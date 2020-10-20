In a riding with so many educated voters, it’s unfortunate so much of the online and water cooler chatter is about personalities and not issues.
This is human nature in a lot of ways, but when chatting with friends and neighbours it seems the focus of conversation is on who people don’t like rather than what the candidates can and have achieved for our riding and province.
In her column, Patti Bacchus notes slim offerings for those passionate about her favourite issue — education.
Has much been said about the environment, forestry and agriculture?
Campaign literature is focussed on how terrible our lives will be if “the other guy” is elected.
One major party expelled a candidate over homophobic accusations, another’s star candidate mocked the name of a First Nations man. They’re quick to criticize the other, but then shut up when one of their candidates commits a misstep.
Lawn signs in the Central and North Okanagan have been vandalized — nothing new — but are accompanied with racist graffiti directed at the canadite themselves.
As stated at The Herald’s all-candidates forum, be critical of a person’s ideas — not the person.
The four local candidates in the Penticton riding have been respectful of one another. If you watch The Herald’s forum or one of the other Zoom meetings, they allow each other to speak.
Paraphrasing Green candidate Ted Shumaker from the conclusion of our forum, “These people are not my enemies, we all have more in common than differences.”
So why do voters seem meaner and more angry this time around?
COVID-19 fatigue is obvious. Some believe this election is unnecessary.
It probably goes beyond that.
Could the political climate and culture of anger and hatred in the United States be working its way up to Canada?
James Miller is managing editor of The Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca