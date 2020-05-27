An open letter to the community from Okanagan Skaha School District 67 trustees
To the staff of School District 67 and community:
On May 15, Premier John Horgan and Minister Rob Fleming announced that
parents will have the opportunity to choose to send their children back to school on a gradual and part time basis beginning
Monday, June 1.
As we prepare to make this next shift, we as a board felt it was appropriate to take the opportunity to pause and reflect on work completed during this time by everyone in our district.
Specifically, we would like to acknowledge School District 67 staff and our communities for the incredible amount of work that has gone in to building learning opportunities and supports for students and families.
Looking back over the past two months, it is amazing to consider how our district has worked to support continuity of learning opportunities for our students. It is equally remarkable to consider how quickly everyone has adapted. These changes do not happen without an entire team coming together.
Please know how much your work is appreciated, whether you are: staff supporting the food program for students and families; a member of our information technology team supporting remote learning software; an EA who is finding creative ways to stay connected to students; a custodian, facilities and maintenance team member who continues to keep schools clean and safe; district staff who continue to oversee operations from the board office; or a teacher or an administrator who oversees learning opportunities for our students.
While we can’t identify every individual in this letter, we are deeply grateful for the work you have all done supporting our school communities.
We would also like to acknowledge and thank our larger community for their support.
When in-school instruction was halted, the district started plans to provide weekly food hampers to students and their families, knowing that many are struggling at this time.
Since then, we have received more than $20,000 in donations from individuals and businesses, a truly amazing demonstration of care and generosity. In addition, we received generous grants from the following groups: Breakfast Club of Canada, Vancouver Sun Children’s Foundation, Penny Lane Legacy Fund and a joint grant from the Community Foundation, United Way and Valley First. We also know that other community organizations have found creative ways to support this initiative.
We are proud to be part of a School District and community that has come together to support students, families and each other during this extraordinary time. Thank you.
Okanagan Skaha
School District 67 trustees
Liberal volunteers reaching out
Dear Editor:
This past weekend I had the privilege to work with a group of volunteers who spent the whole weekend calling people in our federal riding to just ask how they were doing.
Talking to the volunteers after our calls, we all agreed that it was a really wonderful experience to touch base with strangers during this global pandemic to ask if they were okay or if they needed any help connecting with available COVID support.
Our group of 11 volunteers managed to make just shy of 600 calls during our National Days of Action on behalf of the Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola Federal Liberal Riding Association. Our team came in first for the number of calls made in B.C. and second in all of Canada. I was so proud of our volunteers’ hard work in reaching out to the community and I was honoured to work with such an amazing group of concerned citizens.
Sarah Eves
Merritt
Consider donating your $300 bonus
Dear Editor:
There are so many people who are hurting because of the COVID 19 pandemic. The government recently announced a one-time tax-free payment of $300 to all persons receiving Old Age Security.
We will each receive this supplement. For many pensioners, it is needed to cover their extra costs incurred during these times.
For others who may already be comfortable in their retirement it is a nice little bonus. If you are in this group please consider donating the money to a local charity.
They in turn will help those who are in most need of help. That is how we each intend to use our $300 supplement.
Richard and Lori Parsley
Nanaimo
CERB will keep economy moving
Dear Editor:
Re: MP Dan Albas’s report on Canada Emergency Response Benefit fraud (Herald, May 22).
Income-flow in our economy is a lot like a game of musical-chairs. As long as the income keeps flowing, everyone can keep dancing — when the income stops, somebody loses.
The CERB keeps the music going.
The economic damage due to the lockdown is unprecedented and for the CERB to be effective it needs to be rapidly disbursed. Which means bureaucrats are dealing with a fluid-process that shifts and adjusts as new information is acquired and analyzed.
Government is aware there will be some abuse by a small minority and has publicly stated they have corrective mechanisms in place to collect misappropriated funds.
The majority of Canadians appreciate the help and I believe will show the same honest diligence we show when we voluntarily file our income tax.
How much does it cost to save our economy? Nobody can really say. We only know that if the economy comes back to where we were before the pandemic, then the price was worth it.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Suggestion for the Class of 2020
Dear Editor:
I think it would be a great idea to have each student graduating from high school this year to have pictures taken of themselves (girls in the grad gowns and guys in their tuxedos or suits) and sent to the grad committee to be put in each high school’s yearbook for 2020. Our COVID grads will then be able to share a memory of this milestone with fellow students, family and friends in the many years to come.
Redge Teague
Kelowna
Age of fighter jets not only factor
Dear Editor:
Re: “Retire or replace Snowbirds planes,” letter (Herald, May 27).
Aircraft that are designed for a particular role, and have proven to do that service safely, with a proven safety record for many years, shouldn’t be replaced with an unproven unknown unless there is good reason to do so.
Whatever caused the crash of the Tutor in Kamloops will be investigated, determined and rectified so it will never happen again, making it even more reliable than it has proven to have been over the past 50 years.
A good example of needless replacement is that of the military Sea King helicopter to the Cyclone — such as the one that recently crashed, killing all six crew members on board.
Another example is the Boeing 737 Max 8 that took the lives of hundreds of people in two fatal crashes.
John Walker
Cobble Hill