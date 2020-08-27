Super-human effort by fire crews, support
Dear Editor:
It was an interesting way to spend a Friday ...waiting for Penticton to end up in a shroud of raging flames. The crews were so well experienced and co-ordinated it was exciting to watch all the action.
Everyone was tense with anticipation for the forecasted howling winds that did materialize — more ferocious then we imagined. Even daughter Laura had a City of Vernon fire engine parked outside her house. Fire engine ready for the screaming chucks of flaming ash which have so rapidly spread the fire across the hills.
We had 18 helicopters constantly dropping water on every ash that dared leave the fire. Everyone was warned to remove every flammable piece of anything outside that might allow a spark to ignite — propane tanks, lawn furniture, cushions, umbrellas, toys, laundry, bush piles, lawn clippings, etc. Firefighters even cleared people’s property for them to be sure every property in the evacuation alert area (3,660 homes) was cleared of combustibles.
Three types of water/retardant bombers worked nonstop, fire crews from so many different agencies working together, over 160 ground crews all working long hours. Fire equipment and firefighters came from even the tiniest towns around B.C. Various fire departments and First Nation fire personnel, police, City of Penticton, Forestry Service workers, Search and Rescue, firefighting aircraft and Regional District people efficiently cooperated and worked together on a plan to change the direction of the fire and turn it away from Penticton.
The wind arrived suddenly from a smoky, calm sky and instantly was raging from the south, determined to blast the whole fire directly at Penticton. It was like being hard of hearing all your life and suddenly hearing a freight train bearing down on you. Terrifying to hear and watch. I tried to phone Laura during the blasts and the wind made it impossible to hear her. Just a huge roaring tearing her voice away.
We sat on our deck and marveled at the whole show. We had to close all our windows to keep from having the inside of the house rearranged. Now I know what they mean be a fire storm. It was scarily awesome.
The crews won. They did a fantastic job. Most of the fire shifted just enough. Saturday morning was clear and calm. Backyards were scorched, but homes were saved.
How do you thank people for such brilliant, super-human effort?
Roberta Carleton
Penticton
Getting boxed out of the housing market
Dear Editor:
I’m born and raised in the Okanagan and have spent the majority of my life here. I was a bit disturbed driving from Kelowna to Penticton yesterday when I noticed a real estate sign all in Chinese.
Although I’m an avid traveller and have even been to China, I felt frustrated not being able to read the sign in my own country. Chinese is not an official language in Canada and, by law, all signs have to be in English or French. Wondering who gave them the go ahead to put that sign up?
What’s more frustrating to me is that I have a great job that pays an above-average salary and I am feeling shut out of the real estate market. We all know now that one of the major reasons for the housing crisis in Vancouver and other major cities is dirty, illegal, laundered money, much of which is foreign investment.
In Vancouver and other cities in our country we see foreign international students owning condos and luxury cars with ease, driving up our markets and making it harder for locals to even have a chance. (I blame Gordon Campbell, Christy Clark and Stephen Harper for purposefully and knowingly jump starting this crisis).
But we are still yet to see affordable housing as promised from Justin Trudeau and John Horgan. Is this Chinese-written only real estate sign symbolic of what we are to see in the Okanagan? Dirty laundered money driving up real estate in our own hometowns? No wonder homelessness is at an unacceptable high; I’m afraid that even with my good job I’ll be starting up tent city down in Gyro Park.
Craig Johnson
Penticton
Choice of O’Toole a gift to the Liberals
Dear Editor:
Once again the Conservative Party has shown how completely out of touch with the majority of Canadians it is with its choice of leader.I wonder which leader Dan Albas was backing this time?
If the Conservative Party wants to regain Canadians’ confidence, it must represent every region of the country, not just its Alberta base. The fact that Conservatives are unable to widen their base creates an imbalance within the party and its electorate, which remains marginal in major urban centres and some provinces.
The role that populists play in the party does not help, either. To have a strand that defends the silent majority and promotes pragmatic policies is vital. But it becomes counter-productive when the Conservatives are primarily perceived as a populist party.
Conservatives must affirm once and for all that abortion and same sex-marriage are fundamental rights. If not, they run the risk of alienating themselves from a majority of Canadians.
Also as long as they stick to their big-tent philosophy where everybody, including the racists, are welcome, becoming the party of racists is the inevitable consequence.
Every time somebody says something abhorrent that goes unchecked, another moderate leaves the party for good, and, before too long, the only people who are left are the racists and the people who are ok allowing the racists to have a platform.
The Liberals are probably dancing in the streets, metaphorically, with Erin O’Toole’s victory. They know full well that as long as the Conservatives keep putting up objectively bad candidates (at least from a progressive standpoint), they will get a portion of the progressive vote who are scared of the Conservatives.
Nobody on the left “likes” the Liberals, and most view the Liberals as right-leaning, but they’re at least palatable.
Witness former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s performance last year: despite Trudeau’s “many” faults, which were myriad, he still won because we don’t like social conservatism.
As long as they’re still pandering to the social conservatives, the party will not win, except in the Western parts where they are so hard-core biased. Sad.
Rick St. Martin
Lake Country
Love thy neighbour hard for Canadians
Dear Editor:
We certainly don’t have to look far in the world to see what’s filling the void of not loving your neighbour. Kind of scary.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Has city council lived up to the promises?
Dear Editor:
We are just a month-and-a-half short of the two years in a four-year term for Penticton City Council. And what have they done to keep their promises?
Many of you will remember that one of those promises was to sort out the mess of Pentictonites paying for the recreational services used by the satellite communities.
Penticton is a member of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. As a member we pay approximately 40 percent of the regional expenses. This is done on a pay-by-population basis. Each member of the RDOS also pays for their own individual area costs.
Except Penticton.
We also subsidize the recreational facilities for the satellite communities. We are mired in debt with buildings that are falling into disrepute or in need of updating. Additionally, more millions of dollars need to be spent annually up keeping these facilities.
Half way through the term of Penticton council it is time to assess how they are doing. Mired in a morass due to COVID-19 and the loss of tax dollars, we are looking at massive increases in taxes down the road from all levels of government.
Pentictonites need a level playing field. The recreational facilities are closed for the most part. They should stay closed until the satellite communities start owning up to their share of the expenses for running these facilities.
And no, as I said before, it doesn’t apply to “Olalla Tom.” Just to the cheapskates with low taxes that use our recreational facilities in the satellite communities.
Costs for recreational facilities and costs of upgrades and new facilities should be paid through the RDOS by population percentage the same way that Penticton pays their annual stipend of 40 percent into the RDOS.
So how about it Council? Do your job and keep your promises please.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Free supply of syringes is the cause of the problem
Dear Editor:
Perhaps the answer to the serious problem of discarded needles here in Victoria and elsewhere across our country would be to stop supplying irresponsible drug users with free needles.
Yet another social justice solution gone miserably wrong.
It’s clearly not solving the problem and is instead creating more problems for the 99+% of the population who are not irresponsible.
Brian Rossnagel
Victoria