat with unknown quantities of drugs not allowed in other livestock for human consumption.
If you want to help stop the slaughter of past Christmas ponies, etc. please write to your local politician and tell them to stand up against horse slaughter in Canada. To learn more, go online research horse slaughter, view videos on YouTube and contact: https://canadianhorsedefencecoalition.org.
Get involved; speak up for these beautiful creatures that deserve so much better than to end up on a plate beside the mashed potatoes in a foreign country.
Surely that is no child’s Christmas wish.
Theresa Nolet
Summerland
Skeptical that people will follow the rules
Dear Editor:
I don’t mean to cast sour grapes, but I believe New Year 2021 won’t be much different till this virus is conquered once and for all.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asks people to follow made up flip-flop rules.
I remind the good doctor that rules were made to be broken by people in all walks of life, proving so on a daily basis.
In a dream world full of sugar and spice and all things nice, where people around the world hold hands and dance together — it just isn’t gonna happen, as the New Year 2021 will prove beyond a reasonable doubt.
However there is nothing wrong with dreaming of peace on earth, good will to mankind. The trouble is, you wake up in the real world being destroyed by mankind with the new helper, namely the unknown DNA of a killer virus!
However, Hark the Penticton Herald newspaper will still be delivering news of the day, barring severe road conditions of course ?
To agree or disagree with the above is the question. I so hope I’m proven wrong.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Proposed bike lane route is too dangerous
Dear Editor:
The City is going to have a difficult time convincing me that Industrial and Atkinson is to proper route for the bike path.
They are going to need an overpass or an underpass to cross Industrial.
When we jogged the power line on our property, Fortis wanted more than $800,000 but eventually dropped the price to around $300,000. I discussed this power pole at a City of Penticton budget meeting a couple of years back.
Many bikers were born with breakfast mush for brains, do they really want to spread the mush on Industrial, the magpies will be grateful to have the mush for a meal.
Pay a $10,000 prize to an individual who can come up with the best bike route path, keep an open mind to using the River Channel if the Penticton Indian Band will agree. Penticton drivers do not drive Cadillacs, they can only afford used Chevrolets.
The moving of power pole will move traffic, the bike path will create chaos. You will be dead and I will be dead, and we will have left a nightmare in our past.
The City needs to somehow erect a billboard on Industrial, questioning the drivers on their preference of the route for a bike path. Question on billboard: Do you approve of a bike path at this location?
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
O’Toole contrarian hair-splitting
Dear editor:
Listening to Erin O’Toole explain himself over his “flippant remarks” about the Truth and Reconciliation Process delivered while addressing young party members at Toronto’s Ryerson University was not reassuring.
The media storm left O’Toole to justify that he was speaking against the cancel-culture and lefty-radicals — around Egerton Ryerson’s own legacy in helping shape the residential school system. He gave tips to young conservatives on “how to win debates with Liberals” and the “woke crowd” over residential schools. “Shock the hell out of them,” O’Toole suggested, by saying “initially the system was to provide education; but it became a horrible program that really hurt people.”
This contrarian hair-splitting raises questions whether Conservatives really understand what actually went on.
The residential school system was genocide by forced assimilation, under a veneer of education, plain and simple; recognizing this unpleasant truth is fundamental to our healing.
This is a frustrating topic for Conservatives, particularly for members drawn to former Conservative leadership candidate Derek Sloan’s racial overtones.
O’Toole is charting his own great reset. He’s selling his party as a home for unionized workers, progressives in Quebec, oil and gas workers in the West, social conservatives and rural gun owners and working families, along with China hawks and fiscal conservatives – a grab-bag of populist appeal – but it paints a confusing portrait of where Conservatives stand.
Tripling down on the carbon tax, Trudeau gives strong indications that climate will dominate the next election. A direct challenge to Conservatives’ poor effort on the file, who seem more focused on rattling or humiliating the Liberals.
Conservatives make a big mistake assuming that Canadians don’t like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as much as they do. Public opinion suggests the minority Liberals are leaning towards a majority government because of their handling of the pandemic, which is the most important issue for Canadians right now.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Christmas was not cancelled this year
Dear Editor:
I might not be able to spend Christmas this year with my faith family (Church of the Advent). Or most of my bio family.
But I can spend Christmas with each and every one of them in my heart.
The building is the physical part. The real church is the people, 24/7, wherever we may be.
I so want to hear Once in Royal David’s City sung by my friend (Sister) Mary. And I so want to hear my friend (Sister) Kathy sing Oh Holy Night.
But not this year. I may, however, on Christmas Eve stand outside on my deck and attempt to sing these two hymns myself. Will they be the same? No. But God will know that I am with each and every one of you.
Take care, keep safe, keep healthy.
Carolyn Hamar
Colwood
Big shots don’t follow their own message
Dear Editor:
So I read that Premier John Horgan changed his Christmas dinner plans because apparently he originally thought it would be OK to have his son and daughter-in-law over who are not part of his household.
Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty met his new grandchild, which means the child was not part of his bubble.
So are there different rules or do they not apply to politicians?
I find it hard to accept when the preacher does not understand his own message.
David Harder
Prince George
Protect our students and teachers
Dear Editor:
The provincial government should hang their heads in shame for rushing children back into school in the midst of a serious health pandemic.
What a stupid idea. This clearly shows how much they truly care about teachers and students.
Teachers should be given an option to work from home. What students need during this time are social and emotional support. Never mind the academics.
Why not teach students how to self-regulate during this crisis instead of shoving useless fiction novels about knights queens, dragons and swords down their throats.
Michael Brian
Surrey