Forgive us for blowing our own trumpet, but if you haven’t watched the “Safe at Home” concert online, please do so — not because it was produced by The Herald, but because of the incredible musical talent showcased in the 45-minute video.
Taking our lead from a global event organized by Lady Gaga and Elton John, followed by an all-Canadian event, we invited 10 local musicians to submit one song, from their home. Most of the performances were unplugged, no back-up musicians and straight from the heart.
It was beautiful to see that nobody was trying to outdo the other.
During tough times, music can heal. Unfortunately, with COVID-19 restrictions now being loosened, live music, theatre and performances remain a thing of the past.
Full-time musicians and hobbyists haven’t been playing anywhere and therefore they’re not making any money.
We were happy to provide a stage and audience to an eclectic and wide cross-section of local talent. The internet isn’t nearly as personal as live, but it’s something everyone seems to be getting used to.
Like a set list at a Paul McCartney or Bruce Springsteen concert, where both could easily do a second three-hour concert without repeating a song from the first show, we could have easily come up with another 10 musicians from the South Okanagan of equal talent.
Or 20 more, or 30, or 40.
We’re that good.
This is, in many ways, a tribute to our fine music educators, combined with parental support.
If you haven’t watched “Safe at Home,” visit pentictonherald.ca and it can be found in the trolley near the top of our home page. We also have it posted on our Facebook page.
Better still, if there’s a singer you particularly liked, Google their name or go to YouTube. Most of the artists have their own social media sites.
Lady Gaga and Elton John are truly phenomenal entertainers and so were many of the artists featured on the national broadcasts.
But, they’re not local.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been encouraged to support local, local, local. This extends beyond restaurants. Supporting local must also include our visual artists, actors, musicians and authors who call the South Okanagan home.
The show must go on!