2010-2019, the best

Several of our readers ranked “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” as one of the 10 best films of the past decade. Frances McDormand won her second Academy Award for her performance as Mildred Hayes.

Last week, valley editor James Miller picked the 10 best movies of the past decade (2010-2019) and invited readers to submit their own top 10 list. Here are some of the replies:

1. Room

2. The Grand Budapest Hotel

3. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

4. Rona

5. Spotlight

6. Dunkirk

7. The Social Network

8. Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

9. A Star Is Born

10. The Florida Project

—James Miller

And here’s a sample of what our readers chose:

(In no particular order)

Manchester by the Sea

Brooklyn

Whiplash

Boyhood

Zero Dark Thirty

Silver Linings Playbook

Midnight in Paris

Winters Bone

Inglorious Basterds

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

—Gary Vautour,

The Book Shop

Penticton

(In no particular order)

Whiplash

The Invitation

Mission Impossible Fallout

Bridesmaids

12 Years a Slave

Get Out

Lion

The Wolf of Wall Street

Captain Phillips

Breaking Bad (because it was better than any movie released over the past 10 years)

—Keith Lacey

Penticton

1. Dominion

2. Mad Max: Fury Road

3. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

4. Blade Runner 2049

5. Whiplash

6. La La Land

7. Joker

8. Hereditary

9. Yesterday

10. Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

—Craig Milton

Summerland

(In no particular order)

Tomorrowland 

Boyhood

Steven Universe

The Wolf of Wall Street

Interstellar

The Hateful Eight

Shutter Island

Django Unchained

Mad Max: Fury Road

Get Out

—Dan Walton

Penticton

1. The King’s Speech

2. Saving Mr. Banks

3. The Shape of Water

4. True Grit

5. Life of Pi

6. Argo

7. The Irishman

8. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

9. Wonder

10. The Hobbit

—Randall Robinson

West Kelowna

1. Frances Ha

2. Call Me By Your Name

3. Sorry To Bother You

4. Lady Bird

5. BlacKkKlansman

6. Mary Queen of Scots

7. Eighth Grade

8. Nightcrawler

9. What We Do In The Shadows

10. Blackfish

—Emily Menary

Kelowna

1. Wonder Woman

2. Crazy Rich Asians

3. Black Panther

4. Green Book

5. Before Midnight

6. The Avengers

7. Captain America: The First Avenger

8. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

9. Captain America: Civil War 

10. The Shape of Water 

—Patrick Longworth

Okanagan Falls

1. Dunkirk

2. The Greatest Showman

3. The Help

4. The King’s Speech

5. Lincoln

6. La La Land

7. Les Miserables

8. Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri

9. The Theory of Everything

10. Gravity

—Ed Schneider

Penticton

1.Loving Vincent 

2.Hidden Figures

3. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

4.The Imitation Game 

5.The King’s Speech

6.The Help

7.Philomena

8.Selma

9. Lion

10. Queen of Katwe. 

—Linda Beaven

Summerland

(In no particular order)

Toy Story 3

Inside Llewyn Davis

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Get Out

A Quiet Place

MacGruber

The Guest

The Love Witch

The Nice Guy

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

—Karen Brownlee

Penticton

1. The Wolf of Wall Street

2. La La Land

3. Mad Max: Fury Road

4. The Intouchables (French, 2011)

5. The Grand Budapest Hotel

6. Room

7. Manchester by the Sea

8. Dunkirk

9. Blade Runner 2049

10. 12 Years a Slave

—Dr. M. H.Rajaball

Kelowna

1. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2. Room

3. A Star Is Born

4. Hidden Figures

5. Lion

6. The Martian

7. Spotlight

8. Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

9. The Imitation Game

10. The King’s Speech

—Kevin Epp

Penticton

1. Room

2. Joker

3. A Star Is Born

4. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

5. Dunkirk

6. The Revenant

7. Hacksaw Ridge

8. Mad Max: Fury Road

9. The Mule

10. 1917     

—Nol Preen

Kelowna

1. Rams (2015)

2. Edge of the Knife (2018)

3. I, Daniel Blake (2016)

4. Mommy (2014)

5. Au bout du conte (Under the Rainbow) (2013)

6. The Death of Stalin (2017)

7. 120 battements par minute (Beats per Minute) (2017)

8. Le sens de la fête (C’est la Vie !) (2017)

9. Jusqu’à la garde (2018)

10. Des hommes et des dieux (Of Gods and Men) (2011)

—Dominique Gaury

Summerland

And one top five list:

1. Room

2. Lion

3. The John Wicks movies

4. Bridesmaids

5. The Lion King (2017)

—Tracy Van Raes

Penticton