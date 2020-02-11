Madonna suggests the Royal couple move from Vancouver Island to her flat in New York City because — “Canada is boring.” Boring? Those are fighting words. Does the Material Girl think nobody remembers “Who’s That Girl?”
I’m not a big fan of subtitled movies (you need to see them twice — once to read the dialogue and a second time to admire the artistry) and I’m not fluent in Korean, but I finally got around to seeing “Parasite.” All I can say is — wow! Part dark comedy, part Coen Brothers thriller, part “Twilight Zone.” I’ve never seen anything like it.
Does anyone remember “A Quiet Place,” with Emily Blunt and Noah Jupe where the family can’t make a sound or else they will be eaten alive by aliens? (It was far scarier in the theatre than on home video.) They are apparently releasing a sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II,” which is due out this spring. In the plot, the family is elected to the Okanagan Skaha School Board and must remain absolutely silent when the discussion of a $370,000 shortfall (which I believe is closer to $425,000) comes up in public. (I just made that up, but there is a sequel coming out. That part is true.)
Academy Award predictions: “Parasite” (best picture, foreign language movie, screenplay); Sam Mendes; Joaquin Phoenix; Renee Zellweger; Brad Pitt; Laura Dern; Elton John/Bernie Taupin (best original song) and “Jojo Rabbit” for adapted screenplay.
My opinion of Mitt Romney just went up.
One of the great performances by Kirk Douglas that nobody has mentioned was “Ace in the Hole,” a 1951 drama where he played Chuck Tatum, a skilled but flawed print journalist.
Leap year babies, if you remember the power crash of about a week ago when the phone lines went down, I lost recent files for that day. I’m asking for leap-year babies, people born on Feb. 29 to contact me. Surnames of Feb. 29 babies I have collected to date are: Campoli, Frederiksoon, Frei, Pilgrim, Van Dale and Webster. If you have contacted me and your name isn’t on this list, please hit me with another email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.
A joke that’s spreading online around the Okanagan is the valley’s new infectious disease: “Kelowna Virus.” Too soon!
The Rolling Stones are coming to Vancouver! Let’s all take out a second mortgage so we can go.
Extras are being hired for a new “Jurassic Park” film that will be partially show in Merritt. I will see if Penticton City Council is available.
