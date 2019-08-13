Dear Editor:
Re: “Say no to free drugs” (July 31).
As a mother with an adult child struggling with serious mental-health and addictions issues, I have this to say.
Congratulations to you, I’m assuming, on having no family members or friends struggling with these diseases, which often co-exist. If you did, imagine denying them whatever help and intervention necessary to try and bring them back to health.
Also congratulations, I’m assuming, on having excellent health and a perfect lifestyle — healthy diet, regular exercise, being a non-smoker and non-drinker — that ensures you will never need medical treatment and care, including pharmaceuticals and/or hospitalization, and therefore that the rest of us won’t be caring for you with our tax dollars, due to the neglect with which you may have treated your body.
