One wonders what poet Robert Frost would write about our preoccupation with parking our vehicles. New lots are filling and there seems to be never-ending thirst for parking.
Most of us have a love-hate relationship with parking. We would all love to see parks with trees rather than blacktop, but we need to put our cars somewhere.
I think parking lot inventory could be a reliable metric as to how we as a community are moving towards a sustainable way of life.
As our population grows, there will be increased demand for parking in key areas such as the South Okanagan Events Centre campus and downtown core.
If we create alternatives to driving to these areas, the demand for parking will moderate and eventually the inventory will fall. If we do nothing, the parking inventory will continue to rise, gobbling up precious public real estate.
One such alternative transportation strategy the city is pursuing is expanding cycling infrastructure. The proposed lake-to-lake cycle route is a good first step, but it’s crucial we look at current congestion points and corridors.
A study in Copenhagen showed the overwhelming reason why people cycle is to save time and save the hassle of finding parking.
The highest-density growth in Penticton seems to be from Yorkton Avenue to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. Let’s imagine a lit bike path that runs from Skaha Lake to the SOEC.
Let’s say you are living in a tower on Yorkton Avenue and are going to a Vees game one the same night there is a conference at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. There are two great alternatives to taking your car to the game and trying to find parking.
At the base of your building would be rental bikes that operate on a swipe. (Shaw has thousands in Vancouver). In 10 minutes you are at the SOEC and simply return the rental bike to the rack where it will be for the ride home if you wish. Another option is bundling up in a pedal-assisted rickshaw who will drop you at the door of the SOEC.
The tipping point of acceptance is when the cycling option gets you to the game faster than driving.
This would be a great case study in that now we are converting precious housing around the SOEC into blacktop parking to deal with peak parking issues that occur once or twice a week, then sit empty for days afterwards.
If we stopped increasing parking so it takes longer to get to the game and introduced a well-lit bike path to key population zones, peak parking demands could be reduced as folks switch to pedal power.
We are blessed to have a flat topography and the best climate in Canada as well as a hugely active population and we can show the country how it’s done.
As an investment advisor, I watched with interest when sustainable energy stocks spiked in early November when Venice flooded. It’s like the scary future that environmental scientists have been warning us about is coming soon to a coastal city near you. Cling to your old ways at your peril.
Some folks think we need to close the airport, stop flying and stop driving to save the earth from warming, and they may be right, but the methodology is doomed to failure.
If we convert some parking to bike paths and thus improve alternate transportation, which in turn reduces CO2 and improves the health of citizens, it seems like a fair trade.
Let’s monitor parking spots and see if we can reduce them by 10% over five years instead of growing unabated.
Come out to the city’s Hot Topics open house on Dec. 4 from 3-7 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, and Dec. 5 at the same time at the Seniors’ Drop-in Centre.
The lake-to-lake route is a good start but well-lit routes between the SOEC campus and key population zones will be the game changer.
Then there is tap water…. Check back next week for more.
Brian Hughes has been an investment advisor for over 32 years and tracks global trends and geopolitics. He currently sits as a director on the board of the Rotary Club of Penticton. He has been a lifelong cyclist
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.