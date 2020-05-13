There are times when I could unplug it, walk it over to the balcony and drop it four floors onto the concrete sidewalk below and go down and sweep it up with a brush and pan and throw its remains into the bin!
Of course I’m talking about this machine that I am now using to type and send this message, my computer. This magical screen that tells me everything I need to know in this life and everything about this world.
Amazing, it lets me talk to my family on the other side of the world. This machine tells me how much money I have in the bank and what bills I have to pay.
That’s if I can remember the “Password”. That is the most frustrating question on a computer screen, “Please enter your Password.” Every time you want to open it up for some personal information up comes “please enter your password” that immediately challenges your brain your memory.
Panic, where did I write down the password for this account, check “notes” on your iPad. There’s the password, enter it, “the password you have entered is incorrect.”
“Please enter the correct password or enter a new password.”
Now, how many passwords must a person have to access their own information? A few weeks ago my bank changed their online banking system, it took me four days and a couple of trips to the bank and then I had to create a new “Password” of course, which I recorded, ah but where did I store it?
The worse, but often necessary thing for this old senior to do is to go into the store and ask a younger person for help. They will give you an answer that is an absolute foreign language to to this senior brain. But all the way home you are trying to remember what instructions they gave you wishing you’d written it down. You try to remember, get totally frustrated because your now off on another program and the instructions you were given (if you could have remembered them) are now totally meaningless.
Of course your too embarrassed to to go back to the store and ask for instructions again. Or your son, when asked for help will often say, “Dad I showed you how to do this the other day.” The worse thing to do is ask your grandchildren for help, they will step up find the password and have everything sorted out without you knowing what they did and how they did it.
Then there’s the cell phone, great techknodgoly, everyone has one, they have destroyed conversation the way we seniors used to know it. Not not so much a “password” request, from your phone but “low battery” or “no signal.”
But do you really need a cell phone in a grocery store to ask the wife how many carrots she would like you you to get?
Finally, James please don’t ask me to "cut and paste” this I will have to go to the store or print it and deliver to you.
Jake Kimberley is a Penticton city councillor and former mayor.