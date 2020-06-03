Trump is a political leader wannabe
Dear Editor:
Many good leaders have come and gone thus far in my life. Most, not all, have left a legacy that is solid, beyond reproach and memorable. To do this, these leaders must have observed the following caveats.
A good leader is fair and objective. He or she uses reliable and unfiltered information to make judgements and to come up with resolutions. He or she stands above his or her own beliefs to observe events objectively and by so doing, does not suffer from a self-serving bias. Are you listening, Donald?
A good leader stands above any religious or political views of his own and is independent of any attachment to a specific agenda. Again, Donald, are you listening?
Any good leader does not seek fame or attention and is able to move above and beyond any need for egotistical and primary need for power, attention or setting his own personal agendas and works with the intention of good-for-all. You missed this one, Donald, big time!
Leaders of quality do not make idealistic promises, but realistic ones. They make sustainable promises and keep their word. Where do fit here, Donald, if you do?
Good leaders are honest, even if they don’t get approval. People always know where they stand with an authentic leader. Dream on, Donald!
Taking responsibility without attaching blame is a watchword for good leaders. These leaders are secure enough within themselves to take personal responsibility when it is needed. With Trump, there seems to be a real learning curve here.
Successful leaders don’t make themselves look good by assaulting others. Leaders that can be trusted do not take others down so that they can go up. Donald, you need to attend this class!
Recently I read a list of the 40 top-rated presidents of all time for the U.S. The list was published by formidable scholars and political scientists.
The following is a list from lowest in the top 40 to highest. For the record, Trump was 44th and not on the list. George W. Bush (33); Richard Nixon (28); Gerald Ford (26); Jimmy Carter (25); George H. Bush Sr. (21); Bill Clinton (14); Barack Obama (12); Lyndon B. Johnson (11); Ronald Reagan (9); John F. Kennedy (8); Dwight D. Eisenhower (5) and No. 1 is none other than Abe Lincoln!
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
No faith in Canada’s justice system
Dear Editor:
Re: “Home invaders should fear for their lives,” (Okanagan Weekend, May 30).
I have to agree with the author that our “injustice” system just does not work in lessening any criminal activity in Canada. It’s a revolving wheel. It’s laughable, yet very sad at the same time. I have absolutely no confidence in our courts that they will treat criminals as criminals and start looking after the “victims” of crime.
I’m sure that being a police officer is hard enough, but to see these same criminals back on the streets to repeat their crimes time and time again must be disheartening.
As for our judges, just remember one thing, criminals may start off doing small illegal activities, but over time they may become our next violent offenders. If the punishment fits the crime, the revolving wheel might have a few less spokes to deal with.
How do officials and some of our judges within our court system sleep at night knowing that these same criminals they’ve let back on our streets will undoubtedly continue their criminal activities?
As Donald Smithyman alluded, good law- abiding people will defend their families and property if need be because the courts won’t or don’t have the will to.
Changes in our justice system is a no brainer.
Wayne Murphy
Penticton
And people seem surprised by this...
Dear Editor:
“The issue is they (drug users) just have vast amounts of money,” causing a predictable increase in over doses now (Herald, May 29). What in heaven’s name would you expect? Perhaps, just perhaps, a case can be made to increase CERB payments even further to those double-overdosing daily.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Rabbit vandalizes woman’s garden
Dear Editor:
I was in the bathroom reading the paper, James Miller was harping on about the Rolling Stones again. Groan.
The window was open and I heard my first wife on the sundeck, She started shouting “No... No ...No” ... then she started laughing like I haven’t heard her laugh in yonks.
I flushed the toilet, washed my hands, pulled up my drawers and scooted out to see what was up.
She was sitting on a deck chair and looked like she had been crying even though she was still shaking her head and laughing. She said, “look at this,” she pointed over the rail to all her lovely garden boxes, I looked at them and said, “What’s wrong, I can’t see nothing.” She said, “that’s right they are all gone, all my lovely lettuces have completely gone, and they were all doing so beautifully.” She said she didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, then further down the garden we saw the culprit — a small grey rabbit that looked like a garden ornament. It sat perfectly still only its nose twitching , the critter did look in fine condition, I have named it “Live n let live.” My first wife not so amused.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
People are missing their fix of sports
Dear Editor:
The provinces and country may have “done their best” in uncertain times, but they have certainly failed to learn from past experiences, failed to plan ahead and failed to consider all possibilities.
One failure is to open playing fields without involving sports teams.
I don’t personally care much about the NHL or CFL, but I still care a lot about local sports teams as I have a connection to them as a past player of amateur sports.
Wake up, Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Please be nice to those wearing masks
Dear Editor:
I’m in my car outside our neighbourhood grocery store, wondering if I should strap on “the mask.”
