Dear Editor:
It was sad to hear that Vince Rabbitte had passed away (Herald, Dec. 17). Not only was he a passionate supporter of the arts, he was a great skier and a wonderful person to share advice about one’s skiing abilities.
In fact, one year he even offered beginning ski lessons to seniors who wished to take up the sport.
He was always a charming individual if you were lucky enough to ride up a lift with him.
But even more wonderful was the opportunity to watch him glide down the slopes if you were sitting on the chair. He had grace and agility that belied his years.
He may have been trained as an engineer, he may have been a great actor, but I will miss him because he showed me that skiing is something you do until you physically can’t and in the process, always smile when on the lift because in a few minutes you are going to get to ski down a run again.
Vinny you have been a special person on Apex for a lot of us — rest in peace.
Glenn Sinclair
Penticton
Dear Editor:
In the 1990s, I had the chance to see Prime Minister Jean Chretien speak at the Pilgrim House Motor Hotel, now the Ramada.
The was some scandal going on and he said, “Ya know, sometimes I like being in hot water ‘cause it keeps me clean!”
The lake-to-lake bike path is keeping me clean these days with some folks. I’ve decided to double down and rebroadcast an observation I made a few years back. I think it is a good time to put everything on the table as we review the Official Community Plan.
I was looking at Martin Street with Google Earth doing some due diligence when it hit me between the eyes.
City Hall and its parking lot take up a massive amount of extremely valuable space in an area that is emerging as the most-exciting district in Penticton.
I have heard Coun. Julius Bloomfield many times speak of “best use” when it comes to developments. He would be hard pressed to convince us that that very-tired old City Hall sitting on the most important real estate in the city is “best use.”
The City should sell the front half on Main Street and let some of the exciting young developers such as Nick Hill at Ritchie Construction build sustainable, mixed housing.
The back half could be converted to a park so we would have a linear park running from the lake to almost Westminster Ave. which could also contain the start of the bike path, an outdoor skating rink and music venues to service the businesses in the entertainment area.
City Hall would move to a renovated (paid for by the land sale) Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
This will serve many ergonomic functions and be better use of space.
An important parallel benefit is it stops the City from directly competing with the Lakeside Resort for conference business and it uses the conference space for administration offices.
It has long stuck in my craw that a portion of my taxes paid go to cover losses the city takes on convention business while competing directly with one of Penticton’s largest employers. The conference and convention business may be the last to recover so the sooner the city exits this business the better for all of us.
So let’s see how clean I get after these observations.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Dear Editor:
Is it within each person’s rights to not wear a mask when it increases your chance of spreading a dangerous disease?
The “Rights” protester demonstrations, organized and led by professionals, cast a shameful light on the genuine civil-rights upholders, who have a tough enough time as it is.
Rights are not limitless.
They cannot be illegal acts.
They cannot be harmful, either actually or potentially, to others.
This is especially true in the time of COVID, when simply spreading the virus can have terrible consequences.
COVID-19 isn’t just another flu.
It can be a killer, or can cripple, leaving permanent damage lungs, muscles or nervous system.
Brad Houston
Penticton
Dear Editor:
What a delight to read Gord Houston's witty, well-written and heartfelt remembrance of his friend Vince Rabbitte (Herald letters, Dec. 18).
Such a pleasant change from the usual axe-grinders, some of whose axes are ground very thin indeed.
Bernice Grieg
Penticton
Dear Editor:
Hurray!
I am so pleased that Victoria has finally caught up with the real world.
In January 1981, as I was being orientated to my new job as a community health nurse with the Capital Regional District, I asked the medical health officer about sewage treatment in the area.
He scoffed at my question, and said “we have the Strait.”
Forty years later, you have more than that.
Thank you, thank you, thank you. Better late than never. Jeannette Lucas
Jeannette Lucas
Victoria