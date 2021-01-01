MAY WE QUOTE YOU
Penticton Herald editorial, Dec. 30, 2020
Here is our annual list of the 10 most memorable quotes by South Okanagan residents from the past 12 months.
1. “They spent $1 million and they created two jobs — their own two jobs.”
—Oliver Coun. David Mattes on the town’s previous venture in hiring an economic development officer.
2. “When you make a promise to the people who have elected to you, you make a promise to the community.”
—BC Liberal candidate Dan Ashton to opponent Toni Boot, who publicly stated she would not run for the BC-NDP.
3. “Are teachers stressed? You bet they are. They’re stressed from all the media attention.”
—Outgoing SD67 superintendent Wendy Hyer to a choir of groans and boos at a public meeting when trustees voted to bring in an outside auditor to examine the board’s books. (Hyer left on medical leave herself, two days later.)
4. “I think that (shade of) red is obnoxious.”
—Penticton Coun. Judy Sentes on the colour scheme for a small development on Lakeshore Drive.
5. “We hated tourists even before COVID, but now that they all have COVID, we hate tourists even more. Bastards. Remember Penticton people, if you bring a jackass onto my premises, you will be banned for life.”
—Brexit Pub owner Martyn Lewis, on Twitter, on the potential spread of COVID-19 from out-of-province visitors.
6. “We pretty much got ourselves set for the summer.”
—An unidentified street person, to The Herald, on applying and receiving $2,000 in CERB funding from the federal government.
7. “It was a dark night for transparency in local government.”
—Summerland Coun. Richard Barkwill, in a letter to the editor, believing more research was needed before approving the location of Summerland’s solar project.
8. “People always come up for Easter-long weekend, visit their grandparents, visit their family. I certainly hope this year that we do not have those people coming to Osoyoos.”
— Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, not offering Canada’s warmest welcome.
9. “We’ve made several arrests — one of them a chronic offender — and they’re right back on the streets.”
—A frustrated RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter on Penticton’s ongoing crime problem.
10. “There needs to be a better way to promote diversity than undermining democracy.”
—Doug Holmes after being told by NDP head office that his nomination papers were not approved.