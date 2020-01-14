Last week, valley editor James Miller picked the 10 best movies of the past decade (2010-2019) and invited readers to submit their own top 10 list. Here are some of the replies:
1. Room
2. The Grand Budapest Hotel
3. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
4. Rona
5. Spotlight
6. Dunkirk
7. The Social Network
8. Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
9. A Star Is Born
10. The Florida Project
—James Miller
And here’s a sample of what our readers chose:
(In no particular order)
Manchester by the Sea
Brooklyn
Whiplash
Boyhood
Zero Dark Thirty
Silver Linings Playbook
Midnight in Paris
Winters Bone
Inglorious Basterds
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
—Gary Vautour,
The Book Shop
Penticton
(In no particular order)
Whiplash
The Invitation
Mission Impossible Fallout
Bridesmaids
12 Years a Slave
Get Out
Lion
The Wolf of Wall Street
Captain Phillips
Breaking Bad (because it was better than any movie released over the past 10 years)
—Keith Lacey
Penticton
1. Dominion
2. Mad Max: Fury Road
3. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
4. Blade Runner 2049
5. Whiplash
6. La La Land
7. Joker
8. Hereditary
9. Yesterday
10. Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
—Craig Milton
Summerland
(In no particular order)
Tomorrowland
Boyhood
Steven Universe
The Wolf of Wall Street
Interstellar
The Hateful Eight
Shutter Island
Django Unchained
Mad Max: Fury Road
Get Out
—Dan Walton
Penticton
1. The King’s Speech
2. Saving Mr. Banks
3. The Shape of Water
4. True Grit
5. Life of Pi
6. Argo
7. The Irishman
8. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
9. Wonder
10. The Hobbit
—Randall Robinson
West Kelowna
1. Frances Ha
2. Call Me By Your Name
3. Sorry To Bother You
4. Lady Bird
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Mary Queen of Scots
7. Eighth Grade
8. Nightcrawler
9. What We Do In The Shadows
10. Blackfish
—Emily Menary
Kelowna
1. Wonder Woman
2. Crazy Rich Asians
3. Black Panther
4. Green Book
5. Before Midnight
6. The Avengers
7. Captain America: The First Avenger
8. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
9. Captain America: Civil War
10. The Shape of Water
—Patrick Longworth
Okanagan Falls
1. Dunkirk
2. The Greatest Showman
3. The Help
4. The King’s Speech
5. Lincoln
6. La La Land
7. Les Miserables
8. Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri
9. The Theory of Everything
10. Gravity
—Ed Schneider
Penticton
1.Loving Vincent
2.Hidden Figures
3. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
4.The Imitation Game
5.The King’s Speech
6.The Help
7.Philomena
8.Selma
9. Lion
10. Queen of Katwe.
—Linda Beaven
Summerland
(In no particular order)
Toy Story 3
Inside Llewyn Davis
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Get Out
A Quiet Place
MacGruber
The Guest
The Love Witch
The Nice Guy
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
—Karen Brownlee
Penticton
1. The Wolf of Wall Street
2. La La Land
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. The Intouchables (French, 2011)
5. The Grand Budapest Hotel
6. Room
7. Manchester by the Sea
8. Dunkirk
9. Blade Runner 2049
10. 12 Years a Slave
—Dr. M. H.Rajaball
Kelowna
1. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
2. Room
3. A Star Is Born
4. Hidden Figures
5. Lion
6. The Martian
7. Spotlight
8. Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens
9. The Imitation Game
10. The King’s Speech
—Kevin Epp
Penticton
1. Room
2. Joker
3. A Star Is Born
4. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
5. Dunkirk
6. The Revenant
7. Hacksaw Ridge
8. Mad Max: Fury Road
9. The Mule
10. 1917
—Nol Preen
Kelowna
1. Rams (2015)
2. Edge of the Knife (2018)
3. I, Daniel Blake (2016)
4. Mommy (2014)
5. Au bout du conte (Under the Rainbow) (2013)
6. The Death of Stalin (2017)
7. 120 battements par minute (Beats per Minute) (2017)
8. Le sens de la fête (C’est la Vie !) (2017)
9. Jusqu’à la garde (2018)
10. Des hommes et des dieux (Of Gods and Men) (2011)
—Dominique Gaury
Summerland
And one top five list:
1. Room
2. Lion
3. The John Wicks movies
4. Bridesmaids
5. The Lion King (2017)
—Tracy Van Raes
Penticton
