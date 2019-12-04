Trustee defends Vancouver junket
Dear editor:
Re: “Province should axe school boards,” Herald, Letters, Dec. 3
According to Elvena Slump, “Hundreds of trustees… gathered at the Hyatt Regency in Vancouver for their annual three-day Christmas shopping spree ignoring the sparsely attended events taxpayers shelled out for them to attend."
Obviously, Ms. Slump must have been in attendance as a guest at the Trustee Academy for her to make such a statement. I'm sorry I didn't bump into her, as we could have gone to some of the sessions together and discussed ways we can better support all the students we serve in our public education system. The meeting rooms were packed at all times, with some of the breakout workshops having standing room only. So how they can be described as "sparsely attended" is beyond me.
Personally, I don't particularly enjoy staying in a hotel room with no fresh air, nor being in meeting rooms without windows, and I did not leave the hotel from the time of my arrival on Thursday afternoon to leaving for the airport to catch a flight on Saturday night. I certainly had no time nor inclination for a shopping spree.
Perhaps Ms. Slump needs to consider whether third-hand opinions are always worth repeating.
Ms. Slump also writes about school boards which limit responses to the media to the chair, and prohibit trustees from speaking publicly against board decisions they disagree with. Some boards may have such rules, but the Central Okanagan Board of Education has policies which state the opposite. All our trustees are encouraged to speak to the media, especially if they chair committees or bring forward motions to the board.
The Central Okanagan Board of Education strives to be transparent and consultative. All our policies regarding the operation of the board, including the two public question and comment periods at every public board meeting, are on line at www.sd23.bc.ca
Moyra Baxter
Chairperson,
Central Okanagan School District
Scheer should get on with resigning
Dear editor:
It’s obvious Andrew Scheer must go.
Prior to the election Conservatives were all aglow, expecting their seat count would grow and grow, but Scheer’s incompetence quickly began to show and his personal popularity has sank to an all-time low.
It’s time for Scheer to take a walk in the snow, much like the one taken by Pierre Elliot Trudeau.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Hospice offering special memorial
Dear editor:
The Penticton & District Hospice Society has an annual event at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre for anyone who has suffered a loss, to come out and honour the memory of their loved one by lighting a light and hanging a card with their loved one's name on one of our Christmas trees.
If you would like to share a memory or talk to one of our compassionate volunteers, please join us anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Dec.6 – 12, at Cherry Lane.
Everyone is welcome.
Catey Brenton,
Administrator,
Penticton & District Hospice Society
Hangman could restore justice
Dear editor:
Sad news is reported almost daily that somebody, somewhere has been murdered.
There is a very simple way to deter creeps who commit murder, and that is to bring back public hanging when proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
No living on death row for years. Neck stretching should happen just as quickly as the victim’s life was taken.
If a mistake was made, the lives of the people that made it would also be swinging on the neck stretcher.
Time has come to eliminate cuddling and wrist slapping and supporting the filthy, sick offenders in luxury that our homeless and children in poverty can only dream about.
The Canadian justice system is weak and needs a severe overhaul with bodies that have the guts to do what’s right.
To balance the scale for the innocent lives that were taken would be a deterrent that hurting families can only dream about.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Private healthcare is all about profit
Dear editor:
Dr. Brian Day’s team has a strong financial interest in the outcome of this case (Herald, Nov. 19) that’s fighting for the right to offer private health care.
The betterment of our health-care system is not their goal — future profit is.
We need to revamp our system — not destroy it.
Patricia Burrell
Kelowna
