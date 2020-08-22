Dam not threatened by fracking
Dear Editor:
Re: Fracking earthquakes raise doubts about whether Site C construction site is safe (Aug. 21 Daily Courier opinion page):
BC Hydro’s top priority is the safety of the public and our employees, including the safe operation and maintenance of all our dams across the province.
Earthquakes induced by fracking and injection well activities are not large enough to pose a threat to the stability of our Peace region dams, including the Site C dam. The vast majority of these earthquakes are so small they can only be detected by very sensitive instruments.
There has been no damage — cracking or otherwise — at the Site C dam site caused by any of the recorded earthquakes in the region.
Even the magnitude 4.5 earthquake that occurred nearly two years ago about 20 kilometres from Site C, resulted in no damage to any of the structures or their foundations.
The Site C dam is being designed and constructed in accordance with international and Canadian dam safety practices to withstand major events, including extreme earthquakes and floods.
The project design takes into account the full range of earthquake magnitudes that are possible in the Peace region, and is being built to withstand earthquakes with a much larger magnitude than anything that has ever been recorded in the region.
We are building it to withstand earthquake ground motions that are expected to occur only once every 10,000 years at that location.
In addition, there is a five-kilometre buffer zone around our facilities where no new fracking and drilling permits can be issued. BC Hydro will continue to work with the Oil and Gas Commission as well as oil and gas operators to ensure our infrastructure remains safe.
Chris O’Riley, President
and CEO, BC Hydro
Daily Mirror delivered to your doorstep
Dear Editor:
Readers might have been forgiven last weekend for thinking they’d been magically transported to England, and had had a copy of The Daily Mirror delivered to their doorsteps.
Your tabloid journalism certainly attracted attention to the very serious situation of Kelowna city council’s most unwise decision, (aside from Coun. Charlie Hodge’s dissenting vote) to re-zone, with intent to subdivide, 409 Park Ave., where until recently the Heritage-registered 1907 Groves House was located.
It now graces the landfill, not a street in the Heritage Conservation Area.
Unfortunately, while your article made “catchy” reading, it was based on erroneous information.
It appears your reporter was dozing, as he stated that I, “took personal aim” at Mr. David Cullen, Sr., the applicant’s elderly father, by repeating “his” statement that they were looking for “a parcel” to purchase. (This is developer terminology, not that of people looking for a heritage house in a heritage conservation area). Also, that he “had some very tear-jerking arguments.”
However, in both cases I was referring to Mr. Dave Cullen, Jr., as can be very clearly heard in the broadcast of the Aug. 11 public hearing (kelowna.ca).
Yes, Mr. Cullen, Sr. wept during his presentation, but that was not to which I was referring, but to the litany of woes recited by Dave Cullen, Jr.
Under no circumstances would I have added to Mr. David Cullen’s distress by drawing attention to it.
If anything, I was feeling sorry for him, as I felt he was being “used” to bolster his son’s argument, that he, Dave Cullen, had sincerely intended to restore the heritage house, not destroy it.
(Further discredited by his additional remark at the hearing that they had been looking for almost five years, “to build” in the area).
I sincerely hope that this clarifies and corrects the misinformation. It won’t sell as many papers as, “The Mirror”, version, but hopefully will disabuse fellow readers of the idea I verbally abuse elderly gentlemen.
Perhaps I merely beat them up with my cane when the press isn’t around?
Yours for heritage conservation,
Valerie Hallford, Kelowna
Purpose of land sale still relevant today
Dear Editor:
I note with interest that Graham Hood, Kelowna City Hall’s Strategic Development Officer, is quick to point out that the old RCMP site is not within, as he calls it, “Sawmill Trust Lands,” known by most as the Simpson Covenant lands, and is not bound by those restricted land use guidelines.
What Mr. Hood failed to mention that “the site of the Kelowna Civic Auditorium … was given by the Simpson family to the city for a nominal price.”
All of the land between Doyle and Smythe were Kelowna Sawmill lands and sold at various times for a “nominal price” when used for civic purposes.
There is a photo in the Kelowna Courier of 5/2/62, of my father, Horace Simpson, “cutting the first turf” for what would become Kelowna’s Community Theatre. He is surrounded by Mayor Dick Parkinson, Aldermen Winters and Treadgold, along with a much younger Walter Gray.
Dave Chapman who spearheaded a community campaign to build this theatre is also in this photo.
The price of the RCMP lands is likely minimal, and though Mr. Hood claims there was extensive public consultation for its future use, I have yet to encounter anyone who agrees.
The Rise Developments deal is a shocking abdication of responsibility by our civic leaders, especially given the context of the pressing needs of many in our community to have a performance facility that would enhance, enliven, and support both the arts and the broader community.
City Hall would serve their community better if they paid attention to how the property surrounding their offices – whether covered by the Simpson Covenant or not – came into their possession ... and at what cost, for what purpose.
Sharron J Simpson, Kelowna
God tired of our lack of responsibility
Dear Editor:
Blah, blah, blah. The same old, same old will not fix it all.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, political gas bags and the daily news can repeat and repeat the same ways to fend off the coronavirus till the cows come home, no matter who the chosen mouthpiece might be.
