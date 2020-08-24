Cheers for fire crews, jeers for selfish idiots
It has been a stressful August here in Penticton but this morning, Saturday, Aug. 22, I witnessed something inspiring that’s worth mentioning.
At 8 a.m., I saw a small convoy of three large fire trucks and an ambulance turning off Main Street, heading up Carmi to the ongoing fire crisis. With proud enthusiasm, I stood on Main Street clapping, then hoisting a thumbs-up in the air. An acknowledged wave from a firefighter inside came my way.
From Penticton, Merritt, Kelowna and beyond, exhausted firefighters have, once again, put themselves at risk battling the fury. All of us, residents and visitors, must show our compassion, support, and respect for what these fierce warriors do on our behalf and on behalf of humanity.
This wildfire is threatening not only residents living in our community, and their homes, but it is destroying the habitat of various wildlife from cougars to white tail deer to field mice. The terror of this fire must be incomprehensible to a deer fleeing for its life. Many of us have been left breathless (that last word chosen with sadness) from the smoky skies, knowing in our hearts the death and destruction it has caused.
After the emergency vehicles moved up Carmi, I walked to Penticton Plaza. In the parking lot was a large black vehicle with over-sized tires (the kind of tires that could run over a small Italian sports car and not even notice.) The driver, through an open window, dumped on the ground an ashtray containing no fewer than 25-30 cigarette butts. To my horror, some were still burning, puffs of gray smoke wafting in the air. Approaching the driver, I intended to speak to this person as to why, anyone with the intelligence of a spoon, knows not to do this.
Suddenly, the vehicle was thrust forward, rocketing out of the parking lot at break-neck speed. After observing the Alberta licence plate, I immediately stamped out the burning cigarette butts. Whether from B.C. or from Alberta, it is a seriously stupid thing to do. Many people still do it. All of them are fools.
So, to all our dedicated firefighting warriors, to every man and woman, on the ground and in the air, thank you for your relentless strength, your discipline and your courage.
Elisabeth E. Paterson
Penticton
Things not to do in the business world
Presenting a well-written letter of recommendation signed by your mother will not favourably endorse your resume.
Looking your boss’s wife in the eye and telling her that she looks attractive will either get you promoted or fired, depending on her age.
Asking someone if they have “false teeth” will not normally allow you even a modicum of latitude.
Telling your doctor that you keep having nightmares about them will not foster a good doctor/patient relationship.
Expecting the editor of your local newspaper to send you a get well card is wishful thinking.
Telling the village gossip in the office to keep it a secret is akin to posting it on the office billboard or Snapchat.
Passing gas from a multi-boiled egg breakfast in the elevator full of office colleagues will only be tempting fate as to the culprit.
Asking for a raise when the company you work for has had its worst quarter, thanks to you, is not a good idea.
Calling in sick on vacation shows a severe misunderstanding of your job description.
Yawning constantly when your boss is seriously trying to make a point is not considered job endearment.
Standing at the clock-out machine with your time card in your hand will not suggest employee long-time loyalty.
Having a sordid affair with the janitor will garner little attention if you are the office cleaner.
And finally... never tell the boss that his badly bony head looks rather elegant, then fall to the floor in raptures.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Barriers would help make schools safer
As much as we agree with the BC Teachers Federation that classes should be smaller and masks should be worn during this pandemic, we must point out an extremely important protection factor that has been missed, namely, installing barriers.
WorkSafeBC has listed four levels of protocols.
The first is to reduce the number of people in the workplace. The BCTF is addressing this by calling for smaller class sizes. This could be helped due to the fact that many students should be able to continue to study at home.
The second is to introduce barriers for protection. Neither the BCTF nor the government has mentioned this at all, to our knowledge. We really don’t think it is too far-fetched to come up with some solution for students and teachers to be able to work behind individual barriers, perhaps plexiglass or hardboard of some sort or cubicles instead of desks, or even shower curtains, for that matter.
The third protocol is to use rules and regulations for cleanliness and movement. These protocols have already been addressed mostly at the school level. For example, sanitizing stations, disinfecting, separate entrances and exits, one-way walking routes, etc.
The fourth protocol is to wear masks. This is the second protocol the BCTF is advocating, yet it is the fourth and last protocol recommended by WorkSafeBC. Not only that, the jury is still out on the real effectiveness of wearing masks. It’s safe to say that many adults have reservations about how effective it would be for kids to be wearing masks in the first place.
It’s a mystery why the BCTF neglected to call for barriers of some sort before advocating a measure that is not completely proven. Barriers seem to be a viable solution, possibly expensive, but then who are we protecting?
It might be interesting to note that when this pandemic first broke out last March, school secretaries were given plexiglass barriers. We absolutely do not begrudge this fact, but there was no provision like this for students and teachers, which still continues.
Because this is so time sensitive, we urge Central Okanagan Public Schools administration to implement individual barriers in schools for our start up in September. After all, we’ve had an entire summer to get something like this in place.
We would hope that the BCTF and our local union, the Central Okanagan Teachers’ Association, would support the second protocol, barriers, advocated by WorkSafeBC.
Richard Knight, retired school administrator and teacher, SD 23
Mariam Rajabally, teacher, SD 23
Raise legal drinking age in B.C. to 41
As the major increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections appear to be coming from people in the 20-to-40 age group, and as this appears to be a result of drug- and alcohol-related parties, why not raise the legal drug and alcohol age to say 41 until the curve is flattened once again?
Talk about an incentive!
Bruce Cline
Victoria
Majority in Ontario didn’t vote for Doug Ford
Bill Stollery’s concern about small parties holding the balance of power is a red herring (Herald, Aug. 18). After all, under our current system we had a separatist party as Her Majesty’s loyal opposition.
Also, a large party is not going to sell its soul to a small party to get support for a piece of legislation. It has its own supporters to be concerned about so has to remain within the reasonable bounds of what they will accept.
In Ontario, we are being held hostage by a hugely unpopular government that recently passed three major bills in one day with no consultation. This government was elected by 40% of the voters. Most of us voted against them.
It’s tragic to watch them wreak havoc on environmental assessment, pesticide regulation, tenants’ rights and other foundations of our society like autocrats listening to no one including the democratically elected MPs from other parties.
I’ve absolutely had it with first-past-the-post.
Joyce Hall
Markdale, ON
Please help protect, save Sickle Point
Sickle Point is a beautiful, uninhabited waterfront area on Skaha Lake. It is home to birds, beavers and other wildlife.
The property is up for sale and this may be our last opportunity to maintain it as a nature preserve/conservation area. The Kaleden community remains steadfastly opposed to private development of Sickle Point. Members of the community are working on a plan to acquire this pristine natural area.
Regional District Okanagan Similkameen Area “I” director, Subrina Monteith,will also be putting the acquisition of Sickle Point in the strategic plan for Area “I” for the upcoming year. We hope to pledge a significant amount of money to show our commitment to various levels of government and environmental trust foundations.
Donations can be made to the Kaleden Community Fund, a new fund recently established with the Community Foundation of the South-Okanagan-Similkameen (CFSOS), targeted for Sickle Point. Donations will receive an income tax receipt.
For information about donations contact: chair@kaledencommunity.com. If you normally plan a winter or summer vacation which has been derailed by COVID-19, please consider donating to this fund instead . Any donation, large or small, demonstrates community involvement and support. Let’s keep this beautiful property in its natural state for future generations.
Renee Martin
Kaleden