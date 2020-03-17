My mother phoned me in January and our conversation went something like this...
“You’ve been working so hard lately, I think you need a break. I have saved points so I’m sending you tickets to...”
Maui? Las Vegas? New York? Daytona Beach?
No, Ontario.
Err, OK.
(I came and went just before the COVID-19 virus began multiplying. There were no travel advisories on at that time.)
It was a lovely trip. I got to visit both parents, attend the birthday party of a seven-year-old (my cousin’s daughter), watch my Alma Mater play basketball and, best of all, catch up with two friends from high school, another from college and several others who I keep in contact with. It’s like I had never left my hometown.
It was wonderful. Who needs a warm climate when you can spend time with people you love?
- - -
A few thoughts:
Thank you Tim Schroeder for sharing your beautiful words with our readers for the past 15 years. Tim, like Ken Tapping in the Penticton Herald, has the rare gift as a columnist in that people who are not religious will still enjoy his writing. (Tapping writes an astronomy column which appeals to hardcore space fans, but can be interesting to novices as well.)
Pastor Tim’s column on what to say and how to act at a funeral should be mandatory reading for everyone. His words in the Okanagan Weekend will be missed.
- - -
Scotty Berg, Kelowna’s famed anthem singer, is featured on Page C1 of today’s newspaper. I’m a fan of music and took the assignment myself. Scotty has a beautiful voice and wonderful stage presence. What I hope the article conveys is he’s a really cool kid and extremely grounded. Unfortunately, most of his gigs are postponed due to the coronavirus, but you can check out his music at: scottyberg.ca, visit kelownadailycourier.ca (on features, near the bottom) or Scotty Berg on YouTube. Our press room surprised him. He and his parents came on a tour of The Courier building and he was unaware that he was the cover subject of our Courier Extra. He signed a copy of the paper and then was told ... "now you can do those," pointing to a cart with 2,000 papers.
- - -
Al Waters has parted ways with The Capital News in Kelowna after more than 25 years. Al had a solid reputation as a fair, ethical, skilled and hard-working journalist and our industry will miss him.
- - -
When I travel, I never post photos on social media while I’m away. Maybe something when I get back, but never when I’m out of town. You are inviting the world to break in to your house.
- - -
“Urinetown,” which was presented in January by Lynne Leydier and Soundstage Productions, has a ridiculous premise. People are not allowed to relieve themselves because the corporations control the washrooms. With the toilet paper epidemic, maybe that musical’s plot isn’t as ridiculous as it might seem.
- - -
I’m concerned that too many people are not taking the COPID-19 crisis seriously. Most of my friends from Ontario are now being ordered to work from home.
I — like everybody else — wish it wasn’t happening, but this is serious.
MP Dan Albas tweeted Friday, “These are sobering numbers put out by the Penticton Herald. We need to use social distancing & other best practices like frequent hand washing. For example, call a loved one at a care home instead of putting them & others at risk. Avoid large events and refrain from hand shakes.”