What the hell, on it goes. I walk in, and note that amongst the 10-12 patrons and the 7-8 staff members, there are only three others looking as silly as me ñ two staff members and one fellow in his 70s.
I go about my shopping, but I’m embarrassed. It’s not so much the vanity thing. I’m no Brad Pitt, more like Voldemort on a bad day. Who knows, perhaps the mask is an improvement.
But, I can’t help sensing that people think I’m a cowardly wimp, easily swayed by the left-wing media, afraid of a virus when the odds of infection are about as likely as the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup.
I watched a video earlier this week with a local reporter interviewing folks about their mask usage.
Only two admitted to wearing masks when it was warranted — like in grocery stores. Of the five bare-faced citizens, four indicated that they saw no reason to mask up because they were not concerned about contracting the virus. The clip ended with the reporter asking, “So what are you doing to protect yourself?”
I am not wearing a mask to protect myself. I understand the science that suggests that my cloth mask is not going to protect me. I am wearing the mask because I don’t want to infect others.
I recognize that I probably don’t have the virus. And that even if I did, the mask may not eliminate the risk of transmission. But it could help. And donning my face diaper seems a small price to pay for any reduction in the probability of contributing to the spread of the virus. Of spreading it to you.
When I get on a crowded elevator, I don’t engage in silent-but-deadly flatulation, even though it is my constitutional right to do so, and it would bring me some physical comfort.
Likewise, I don’t recline my seatback to its full prone position as soon as my plane reaches cruising altitude.
I’m no saint — my efforts to be considerate often fall woefully short. But there is something to be said for common courtesy and making the effort.
I will never shame those who choose not to wear masks. I understand that facial coverings are hazardous for many folks who are afflicted by things like asthma, allergies and autism. And the vanity stakes are higher for those who don’t look like a Harry Potter villain.
But it would be heartening if the next time we see someone in a mask we think “thank you” instead of “jackass.” They are doing it for us.
Tim Simard
West Kelowna
Phone visits save time, save hassles
Dear Editor:
Re: “After pandemic, we should keep option of seeing doctor by phone,” editorial, June 2.
I have had a telephone appointment with my doctor in Courtenay and a video-conference call with my electro-physiologist in Victoria during the pandemic and it has been a wonderful alternative to office visits.
It was 10 minutes on the phone compared to 40 minutes taken up by a trip to the office, waiting room time and appointment time.
And my Victoria appointments usually involve a three-hour drive each way and usually an overnight stay. That phone call also took 10 minutes.
When I couldn’t get an appointment with my doctor for four days, I tried Babylon Health by Telus. I received an appointment within four hours. In all three cases my prescription was phoned or faxed to the drugstore and ready immediately.
If a physical exam is not necessary, this is definitely the way to go.
Scott Lyle
Courtenay
Let’s relax and we can love one another
Dear Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in people being grumpy, rude and downright nasty. Drivers run red lights and stop signs, people in stores get all upset if you invade their space.
Everyone, CHILL!
Please play nice.
Bennett Guinn
Victoria
Everyone suffers when a child dies
Dear Editor:
Children are an old problem that we have struggled to entertain for generations to stave off their boredom and retain our sanity and now they have another several months off so parents must find ways to entertain them.
One of the simplest ways is to let kids go out and play as they have vivid imaginations and can find endless hours to entertain themselves by drawing on the road, bike riding, playing ball games and so on. Their imagination is vast and untapped. The hard part of this is most people live in an urban environment, which means kids and vehicles are bound to mix it up often with miserable results for the kid and the driver.
Parents try to do their best by putting out signs stating “Kids at play” and “Slow down, children playing.” These are good visual aids for drivers and will often do their best to slow down and watch out for children playing. Drivers, however, are under no obligation to slow down for those signs as they are not official government signs which we as drivers are bound by law to obey but the bright little signs stating children at play or slow to 30 km. that are placed in the yards or street are not official road signs and there is no obligation to comply with them.
We, as drivers, are required by law to comply with rules of the road and have to be able to decide if it is safe to drive the legal speed of 50 km/h on residential streets or if going slower is warranted as is required of us as licensed drivers and we follow all legal posted road signs.
We, also as drivers, have to look out for the unexpected as kids do not know what damage a vehicle can do to them and have a tendency to run out in front of vehicles often with dire consequences.
Parents have a moral and parental obligation to explain to their children about vehicle safety and what to do when they see a vehicle approaching them and parents must also understand that the sign they placed in their yard warning drivers about children playing may not be adhered to by the driver as they are under no legal obligation to do so.
Everybody pays a price when there is a child-versus-vehicle accident.
Dean Soiland
Prince George