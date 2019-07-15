Downtown streets should be 2-way
Dear editor:
I’m in agreement with Joe Fries and Jake Kimberley (Herald, Editorial, July 12) that the City of Penticton should continue to work on efforts to improve road safety and driver compliance of the 30 km/h speed limits. The slower cars go, the safer and more livable the street will be.
Although speed cameras will certainly help compliance rates, another solution could be applied by the city much sooner and without legislation: restoring of our downtown one-way streets to two-way traffic.
A review of North American cities who have enacted such change report fewer car crashes, fewer injuries to pedestrians, improved walkability, increased merchant sales, and a drastic reduction in illegal speeding. It would also completely eliminate jockeying: motorist ability to pass slower moving vehicles.
Both Main and Martin streets have seen some significant recent improvements including shorter pedestrian crossings, narrowing of the roadway, and raising of the intersections. Restoring the streets to two-way traffic is another valuable missing piece.
These one-way streets are part of a bygone era, when the priority of Main and Martin streets was through traffic. With the highway no longer downtown, such design is no longer necessary.
Matt Hopkins
Penticton
Not enough to just move them along
Dear editor:
Just read the Friday, July 12, edition of the Herald where our mayor, John Vassilaki, responded to his new vagrancy bylaw in saying "but at least now we've got more people coming downtown shopping and they're not afraid anymore…. I know (vagrants) shifted and they went to other parts of the community".
So as the migration begins, the rest of Penticton is left now having watch their backs.
How big is your backyard? Instead of pushing people out of the "downtown" for tourist sake, how about putting some of that community funding to good use?
You fixed the streets and put up new lighting downtown. That though didn't help anybody. Especially the homeless. Not sure what the answer is, but it certainly is not this. Thanks for all your support.
Ed Lorencas
Penticton
Citizens keeping tabs on criminals
Dear editor:
The following incidents were posted to the "Penticton all crime exposed" Facebook page. This letter covers from July 1-12. Here we go.
July 1: Attempted carjacking at a Penticton gas station
July 2: Bicycle chop shop spotted near nail salon by Walmart. Boat and trailer stolen from OK Falls. Break-in at OP Office Products
July 3: Shoplifter at The Polka Dot Purse store
July 5: Two males trying door handles on a residence while resident at home
July 7: Vandalism at APEX
July 10: Flatbed trailer found ditched on Carmi. Male spotted checking for unlocked vehicles. White pickup found ditched on Carmi. Three males spotted checking vehicles Roy Avenue. Mountain bike and iPod stolen from a residence in Hastings area.
July 11: Rental cargo van spotted scoping out vehicles in The Blairmore area. Drug addict steals boy's skateboard helmet (Summerland). Lady told by 911 operator to deal with an unwanted person themselves.
July 12: Two people checking for unlocked vehicles Windsor Avenue. Vehicle broken into, ignition broken Revelstoke Avenue. Residential break-in.
Now keep in mind that these crimes are simply ones that made it to this page, and does not reflect the entire picture of what is happening here in the Penticton and surrounding areas.
Apparently, according to our top cop, Penticton is the busiest city in the province. That tells me that the criminals are congregating here because they know they can steal anything that isn't nailed down and not be held accountable for it. This need to change.
I think RCMP Supt. Ted de Jager has the wrong picture of what people want. We are not out to get the homeless. We are out to get the 10 or 12 little turds who cause all the problems in town. These are not poor people who have nothing left. These are jerks who have nothing better to do than makes others' lives miserable. Maybe this will clarify our desired objective.
On a positive note, RCMP were involved in a significant drug bust that netted fentanyl, cocaine, and weapons. Let's see some more of that. The ball is now in the court of Crown counsel. All eyes are upon you now. Don't mess this up, please. We would like our city back at some point.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Revisiting the Battle of Atlantic
Dear editor:
In September of 1939, the Nazis invaded Poland which caused Poland's allies to declare war on Germany. The war ceased in mid-May 1945 while Japan surrendered in early August that year. During the war, the Axis powers had large navies and it was the battle of the sea that determined the ending of the North Atlantic part of the war.
The convoy system lasted the whole war but could hardly advance due to U-Boats’ persistent avoidance of depth charges, bombs and torpedoes used by escorts. They had an improved radar system with special homing devices that allowed the Allied bombers to track down the U-boats. In early 1942, German U-Boats sank over 585 Allied ships in six months, as it took awhile for the convoys to be more effective. There were lots of battles although the Allies sent 70 planes to the Pacific and only 42 to the Atlantic Ocean.
By March 1943, the Germans had 420 U-Boats in commission. Vice-Admiral Donitz of the Nazis had at least 100 combat U-Boats at sea on any given day. The U-Boats were broken up into three groups called wolf packs with as many as 44 in any group.
But, the British had nearly perfected radar, and a device called ENIGMA was smuggled out of Poland by the Allies which helped crack German codes. The Germans changed their secret codes steadily, but it was the British who broke their does with the ENIGMA machine.
Having said that, the Nazis broke the British Naval Code which caused a great amount of British casualties. But by their improved technology such as radar and ENIGMA, the Allies were able to outwit the Nazi regime but at a great cost: the British suffered immensely due to a lack of convoy supplies which nearly brought Britain to its knees.
Of course, after Japan's 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbour, the Americans entered the war, helping the Allies immensely.
In the Atlantic theatre of the war, the U-Boats destroyed over 3,500 merchant ships – totalling about 13.5 million tons of cargo – and 175 warships or armed auxiliaries. Thus, tens of thousands of Allied merchant seamen, military personnel and passengers died and the U-Boats caused over 50% of these casualties.
But, say what you want, it was the Americans who turned the tide of the war. And despite quite a loss of people, the war was decided at sea after breaking the German secret codes with the ENIGMA file. Of course, more than 4,600 Canadians lost their lives in the Atlantic. It has been estimated that 77 million lives were lost in Second World War, according to a Lee Berthiaume letter (Herald, May 13) on The Battle Of The Atlantic.
Richard Santo
Penticton
