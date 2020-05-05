Crime-fighting strategies have failed to work
Dear Editor:
RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter’s report to city council should draw the attention of Penticton’s citizens.
It points clearly to the fact that strategies initiated over the last three years have not worked and given the 14% rise in property crime, it is time to try something else.
Where is city council on this issue? The mayor and members of council ran in the last election on a platform of addressing the rise in crime affecting Penticton, yet nothing has been heard from them in 18 months. Or recently after the superintendent’s telling report.
Do we have a city committee set up to address crime issues? Are they in contact with our MLA demanding Victoria provide assistance and I do not mean the overbearing face of BC Housing?
Have they considered moving away from the harm-reduction strategy that occupied the last police chiefs’ waking moments?
What? Tell us. We have a right to know. Or is the best we can expect is the one question at last council meeting about answering calls on “thefts from vehicles?” Seriously!
People in Penticton are concerned about property disappearing out of their yards, trucks from the driveways and break-ins at their homes,
Come on city council, let’s see you live up to your promises.
David Perry, Penticton
Central Okanagan's superintendent condescending to teachers
Dear Editor:
Regarding teachers returning to the classroom: The Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent seems to make the assumption that teachers are not working and they need to go back into the school. That is not the case.
I personally know dozens of teachers who are working above and beyond the call of duty learning new technology, contacting and teaching their students from home, engaging in countless emails back-and-forth with parents. This has been a great deal of work and has been very stressful for most.
To say it is now time to go to work is undermining, condescending and shows a lack of understanding as to what is actually taking place.
Richard Knight, Kelowna
Businesses deserve full DPA refund
Dear Editor:
I operated a number of businesses in Penticton for 40 years — including a three-year stint in retail on Main Street downtown. I was even on the board of the predecessor to the Downtown Penticton Association.
The DPA has made a serious miscalculation by deciding to refund only 50% of the advance fees that have been paid by some of the annual vendors at the weekly downtown street fair.
The two main reasons for this decision are transparently bogus.
First, the no-refund clause clearly applies to vendors who decide to back out of their commitment to participate in the event based on their specific circumstances. If you purchase tickets to a concert and the venue burns down or the entertainer gets sick (or dies), you get all your money back — not just 50%.
Second, the argument that the DPA has spent substantial sums organizing the street fair and cannot recoup these funds is called risk. The vendors were not asked to participate in or even to profit from this risk.
In the current business environment, we all sympathize with every single merchant in the DPA. This is a very difficult time and some of you may not survive.
However, collectively, you can all participate in reversing this decision and making things work for all involved without seriously harming yourselves. I would suggest that doing otherwise will do much damage to the DPA.
Richard Hunt, Penticton
Trudeau works hard, so stop knocking him
Dear Editor:
Whether you like Justin Trudeau or despise him, our prime minister has perhaps the toughest political decision yet, dealing with the unknown coronavirus that is feared not only in Canada, but the entire world.
Like Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Trudeau, in my opinion, is doing the best he can for all Canadians.
When other party leaders knock him, I ask that they instead take a break and be part of a solution, instead of their usual nagging.
What would the opposition do better, besides giving unwanted lip service to this very serious crisis?
Tom Isherwood, Olalla
Better ways to subsidize forest industry
Dear Editor:
Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an oil industry subsidy, hoping public-funded bailouts with public shaming would nudge cleanup of environmental messes and abandoned wells. This government-industry-environment triumvirate may be what we need for post-COVID recovery.
Then Premier John Horgan’s NDP/Greens announced B.C.’s COVID Economic Recovery Task Force. Conspicuously absent were any environmental organizations knowledgeable in biodiversity and climate change. The Swedes, who integrate the environment with the economy, know that “photosynthesis pays the bills.”
On Thursday, B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations Rural Development, announced; “COVID-19 just added to challenges facing our forest sector. The B.C. government is deferring stumpage fees (rent) it charges to help industrial forest companies navigate through the crisis.”
This is exactly what industry has been pushing for long before COVID, citing “weak markets, high operating costs, wildfires and pine beetle” as reasons for laying off employees. It is disingenuous of government to connect this subsidy to the virus.
The last time the forestry industry told us they were in crisis, the 2003 outbreak of the mountain pine beetle, federal and BC taxpayers provided $1.3 billion in emergency funds to the B.C. forest industry. The outcome of these funds in central B.C. is a ‘blown-out’ landscape, a failed forest economy, accompanied by large negative cumulative effects.
If B.C. wants to reboot the economy, furnish jobs and help the environment like the Feds’ post-COVID hat trick, there are a few ways forestry can feed our families. Offer the 6,000 jobless alternative forestry jobs similar to the Civilian Conservation Corps.
1. Erosion control: check dams, terracing, culvert upgrades, thousands of kilometres of legacy road deactivation, reseeding;
2. Flood control: drainage, dams, ditching;
3. Landscape: recreation campground development;
4. Wildlife: habitat restoration, food and cover planting, stream improvement, fish stocking;
5. Forest protection: fire prevention, firefighting;
6. Range: Barb wire removal, some estimate this ‘stranded’ asset at 50,000 km;
7. Forest culture: planting shrubs, timber stand improvement, seed collection, nursery work, thinning.
Many people would argue that viruses worldwide are telling us to reduce deforestation, not increase it. Why not subsidize today’s jobless with environmental work that does not remove old growth, community watershed or caribou habitat trees yet still boosts the economy?
I agree with the late Peter Drucker “the greatest danger in times of turbulence is not the turbulence itself it is to act with yesterday’s logic.”
Taryn Skalbania, Peachland
Progressive taxation needs to be restored
Dear Editor:
My recent letter to The Kelowna Daily Courier was vigorously contested by Garry Rayner in a letter on April 29.
According to Mr. Rayner, “Stealing someone else’s hard-earned money through excessive taxation is corruption and thievery.”
There’s an important issue here: How much taxation is “excessive?” Under U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s, the highest marginal tax rate was above 90%.
Under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, that rate dropped below 70%. Subsequent tax changes have allowed a tiny minority to become rich to a degree unimagined in 1950.
Does a billionaire work harder than a single mom with three children and two part-time jobs?
Standing up for ordinary folks, billionaire Warren Buffett famously complained that he paid lower taxes than his personal secretary.
I want to avoid highly charged terms like “thievery” and “corruption.” The question is what is fair — fair to all of us, not just to rich or poor.
At this time, governments all over the world are making huge new expenditures and for good reason — to help plain folks weather the COVID-19 storm. By the time the pandemic is over, Canada’s federal government and many provinces will be running deficits and debts unprecedented in their enormity.
In my previous letter, I suggested a new tax on assets would be fair. For people worth more than $50 million, that tax would take 2% of the amount over $50 million.
Such a tax wouldn’t reduce the wealth of the wealthy. It would merely slow the rate at which their wealth increased. It would also reduce the national debt to manageable proportions.
Income tax was originally designed to be “progressive” — that is, to take more from those who make more. We need to restore that principle.
Gary Willis, Kelowna