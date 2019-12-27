Dear Editor:
There always are solutions to the world problems. Energy and its pollution problems is certainly one of them.
A local author, Jeane Manning in her recent book “Hidden Energy,” writes about many of the new energy solutions. A chapter on Walt Jenkins tells of the inventor’s ability to draw water vapour from the air and use it as a fuel in any jet or internal combustion engine.
He seems to emphasize that the right temperature, pressure and particle size are the keys to create this almost costless, pollution-free fuel. He states that the internet is busy blocking him wherever it can. There are many other inventors which the author has visited, interviewed and documented in her recent book.
Of course there are many dangers to our planet with a low cost, plentiful fuel, and the major one being mankind. We need to have lots of fun and travel but at what cost to our planet? Our purpose in coming to earth has other lessons as well than just more and bigger. Let’s hope, we all become more wise.