Don’t you masked marvels get it? If not, please read on.
Never on Planet Earth have all people united for the common good of mankind.
People worship different gods for different reasons, perhaps before the Stone Age. Man and money are not a cure or fix all. Strangely, I haven’t heard the words yet “We will investigate so that this never happens again.” So why not apply the same dream-on thoughts to the present and future unknown invaders who remain unknown at this time?
Think hard when reading or viewing the daily news containing repeat doom and gloom.
Perhaps you can admit that trying to sway all people to dance or wear a mask is humanly impossible.
So try if you want to, cry if you want to, but the unknowns have always been barking at the human door with a surprise package full of the good, the bad and the ugly.
The present unknown is just plain ugly, so wear a mask, conceal your fear and face reality as many unknown cures that harm people are all around the planet 24/7 and perhaps they’re here to stay.
How could any god allow so much misery?
The answer is clear to me. God is sick and tired of the proper care mankind failed to do when trusted to manage his creation of Mother Earth.
Tom Isherwood, Olalla
Criticism not way to win COVID battle
Dear Editor:
Canadians can take pride in our efforts to manage COVID-19. Congratulations.
But unfortunately, there comes a point when constant negative criticism turns many off.
Especially when they are being responsible in their own way. In this manner every Canadian is to be praised.
Our large number of survivors, the 30,000 ventilators coming into use, vaccine development, success upon success is working wonders.
Most of us are wearing masks and keeping a distance most of the time. Congratulations, well done.
Now, a fresh welcoming complying approach could put an end to COVID-19 and help us get back to work.
Bruce Alton McGillis, Penticton
Harper No. 1 at proroguing Parliament
Dear Editor:
Conservative MP Dan Albas’s weekly rant was about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his prorogation of parliament.
Albas must have forgotten about Stephen Harper doing the same thing four times in six years.
Harper advised that the first session of the 39th Parliament be prorogued on Sept. 15, 2007, and that the second session be summoned with a Speech from the Throne on Oct. 16, 2007.
Harper’s second prorogation
(Dec. 5, 2008-Jan. 26, 2009) and his third (Dec. 31, 2009 -March 3, 2010) proved more controversial because they gave the government tactical advantage over the Opposition by, respectively, postponing a vote of confidence and a parliamentary investigation into the Afghan detainee file.
This was the PM that Albas backed on every decision for all those years. Funny how his memory is so jaded.
I’m not defending Trudeau and his entitled attitude lately either. Anyone with some common sense would have asked the other parties to weigh in on the WE plan, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.
I find it comical that a one-dimensional party that hasn’t really had a leader for months now because they booted their present one for incompetence and corruption and is in the middle of a leadership race, sees fit to continuously point fingers at a government that is trying to fight a pandemic and its financial issues to keep Canadians healthy, without one iota of help from the Tories.
Rick St. Martin, Lake Country
WE scandal creating smell in the capital
Dear Editor:
Now we have the WE scandal, with ex-Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both up to their knees in pig manure. Neither one will come out of this mess smelling like roses.
The whole mess is still in secret and the whole truth does not seem to have been revealed.
Who all was involved and who received funds?
When times get too hot in parliament, Trudeau and Morneau do not want to attend — one does not show up and the other runs away. This must tell the public something is wrong. Trudeau is on his third serious mistake. He did not learn from the first two mistakes. Then, the two of them leave a woman to attempt to clean up the mess — Chrystia Freeland to the rescue.
She will have to mop up the mess and air out the stink so Trudeau can return to the house much later, hoping that Canadians have forgotten or forgiven his mistakes and will allow him to continue to operate with such disregard for Canadian taxpayers.
Trudeau is even proroguing parliament to give it a chance to air out before he faces the house again.
Why would someone of Morneau’s wealth go to Parliament and get messed up with the likes of Trudeau and thus have his reputation smeared in the pig manure?
How will Canadians really learn about charities such as WE and who audits them to keep them on the straight and narrow?
Each time a charity exists, taxes are deferred, thus Ottawa has to tax other Canadians to make up the non-payment of taxes by charities. Churches are included in this too.
Do Canadians sleep better knowing these charities are tax exempt and making favours with politicians? Not all charities are in the same pig sty as WE. In the meantime, the pig manure runs through the streets of Ottawa. I feel sorry for Freeland having to clean it up.
Jorgen Hansen, Kelowna
Trudeau’s fake feminism fails him again
Dear Editor:
Because of the Liberal government’s latest self-inflicted humiliation, the ongoing WE affair, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threw Bill Morneau, the now ex-finance minister, under the bus.
Whenever the going gets tough, Trudeau relies on Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister and newly appointed finance minister, to bail him out. If Trudeau was a true feminist, he would publicly state Freeland would make a better prime minister and step aside so she could become the leader.
But Trudeau already demonstrated, during the Jody Wilson-Raybould/SNC-Lavalin affair, he is an unethical, fake feminist
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon