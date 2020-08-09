Carlton Street in Toronto starts at Yonge Street’s frenzy of retailing.
Carlton then moves west, crossing Church Street’s gay bars and the former upper-crust mansions along Jarvis Street. Past the tropical greenhouses of Allan Gardens, the stone fortress of St. Luke’s United Church on Sherbourne Street, and Bleeker Street where, in the early 1990s, prostitutes flashed breasts and crotches at passing drivers.
It is, in other words, a hodgepodge of cultures.
For several years, Eric McLuhan and I taught writing and editing classes to middle managers on Carlton Street. The building was, like many in the area, a Victorian relic, now converted to corporate offices and boutique sales.
But one building stood out.
It too was left over from the days when a rising middle-class built three-storey brick duplexes in Cabbagetown — a derogatory term applied when newer immigrants grew cabbages instead of manicured front lawns.
The century-old building butted up against the sidewalks on Carlton Street. The original brick had been painted white. It had massive iron bars on all its windows. A heavy wrought-iron fence. High powered lights. Security camera over the front door.
“That man’s paranoid,” Eric McLuhan
remarked one day as we walked past. “He thinks everyone is against him. He’s right.”
The house’s owner was Ernst Zundel, for years, Canada’s best-known Holocaust
denier. At various times, opponents demonstrated in front of his house, left a pipe bomb on his doorstep, and set fire to his front porch.
His house looked like a bunker. Indeed, that’s what his followers called it. The Bunker was reminiscent of the underground bunker where Hitler eventually committed suicide.
Zundel’s experience suggests that paranoia is not necessarily a delusion.
Jews in pre-Second World War Germany certainly had good reason to feel paranoid.
Christians and Muslims in India feel under attack by increasingly nationalistic Hindus.
For different reasons, the Black Lives Matter movement might be considered paranoid. Dark-skinned Americans can cite example after example of deliberate persecution by predominantly white authorities.
On the other hand, I would have to say opponents of vaccines, masks, and social distancing are delusional. While denying proven medical science, they confuse the
responsibility of not harming someone else with being a persecuted minority.
Zundel insisted he was being persecuted for asking a simple six-word question, “Did six million Jews really die?”
But he went beyond merely asking the question. From his house on Carlton Street, Zundel ran a publishing firm called Samisdat, printing anti-Semitic pamphlets and texts, including his own book titled The Hitler We Loved and Why.
After living 40 years in Canada, Zundel eventually abandoned The Bunker on Carlton Street, and moved to the U.S. in 2000, vowing never to return. Three years later, the U.S. expelled him. Canada deported him to Germany as a threat to national security. German prosecutors charged him with 14 counts of inciting hatred.
He was found guilty and sentenced to five years in jail. After credit for time already served in hail, he served only three years .
Most sources say Zundel died Aug. 5, 2017, this week three years ago. Other sources give his death as Aug. 6 — by a nice coincidence, the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, linking one atrocity to another.
The Holocaust killed six million over six years; two atomic bombs killed 200,000 in seconds, and left many thousands more suffering lifelong effects.
I’m not sure why one act is considered heinous; the other, not.
Or why we don’t get equally upset about the Holomodor, the deliberate starvation of seven million Ukrainians, possibly up to
12 million, by Stalin’s Russia in 1932-33.
Or the more recent genocide of a million Tutsi and others in Rwanda, in 1994.
The actual death tolls in these atrocities are arguable. Does it really matter whether the Holocaust killed six million, or only
5.99 million?
The offence is not the number, but the intent — to exterminate masses of people based on nothing more than their ancestry or ethnicity. With no consideration to their value to the country’s economy. Their literary and artistic merit. The fragile fabric of a community. Or the personal tragedies involved.
In Rwanda, it is now a crime to deny the genocide. It is illegal to deny the Holomodor in Ukraine. Sixteen European countries have laws prohibiting denial of the Holocaust. Zundel’s conviction, in Germany, was based on those laws against Holocaust denial.
Hiroshima has not yet been as widely censured. Maybe it should be.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca.