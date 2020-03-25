Our local coverage of COVID-19 has been described as both “alarmist” and “Pollyanna” in phone messages left on my answering service over the past seven days.
There’s not an overall consensus as to how this story should be covered. In fact, it’s not 80-20, or even 70-30.
I want to assure our readers that everyone is trying their best. Like emergency responders, grocery store employees, school board administrators and elected officials, none of us have any experience in how to cover a medical/economic crisis that is happening right in our own backyard.
I graduated with a journalism diploma from college in the mid-1980s and upgraded my training as recently as 2006. Joe Fries, who handled most of the day-to-day operations at The Herald during the first several weeks of the pandemic, has better academic qualifications than I do.
Neither of us ever read a chapter in our journalism textbooks on “responding to a medical pandemic.”
In 2006, we discussed 9/11, but never a virus outbreak that would bring the economy to its knees and create fear among so many people.
I was trained for different scenarios. This wasn’t one of them. I doubt there’s a J school in the country that prepared its students for how to cover this.
So, we are chugging along, trying to make judgment calls as things unfold in front of us.
I share the anxiety of our business community. I am, after all, a print journalist. Our industry was facing challenges long before COVID-19. This doesn’t help.
Our readership has been fantastic — we are actually picking up new subscribers who want something to do while they’re stuck home — but if businesses are shutting down, they’re not advertising. Although we are a paid product, the paid dailies can’t survive without advertising revenue.
You may have noticed a few of my Miller trademark touches over the past several weeks. In The Okanagan Weekend (which I was the head editor for until this week), on March 14 we had a large feature on Scotty Berg, a 12-year-old who sings the national anthem at nearly every major sporting event in Kelowna. This past weekend, our Page 1 feature was on Pastor Tim Schroeder, who is taking up a new position as chaplain with the RCMP.
Scotty and Tim were something different, something that had nothing to do with COVID-19. (Scotty was originally scheduled to sing O Canada on March 15 at the Canucks game, but we only mentioned that in passing.)
I’m also trying to toss in a little bit of humour, without offending anyone. Laughter and music are stronger than anger and fear.
On Tuesday, even though the news was three days old, I wanted significant play on our world page for Kenny Rogers, who died on the weekend at age 81.
I’m surprised that of all the major news channels I watched on the weekend, Kenny only got a mention on a wire strip along the bottom of the screen. No special story. The major news networks are devoting 24/7 coverage to the pandemic. Come on, can’t they devote five minutes of every hour to news that has nothing to do with COVID-19? And Kenny Rogers ... he sang “The Gambler.”
As for being alarmist, again, it’s a fine line.
I realize people are scared. I understand why people are extremely angry. I too am angry, scared and worried.
But, when something like this happens, it brings the best and worst out in humanity.
To the scammers and hoarders, you should be ashamed.
To those who running errands for seniors, phoning people who are shut in or offering a song on Facebook to try and brighten everyone else’s day, keep it coming. We love you.
We have also seen another side of humanity — forgiveness.
A teenager,whose video from Florida went viral when he said he wasn’t scared of catching coronavirus because he wanted to party, offered a heartfelt apology for his careless and insensitive words. This came after a huge backlash online. But, I can’t say I never said or did something stupid when I was 18.
If you enjoy our coverage, I thank you. I appreciate everyone’s support.
If I or any member of our news team has angered or disappointed you, I am sorry. It wasn’t due to a lack of trying or caring.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. To contact the writer email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca or phone 250-490-0880, ext. 300.