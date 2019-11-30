Grinch should rehire Santa
Dear Editor:
Re: The firing of Gary Haupt because of some “fun” pictures taken years ago that were recently uncovered.
The fact that Santa was summarily fired over something that was done with everyone’s consent is absolutely unacceptable.
These photos were supposed to be private, but for some reason, someone out there decided to be a complete doofus and ruin Christmas for a guy who from all outward appearances, has a reputation for being a bit of a jokester and a fun-loving person.
People need to stop being so overly sensitive. I am so sick and tired of political correctness, and the fact that society has become so sensitive, that you have to go over what you are about to say 10 or 12 times before you open your mouth so as not to offend anyone.
If it were possible, and I could swing it, I would sell my house and personal belongings and move to the woods and only go into town once every two months for supplies. I am that sick of society.
I long for the days when we could make fun of each other without getting our panties in a knot. Life is far too short to be whining over such things. When you get to be my age (60), you will realize the pettiness of it all. You will.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Lump of coal for the complainant
Dear Editor:
Regarding the firing of the Santa Claus from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre (Herald, Nov. 29), to the person who complained, shame on you. All you’ve done is hurt the children and nobody else. Just the children.
I hope that Santa leaves a big lump of coal in your stocking this Christmas . I was disappointed by the decision to fire him.
Mary Ferrier
Penticton
Dismayed with front-page photo
Dear Editor:
I was very dismayed to see Friday’s headline. “Naughty photos cost Santa job” (Herald, Nov. 29).
What does this say to the children who might see the paper? Such hurtful, misleading, and damaging reporting has no place in this paper. Accompanying the article was a photo which was borrowed (read: stolen) from social media. A photo which I assume was used without permission from both the subjects as well as the photographer.
In the interest of full disclosure and at the risk of my job, I am a Penticton Herald carrier; I have never been more ashamed of the paper I deliver; I seriously debated whether to deliver this edition as I did not want to contribute to the spreading of this “fake news.”
I believe that the Herald should print both an apology and a retraction. The reporter should get a reprimand as well as a lesson in balanced journalism.
You might also want to fact-check any other stories they may have filed. The Herald should also actively and vocally join the campaign to have Gary Haupt reinstated as Santa.
It’s too bad that this is the state of the media today. I really thought the Herald would be above this kind of backhanded journalism.
Reese MacDermott
Penticton
BCTF got along well with Premier Dave Barrett
Dear Editor:
Re: “NDP, teachers split at convention,” Inside B.C. column by Les Leyne (Courier, Nov. 27).
Les Leyne’s claim that the B.C. Teachers’ Federation “has yet to find a government with which it can get along” is not correct. During the NDP’s Dave Barrett years, 1972-1975, the BCTF got along with Education Minister Eileen Dailly very well.
Minister Dailly, who had experience as a teacher, trustee and Burnaby school board chair, understood the dynamics of classrooms very well. Also, contracts were negotiated locally and were much more easily settled.
However, it is true that since 1987, when the BCTF achieved full collective bargaining rights, the government’s B.C. Public School Employers’ Association representatives and the teachers’ union representatives have never negotiated without considerable conflict.
During my years as a teacher in Vancouver schools (1974-2002), I experienced three teacher strikes.
One of these strikes was finally settled with teachers taking no pay raise to secure class size and composition language. In 2002, the Liberals broke this contract, and it took the BCTF almost 15 years of court battles before the Supreme Court restored the language.
During those years of NDP Opposition, then-education critic John Horgan made fiery speeches in the legislature about how wrong the Liberals had been to break the teachers’ contract by taking away class-size and composition language. Teachers rallied to the NDP and helped the party to defeat the Liberals in 2017.
Is it any wonder, then, that during the present contract negotiations, teachers are upset that these vital clauses are being resisted by the NDP government’s representatives?
Dr. Starla H. Anderson, EdD
Victoria
City mismanaged relocation of homeless
Dear Editor:
What a mess!
I have been reading the details about moving the tents that were on Leon Avenue in Kelowna to other locations.
The “solution” only highlights the shortsightedness and lack of planning of those in charge.
I disagree with having to take down tents each morning and not being allowed to erect them until 7 p.m. At this time of year, the sun goes down at 4 p.m. That means a three-hour wait in the freezing cold before you can even start to set up your shelter and in the dark.
I would like to see our esteemed mayor and councillors setting up tents in those conditions.
Why can’t the tents stay there during the day as long as they are not occupied until sunset?
Security will be needed to monitor the site for cleanliness, but I am sure that more considerate and kinder treatment of the people who have found themselves in such dire straits, will only foster respect on both sides.
Heather Yeats
West Kelowna
Editorial lacked thought, depth
Dear Editor:
Re: “Homeless had to be moved,” editorial by James Miller (Courier/ Herald, Nov. 28).
I expect an editorial piece to be original, thoughtful and thought-provoking; elements that were sorely lacking in your commentary.
The surface of the issue was barely scratched and provided no suggestions on how the problem might be addressed, except for a vague thought that the federal government should create a national strategy.
In addition, how can it be that the city’s newspaper has only one criticism of how the situation has been handled? Surely the city’s years-long mismanagement of the problem warrants deeper reflection.
I would urge future editorials to contain more gravitas and less window-dressing.
Amanda Fileppi
Kelowna
Kelowna council spends more time talking about development than homeless
Dear Editor:
I really find it quite incredible that Mayor Colin Basran and Kelowna city council are claiming what amounts to helplessness on the homeless situation in Kelowna.
When I look at the skyscraper condominium monstrosities that are being built in what used to be a beautiful city, and then look at the lack of affordable housing and the increasingly unaffordable rents in Kelowna, it beggars the imagination.
Much time is given for the council to grant a condominium developer’s plans to turn Kelowna into Vancouver 2.0, and the Journey Home and BC Housing plans for the homeless seem half-hearted at best. Basran calls the situation “unfortunate.”
What is unfortunate is that the city should have been prepared for this a long time ago, and I cannot blame this just on the current city council.
Kelowna is growing. Surely this was apparent 10 or 20 years ago.
We need positive action to house the homeless now. The NIMBYs and religious leaders need to take a much more constructive view on what is becoming a very serious and life-threatening situation for all involved.
Just remember the saying people: “But for the grace of God go I.”
Laurence D. M. Marshall
Kelowna
Andrew Scheer has to go as leader
Dear Editor:
So long, Mr. Scheer
It’s obvious Conservative leader Andrew Scheer must go.
Prior to the election, Conservatives were all aglow, expecting their seat count would grow and grow,
But Scheer’s incompetence quickly began to show and his personal popularity has sank to an all-time low. It’s time for Scheer to take a walk in the snow, much like the one taken by Pierre Elliot Trudeau.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Shipping containers can make instant shelter
Dear Editor:
As a longtime foster parent, I am all too aware of the challenges and ramifications of humans sleeping on our streets without beds or sanitary facilities.
But there are solutions, albeit not ideal. The military uses shipping containers for portable bunkhouses — these are available right now and could provide a place to sleep out of the rain. Set them up out of town and bus people in.
Tractor-trailer units set up as bunkhouses could be brought in at 8 p.m. and removed at 7 a.m. Neither of these are ideal, but they do provide much-needed shelter and they are available right now.
Doing nothing or ignoring it doesn’t make it go away. We can provide a place out of the weather with less impact than we have right now.
Doorways and vacant lots are not a solution for sleeping quarters, and stairwells and back alleys do not make good latrines.
Peter M. Clarke
Victoria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.