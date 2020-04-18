Air pollution kills seven-million people a year, according to the United Nations. This is why I drive an electric car.
Moving to a more sustainable way of life, and reducing carbon emissions, is often treated as a lifestyle choice, something that upper-middle class people do as a lark. This is especially true of electric cars.
Living through a global health emergency reminds us that these choices are far more important. Not only does air pollution kill people directly through diseases like cancer and emphysema, but it also decreases lung function, making people more susceptible to illnesses like tuberculosis, and unfortunately, respiratory viruses like COVID-19.
In fact, most of the deaths from the current pandemic are due to respiratory complications.
We got our first electric car in 2016, primarily because we wanted to reduce carbon emissions. However, we quickly realized that the benefits to local air quality are at least as important as the reductions in greenhouse gasses.
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, an early advocate of electric cars, likes to challenge people to spend an hour in a closed garage with a gas car running, and then an hour with an electric car running, and tell him which they prefer.
Actually, you might want to try the electric car first.
When I ride my bike, which these days is more common, I certainly notice the emission rate of any car that passes me. Once we had an electric car, this became even more noticeable. Perhaps because we realized these emissions were avoidable.
For decades, cigarette smoke was accepted as part of daily life. However, as smoking rates decreased, second-hand smoke exposure became unacceptable, to the point where it is banned in most public places.
There are buffers around entries to buildings. Car exhaust is far more toxic and widespread than cigarette smoke, yet there is comparatively little public outcry or social pressure to reduce it. Probably because we are almost all smokers, so to speak.
Much like big tobacco, oil producers will continue to push their product as long as a market exists, regardless of the health risks. In fact, last week, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, invested $7.5
billion of public money in the Keystone XL pipeline. This was done in the midst of a public health emergency and right after the Alberta government cut health funding and eliminated nursing positions.
The current lockdown will make it difficult for protesters to mount any opposition, but hasn’t prevented work camps from being set up in remote rural communities.
The reality is, as long as our society relies on oil to function, pipelines will be built. We all have oil on our hands.
But, it doesn’t have to be this way.
The technological solutions to these problems are not perfect, but they do exist, and riding a bike, taking the bus, or buying a used Nissan Leaf are options available to everyone, at every income level.
And times like this remind us, it’s not just a lifestyle choice. It’s a matter of life and death.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard.