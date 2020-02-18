My wife and I watch “Jeopardy,” most evenings, for three reasons. It’s host is Alex Trebek, a Canadian. It involves knowledge and intelligence. And it has no guns.
But, “Jeopardy: is not on any Canadian channel in our area. We have to watch it on Seattle’s KOMO. Which means that we’re suddenly seeing several advertisements every hour for Michael Bloomberg’s campaign to become U.S. president.
Apparently, Bloomberg has already spent $350 million U.S. on advertising. That’s about 10 times more than Bernie Sanders has spent, so far.
And there’s still most of a year to go.
Given my bias, Bloomberg says all the right things. He’ll promote education. He’ll make sure all Americans have access to medical care. He’ll take on the gun lobby. He’ll protect women’s reproductive rights — whatever that means — he hasn’t actually said he supports contraception and/or abortion.
He even has Barack Obama campaigning for him.
And, he promises to defeat Donald Trump. I have such loathing for Trump that I would vote — if I were an American — for almost anybody else.
Even another billionaire, who used to be a Republican.
Bloomberg’s own Billionaires Index rates Trump at $2.5 billion, Bloomberg has about $60 billion.
Robert McChesney, the Gutgsell Endowed Professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, calculates that Bloomberg “could spend $100 million every single day on his presidential campaign
between now and election day in November — and still have a net worth greater than $30 billion. He would remain one of the 30 richest people in the world.”
$100 million a day!
Bloomberg’s wealth boggles the mind. A stack 60 billion individual dollar bills would make a column more than 4,000 miles high. That’s deep into outer space, well beyond the International Space Station.
If you put a dollar bill on the pile every second, you’d have to have started around the year 122, when Hadrian was emperor of Rome, to place the last dollar today.
I cannot imagine how a person with that much money at his disposal can ever understand what it feels like to have your mortgage foreclosed by a pseudo-bank that got bailed out of its short-sighted investments by taxpayer dollars. What it feels like to know you’re going to die because you can’t afford monthly charges for the automatic insulin pump that will control your diabetes. What it feels like to send your children to school without breakfast, because the money ran out before the month did.
In today’s world, wealth is power. And power, as Lord Acton reminded us long ago, tends to corrupt.
If wealth corrupts — or at least distorts one’s vision — do we solve the problem by throwing greater wealth at it?
Donald Trump promised to “drain the swamp” of lobbyists and special interest groups. He did. He appointed 193 of them to his administration in his first six months as president.
You appoint people you already know. Even if Bloomberg’s promises are accurate, he’ll appoint members of the uber-wealthy to run the country.
Is the United States becoming a plutocracy — a nation where only the wealthy can afford to run for the highest offices?
To Jake Johnson, a staff writer for the Common Dreams news network, “Bloomberg’s attempt to buy the presidency is (already) a corruption of our democracy.”
“This is the basic, fundamental problem of American society,” stormed Bloomberg’s opponent Bernie Sanders, who has based his campaign on small donors, “that billionaires have extraordinary wealth and power over the economic and political life of this country.”
“Why be like the Kochs,” McChesney asked, “and spend a fortune on other people running for office? You are the smart guy; spend it on yourself.”
McChesney blames the slide into plutocracy — if that’s what’s happening — on “the U.S. Supreme Court decision that permits candidates to spent unlimited amounts of their own money on their own campaigns, especially in a period of breathtaking wealth inequality.”
Bloomberg may well be the person to dump Trump. But, “If Bloomberg is successful,” Mc Chesney continues, “this could become the new normal. Presidential elections will be contests between the wealthy, who put their own money on the line. Bloomberg demonstrates that no one else could possibly compete with them in terms of resources.
“The fading notion that this is a functional democracy will take another turn in the wrong direction.”
Postscript: I’m glad I’m not an American, dealing with these dilemmas.
And I am glad that Canada imposes spending limits on election campaigns.
