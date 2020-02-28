Congratulations to trustees with the Okanagan Skaha School District on supporting an investigation into the board's 2019-2020 revised budget.
A crowd of more than 100 — a record turnout for a board meeting that doesn't involve a school closure — attended Monday night's session which had to be relocated to a larger room.
The crowd also stuck it out for two-and-a-half hours and didn't thin. Additionally, more than 25,000 people watched at some point online via The Herald's Facebook page. (Our apologies for the sound quality, the room had poor acoustics and we were not offered a direct audio feed.)
So how did everyone do? This is an education issue so it's appropriate to offer a letter grade to all of the parties involved.
Kevin Lorenz, secretary treasurer: His presentation was thorough, researched and concise. He didn't seem angry or upset, even though he was on the hot seat. The problem was, it didn't make a lot of sense. It was peppered with contradictions. In a shocking move — one which Vancouver education columnist Patti Bacchus commented on Twitter — Lorenz walked out of the meeting at the recess, following the vote to bring in a financial review. There was other business to finish and he wasn't there and trustees offered no explanation for his abrupt departure. Grade: F.
Wendy Hyer, superintendent: I thought Wendy was phenomenal when she first came to the district in 2009. As she boasted to the crowd, she had some remarkable achievements in her 10 years, mainly the international program. It's sad that after she retires, our most recent memory will be Monday's performance. She seemed to get madder and madder as the evening progressed. She's terrified of a forensic audit, because it might reveal some mistakes. We lost count at 10 inaccuracies from Hyer, the big one being that Dan Ashton’s offer of a financial adviser in 2016 wasn’t genuine. Her implied threat of "making more money in the private sector" was an insult, as was her reference to the former Aboriginal district principal who "left us high and dry." (Wrong!) Staff morale, says Hyer, is low because of the media. Fake news! Memo to Hyer: Staff is cheering for the media, including people right in your own board office. Grade: F.
Kevin Epp, teachers' union president: Epp was brilliant, you would almost think he flunked out of law school and then pursued a career in teaching. He exposed multiple contradictions by quoting documented paperwork, not opinion or recollections from his own version of events. Just the facts, ma’am. Yet, Epp was respectful — a born actor. He was easily the smartest one in the room. Union bashers will argue that union leaders have an ulterior motive. We agree — the kids. Grade: A-plus.
James Palanio, board chair: This has been by far the biggest challenge of his tenure and his performance was impressive considering he's been a trustee for just a little more than a year. Having the meeting moved to the larger venue and adjusting the agenda were bold moves by Palanio in order to accommodate the public. He wants transparency. He allowed everyone to have their say and never lost control of the meeting. He was fair to everyone, including senior staff. Grade: A-plus.
Tracy Van Raes, trustee: Like Palanio, she too is a rookie, but did a tremendous amount of research, met with countless parents and presented a decent motion. Some criticized her for being too assertive. Like me, Tracy's emotions can run away with her, not because she's mean but because she gets excited. Something had to be done and she did it. The more we see of her, the more we like her. Grade: A.
Dave Stathers, trustee: Stathers had the harshest words when he insisted on a forensic audit (which could still happen), but puzzled everyone by not voting for Van Raes' slightly watered-down motion. Stathers wants an all-out forensic audit. Although expensive, Stathers said, the board has paid large sums of money in the past for other consulting fees. He drew the loudest applause of the night. (Epp was second.) Grade: B-plus.
Kathy Pierre, trustee: The first elected trustee from the Penticton Indian Band in more than 30 years doesn't say a lot at meetings, but when she does, the questions are concise, thought-out and deliberate. I endorsed her candidacy for the school board and she won by 14 votes. I've never regretted her endorsement. She hasn't let me down. A-minus.
Barb Sheppard, trustee: She hardly spoke at all, but I'm glad she voted the right way. Sheppard is often on the side of senior management and to support the opposing side took a lot of courage. Grade: B.
Shelley Clarke, vice-chair: Not surprisingly, she voted against the motion. She always supports staff. What's surprising is Shelley and her husband are all about kids, and kids are getting shafted here. Shelley's weakness as an elected official is she's too trusting and, in this case, I don't think she fully understands the situation. Grade: D.
Linda Van Alphen, trustee: She suggested an "audit committee," which, I guess, is better than nothing. But, committees can be stacked. City council did it for years during the Garry Litke/Andrew Jakubeit era. Hand pick people who will come to the conclusion you want and then offer a few Mickey Mouse recommendations. Van Alphen, like Clarke, did not support Van Raes' motion because she's always on the side of senior management. At least Clarke voted against double-dipping way back in 2011. Grade: F.
James Miller is valley editor for the Okanagan Newspaper Group. To contact the writer: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.