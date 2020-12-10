Enforce the rules, it’s time to get tough
Dear Editor:
It’s long overdue to criticize the provincial government and the health authorities for not imposing adequate rules and restrictions province-wide to slow the growth of COVID-19 infections.
Courage and leadership will no doubt be required to implement the necessary restrictions but there is only one consequence of not imposing correct province-wide restrictions — more deaths!
Quit tinkering and appealing to people to do the right thing. There is only one way to get we humans to do the right thing — strong leadership and appropriate restrictions! How many more people have to die?
J.F. Logan
Courtenay
The Grinch who stole Christmas
Dear Editor:
It’s official, Christmas is cancelled in the Interior thanks to the good doctor, Bonnie Henry and our NDP government.
That’s in spite of the fact that a vast majority of us have been responsible, masked up, kept our distance and stuck to our small bubble for the past nine months.
During those nine months in Interior Health — a vast region with a population of 800,000 plus — we have has a total of 89 hospitalizations and six COVID-19 deaths.
I’m not talking to the anti-mask, anti-vac, conspiracy theorists out there or the selfish idiots who get stupid on some poor minimum wage store clerk.
I’m talking to those responsible people out there in the Interior.
I want you to think about what you have given up in the last nine months. I want you to look back at those numbers and put it in perspective. If you invite a few of your safe six for Christmas dinner or in the case of an extended family, where the grandparents maybe did day care for their extended family while staying in a bubble, invite their family, will the police show up at your door? Will neighbours walk around on Christmas day and report strange vehicles in some neighbor’s driveway?
Ironically, six of you could go to a pub or restaurant for Christmas dinner legally and sit together at a table. While other provinces have recognized and created different rules for different zones based on cases and hospitalizations, B.C. seems to be punishing the entire province because their message fell flat in Fraser or Coastal Health. This will be where someone will chime in and say we are doing this for the health care workers.
Yes we did.
We kept to our bubbles and acted responsibly. We in the Interior don’t deserve this.
In spite of the nice platitudes and clichés, in my opinion this is poor leadership.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Poilievre must stop pushing conspiracies
Dear Editor:
Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of harbouring a hidden agenda, not only for Canada, but the whole world.
The Conservative brain-trust has dreamt up another conspiracy to debase Canada’s public debate.
It claims, “Trudeau wants to re-engineer economies and societies to empower elites at the expense of ordinary people.”
Sounds like an Alex Jones Infowars headline.
Conservatives have an unhealthy interest in conspiracy theories.
Watching the conspiracy-driven Trump presidency, we’ve seen how easy conspiracies spread and how easy it is for some to believe lies, even when faced with the truth. We now can’t deny the nefarious power conspiracy theory has over gullible people.
After two leadership races since Stephen Harper stepped down, Conservative outreach has made for some strange bedfellows. Today, fringe conspiracies have found a home in the party.
Unable to find dirt in the WE investigation, the Conservatives turn to trafficking conspiracy theories; dog-whistles to a voting demographic that hangs around the fringes of mainstream Canadian conservatism.
This cheapens debate and imports a particularly harmful tactic from Donald Trump’s populist playbook.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole calls it a “Liberal socialist experiment.” He implores Canadians to stand against the “great reset” a term used at the World Economic Forum for a massive post-pandemic rethink of global priorities and relations. The idea is to steer markets towards fairer outcomes.
Trudeau used the term in context of a post-pandemic agenda and is now a lightning rod for conspiracists. The PM has not specifically endorsed the WEF position.
Trudeau is no socialist; he governs from the centre and looks to find balance between Canada’s regional diversity. A fairer marketplace is a worthy target for any Canadian politician.
Fixing capitalism is not socialism. Fairer capitalism is a more robust capitalism.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Seniors don’t seem to be society’s priority
Dear Editor:
We’ve been dealing with COVID-19 for many months, yet seniors in long-term care facilities are still dropping like flies.
We can split the atom and send people to the moon, yet we can’t seem to protect our most vulnerable citizens.
Obviously, it’s not a priority. Ageism is indeed alive and well in Canada. Shame on us.
Cheera Crow
Brentwood Bay
Let’s all play nice and get through this
Dear Editor:
Remember the early days of COVID-19, when at the federal level of politics all parties worked together in a non- partisan fashion for the collective good of all Canadians.
It seems like an eternity ago. It started with the prime minister addressing the media in front of the snow-covered lawn of his residence. It’s like Groundhog Day; he’s back there again.
I find it odd that premiers who mostly tell the PM to stay out of their way are now asking the federal government to determine who should get the vaccine first. Hmmm.
Lastly, just mere weeks ago we were all so excited to hear about vaccines on the horizon, and now the Opposition party and premiers are clamouring for exact delivery dates and numbers of vaccines that their provinces will be receiving.
Come on folks, we are still in the middle of a pandemic that is taking lives, leaving people without jobs, and acerbating mental health issues. Can’t we all just play nice in the sandbox once again until we get through this pandemic together? Please?
Ted Daly
Saanichton
Apologize, or at least send a get-well card
Dear Editor:
To Elvena Slump (Herald, Dec. 9).
As an elder of our community, you should be ashamed by the disrespect you have for a fellow human being who is going through a personal health crisis. It’s just mean and uncaring.
This situation is none of your business. This is between an employer and an employee who is ill. You really have only two things to do from here — send an apology or at least a get-well card to Mr. (Jake) Kimberley and take some time off to do a little soul searching of your own.
Cathy Gatenby
Penticton